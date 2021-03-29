Lookback: Week of March 30 to April 6

50 YEARS AGO — 1971
• City and County Civil Defense groups participated Thursday in the final phase of a two-and-one half year disaster exercise. The exercise covered four situations requiring disaster preparedness. The final phase was a simulated recovery action 10 days after a nuclear detonation. Francis Silver, director of the Clinton County Civil Defense, said the phase began around 12:30 p.m. He explained that the simulated air burst in the Morrisonville area was one of the one-megaton size. During the exercise, it became apparent that approximately half the population would be forced to provide their own shelters. He estimated that the county provide approximately 15,000 spaces with an additional 10,000 provided by Plattsburgh State University College. James O’Conner, director of the City Civil Defense, feels that the exercise proved that it would be “disastrous” should the state abandon the Civil Defense Commission. During the phase, O’Conner said, it was estimated that 1,000 people in the city were killed by the simulated detonation and 5,000 more injured.
• The individualization of education is the ultimate objective in the mind of Clarence Miller as he goes about his work as director of Project New City at Plattsburgh State University College. In existence a year in February, the project is PSUC’s Educational Opportunity Program (EOP), designed to serve educationally deficient and economically disaffected students by giving them a chance for a college education, according to Miller. They are students who appear able to benefit from a college education, but who would not be admitted to college under traditional standards and who couldn’t afford it if they were. “An important point to remember,” Miller said, “is that once these students are here, they must meet exactly the same standards as any other student at Plattsburgh.”
• The Plattsburgh State University College admissions office has temporarily shut off applications for the fall semester until final words come from Albany. The admissions office is waiting on the new budget and private school enrollments, both of which began April 1 to see how the class load will be affected next year. Director of Admissions Franklin Converse said Friday that “we haven’t officially closed, but we are waiting for the word to flow from Albany back to the PSUC admissions office.
75 YEARS AGO — 1946
• Could the years be rolled back to the days when the 26th Infantry, garrisoned at Plattsburgh Barracks, today would be marked by a military display in Plattsburgh, for today is Army Day. A national observance having been decreed by President Truman and with the absence of the Army from any possible public demonstration in Plattsburgh, there is one thing that can be done. Merchants have been asked to display the National Colors throughout the day and residents in general are asked to pay tribute in their own way to the men of the Army.
• A note of optimism in the plans for the proposed use of the facilities of the now surplus Plattsburgh Barracks and their conversion for college extension courses was instilled yesterday with the announcement that, within the next few days, New York State Housing Commissioner Herman Stitchman would visit Plattsburgh on a tour of inspection of the reservation and that he probably would be accompanied by the presidents of five collects: St. Lawrence, Clarkson, Union, RPI and Ithaca. Should those first four colleges mentioned not wish to accept the offer of the facilities, it is understood that Ithaca college would be prepared to open physical education classes in the early summer with an expansion of activities beginning with the fall semester.
• Activities of the Plattsburgh Squadron, 4th Group, New York Civil Air Patrol are to be continued, it was announced this week by Frank Winter, commanding officer, following receipt of communications headquarters of the New York Wing. Captain William R. Zimmerman, AAF Liaison officer, has announced that the Plattsburgh squadron is being assigned one BT-13 or PT-19 aircraft for ground instruction use and it is expected that the plane will be flown at Plattsburgh's municipal airport in the near future.
100 YEARS AGO — 1921
• News was received here yesterday of the death of James E. Mott, formerly of Altona, who passed in Waltham, Mass., on April 21 at the age of 81 years. Mr. Mott spent most of his life in Altona, until five years ago when he went to Waltham to live with his son. He was a veteran of the Civil War, having enlisted with the 16th New York Volunteers, the first regiment to leave Plattsburgh for the front. Surviving Mr. Mott are his widow and two sons and several grandchildren.
• The writer N.M. Cantin, who for the past 25 years has devoted his attention to the matter of deep waterways, and especially the problem of the Great Lakes to the Atlantic Canal by way of the St. Lawrence River, wishes through this article and others to follow to show the merits of the project and how Plattsburgh and Lake Champlain Ports are due to become ocean ports. It is generally known that railways cannot possibly solve the difficulty of strained trade avenues. The general public will surely understand that salvation lies in the development and proper use of waterways and improved water routes.
• A large crowd gathered at the Plattsburgh Military Post last evening to witness the Athletic Tournament at the Service Club. The first number of the program was a wrestling match between Cardinal of K company: 139 pounds and Largen of M company, 145 pounds. The match was to be for 15 minutes or a fall and was won by Cardinal in five minutes. Anderson of the Medical Corps., who had been challenged by Smith of M company, appeared, but Smith did not show up at the Service Club tournament. Anderson wishes to say that he claims to be the best man and will meet Smith of M company at any time, winner to take all.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
