Lookback: Week of March 30 to April 6

25 YEARS AGO — 1995
• As part of a U.S. Department of Education-funded Teacher Networking Project, 17 area public-school teachers are learning to use the Internet to enhance their teaching. The approach being taken in Plattsburgh is to provide the teachers who work in pairs from each site, with portable computers, modems and training on the Internet. Internet accounts are being provided to these teachers by SUNY Plattsburgh and the Project Director Dr. David J. Ayersman will conduct the necessary training.
• Moses-Ludington Hospital’s three new surgeons almost didn’t have an anesthesia machine. Then a community group stepped in. When the hospital’s anesthesia machine had to be taken out of service, Friends of Moses-Ludington Hospital started a fund drive that raised the $59,000 for a new machine. The Big Band Ball held by the group in February raised $10,059 alone. The new Ohmeda Modulus machine was delivered at the beginning of the year.
• Hammers pound and power saws roar as cabinets for the new Port Henry Knights of Columbus Hall emerge from the shop at Yandon-Dillon Educational Center in Mineville. As sawdust fills the air, instructor James Sherman says he volunteered the making of kitchen cabinets for the Knights of Columbus Hall about to open downtown in Port Henry. The building trades class is building 25 feet of cabinets, in six sections, and Sherman says they’re doing an A-1 job. There are 22 students in the classes working on the cabinets, including teenagers and adults.
50 YEARS AGO — 1970
• A public hearing on a proposal that may affect the very life of a Churubusco Live-In, has been scheduled for April 13 in action taken by the Clinton Town Board Tuesday night. Delore Perreault, town supervisor, said the board unanimously passed a resolution setting a hearing on a proposed ordinance regulating entertainment and mass gatherings. Asked if the resolution was a direct result of the planned Memorial Day weekend rock festival, Perreault answered “yes” but added “there have been other problems. We tried to put this through before.”
• The Plattsburgh Film Society was organized early this year by the Council on the Arts and Plattsburgh State University college. The series began in March and so far two films have been shown. Dr. J.E. Lewis of PSUC said that “the first film was a sell-out with 200 people attending.” That film was “The Bicycle Thief,” directed by Vittorio de Sica, plus “Visit to Picasso.” The next program shown will be “One Potato, Two Potato,” directed by Larry Peerce, a story about the marriage of a white woman and a black man. A short film, “How to Raise a Good Child,” is also on the bill.
• Alderman Barry Branon says he’s confident the Crete Memorial Civic Center could be built without tax dollars. Branon told the Jaycees at a Wednesday night meeting attended by only one other alderman, John Ianelli, that the issue holding up the civic center is not the location, but the money. He said he feels certain that the $35,000 in consultants fees for the Washington Group could bring in the remainder of the money needed to build the complete center from one source or another. Questioned about claims that the civic center would cost $100,000 a year to operate, Alderman Ianelli said no one has any basis of fact for the reasoning because there is no way of “studying this.”
75 YEARS AGO — 1945
• Lt. Marguerite H. Behan, Army Nurse corps, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frank E. Behan of 13 South Catherine Street, modeled the “prettiest bonnet” at the Easter bonnet show aboard the U.S. Army Hospital ship Jarrett M. Huddleston on March 26. Lt. Behan’s “bonnett” — a little Bo-Peep model — had been shaped up from raw materials by Pvt. Daniel D. McGee of Chicago Ill., a combat-injured veteran who had been talked into entering the Easter bonnet contest by his ward nurse.
• The city salvage committee will conduct a special one-day campaign for the collection of scrap paper and tin cans in all parts of the city’s residential area. City trucks and crews from the department of public works will operate throughout the day in the collection, which it is hoped will result in the gathering of a record amount of war-vital salvage, pressure for which is being stressed on a national scale. As in the past, there is no doubt that residents of Plattsburgh will cooperate in the special effort.
• Maj. Gen. Ralph Royce, commanding general of the Personnel Distribution Command and an accompanying party of officers arrived in Plattsburgh by plane early Friday. The purpose of the general’s visit was to conduct a familiarization inspection of Plattsburgh Barracks. A dinner was held for Gen. Royce at the Officers’ Clubs on the post Friday night. Speeches were made by the general and by Col. Victor A. Byrnes, commanding officer of the Barracks.
100 YEARS AGO — 1920
• A new type of nozzle has been received at the city fire station. This is for use in cellars and between ceilings. It has a flat head, which revolves with the action of the water. Around the edge are spouts a little larger than those of a garden hose nozzle. The water may be thrown perpendicular or horizontally as the case requires and should be particularly
• The record of prisoners in Clinton County jail for the first three months of 1920 was checked up yesterday by Sheriff W.H. Coffey. When Sheriff Coffey took office on Jan. 1, there were 13 prisoners in the jail. This number arose to 14, which was its highest mark for the quarter. The population of the Sheriff’s boarding house finally dropped to one prisoner. At the present time, there are six men confined in the jail.
• Although the speckled trout season opens today, it is doubtful if any of the local fishermen will take advantage of the first few days. The streams are so swollen and the water cloudy that there is small chance of luring any of these game fish to the bait. The season closes Aug. 31.
