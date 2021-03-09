Lookback: Week of March 9 to March 16

50 YEARS AGO — 1971
• Rumors of a plan to locate a nuclear power plant in the North Country surfaced this week during a hearing in Scotia about the report of the governor’s Temporary Study Commission on the Adirondacks. State officials rather quickly put them down Wednesday. Mention was made Tuesday when a question from a person in the hearing audience asked if it was true that the state is considering such a plant on Diamond Point in Lake George. Although Peter S. Paine Jr. of Willsboro, a study commission member leading the hearing, responded with “impossible,” the matter continued to win further discussion at the session. This is not the first time such talk about the location of a nuclear power plant has surfaced in the North Country. It did so several years ago but at that time the location talked about was Willsboro, not Crown Point or the Lake George area.
• Before a full house, including many young people, the Common Council moved to establish a youth center in the City of Plattsburgh. The resolution, authorizing a 13-member youth center committee to negotiate a lease for a youth center, received unanimous approval from the five aldermen present. Mayor Francis Steltzer guaranteed that the center “will receive the cooperation of all the department heads” involved, including the housing inspector and the Fire Dept. to insure that the building selected meets all safety standards.
• A new club has been formed at Plattsburgh High School, called the Ecology Club, which is for students interested in learning more about the environment, especially the local environment. Officers are: president, Seana Hartnett; vice president Cindy Clark and secretary-treasurer Lynn Schlesinger. Earl Langdon, PHS biology teacher, is the club advisor. Since its formation earlier this year, the club has sponsored a poster contest on the ecology theme. The group has also had Assemblyman Andrew W. Ryan Jr. visit the school to talk to the group on ecological projects in New York State and what laws have been proposed on conservation.
75 YEARS AGO — 1946
• Miss Blanch Frenyea of Salmon River, a senior at Peru Central School, received a smile and the famous V-sign from Winston Churchill during a recent visit to Albany. Miss Frenyea, who was visiting Mr. and Mrs. Alton Rossman in Albany was on hand at the north gate of the Governor’s Mansion at 9:15 a.m. when Churchill passed with Gov. Dewey in the latter’s car on his way to Union Station. There was no one else at the north gate, and as the Governor’s car slowly passed through Churchill turned to smile at Miss Frenyea and make the V-sign.
• With prospects that upwards of 600 employers of Republic’s mining operations at Mineville will walk out on strike a week from today unless wage increase demands are met, approximately 1,000 of the corporation’s miners in the area will be idle, more than 300 at Lyon Mountain having remained on strike since the walk-out in January. Mineville employees recently affiliated themselves with the CIO and at a meeting recently voted to notify the National Labor Relations Board of the intention to strike. The workmen seek an 18 1/2 cent-an-hour increase. Meanwhile, it was understood that a number of Lyon Mountain families have experienced some difficulty in purchasing the food staples necessary for maintenance of their households.
• An estimated 2,000 persons, including most of the city and county officials and Chamber of Commerce officers, directors and Airport Development Committee members, were at the Plattsburgh Municipal Airport yesterday morning to welcome Empire Airlines’ four-passenger, twin-engine Cessna when it arrived from New York City on the first regularly-scheduled airplane flight to Plattsburgh. Mayor John J. Tyrell, Chamber of Commerce President Robert C. Booth, Edward B. Doherty, chairman of the Municipal Airport Commission, and one of the three passengers on the incoming plane, Clyde Lewis, a second passenger, and the plane’s pilot, Capt. Erwin Herring, all spoke briefly during ceremonies of welcome, recorded for later broadcast by radio station WMFF. Promptly at 10:15 o’clock, the silver-grey plane flew over the field, then circled the city twice before coming in from the east for a perfect landing on the east-west runway.
100 YEARS AGO — 1921
• The champion egg eater has been discovered at Plattsburgh Barracks according to Pvt. Lang and Pvt. Robinson of K. Company, who claim to have witnessed the remarkable gastronomic feat credited to Sgt. J. Sutter of K Company in the eating of a dozen and a half eggs yesterday. The eggs were paid for by Private Duckette. Sgt. Sutter is the smallest sergeant at the Post and nearly the smallest man in the regiment, but he has great faith in his capacity and thinks that by Easter he can eat three dozen eggs at one sitting.
• Being the target of officers’ bullets twice in one afternoon was the experience of an unknown whisky runner, whose car with its cargo of wet goods was captured in Plattsburgh at about seven o’clock on Saturday night. Patrolman St. Doris of the Plattsburgh police force got the car after he had put a bullet through the sides, but the occupant or occupants made their escape. It is stated that the bridge near the sewing machine factory is being used extensively by smugglers of late and the speed at which they cross has been made the subject for complaint to Chief Senecal.
• Jack Hanlon, the well-known Alaskan dog fancier in Plattsburgh, has gone to Skinner, Me., with his team of six huskies and Klondike sledge to take part in the far-north scenes of a picture which has chosen the Northern Maine point for the location of a forthcoming picture. Mr. Hanlon went by the way of Montreal and will cross the province of Quebec to the Maine line. Skinner stands at the foot of Hogback Mountain and at the head of the Moose River chain of lakes and is said to still have five feet of snow, which is likely to last until the outdoor scenes of the picture are filmed. The dogs Mr. Hanlon has taken to Maine include his prize-winning huskies which caused a sensation at the Boston Kennel Show.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
