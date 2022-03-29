Lookback: Week of March 29 and April 5

50 YEARS AGO — 1972
• The $2.5 million Crete Civic Memorial Center landed back on the municipal beach Thursday night with a tie-breaking mayoral vote. Mayor Roland H. St. Pierre cast the vote on a rescinding resolution from Ward 3 Alderman Robert E. Griffin. The 3-3 Common Council split that the mayor thus resolved as follows: For relocating the project at the beach, Aldermen W. Barry Brannon and Carlton E. Rennell of Ward 2 and Griffin. Against the project, Aldermen Robert L. Burke and Gary J. Dame of Ward 1 and George H. Poitras of Ward 3. “And I vote yes,” the mayor said, bringing down his gavel. Asked what had made Griffin change his attitude toward the beach project, he said: “I have never said I was against the beach site. Even at the very beginning, I said that and I have always said that. The only thing I have ever had against this project is that it seemed to me from the start that we were paying more money than we needed to for what we got. Now I am convinced that we can get the same features in this center for less money.”
• Those reorganizing the local Cub Scouts figured they would encounter a problem, but not the one they wound up with. Normally, it is a shortage of adult supervisors that complicates things. There was, in fact, a very short-lived, mild adult shortage at the beginning. Now, according to Cubmaster Robert O’Neil, the problem is — of all things — a lack of interested boys. “We’ve got 18 registered now,” O’Neil said “We had anticipated about 45.” At first, the adults were worried about finding enough den mothers. They wound up with seven. Now there are only enough boys to fill three dens. And three of these boys are of Webelo age, 10 and 11. O’Neil previously headed a Cub Scout Pack at AuSable Forks. “I had about 60 interested boys there,” he said. “I think the potential here is well over 100, but something is keeping them away.” He surmises that one thing might be the fact that the last Cub Scout Pack folded here — back early last summer.
• Barry Perkins paper aircraft stayed aloft for 5.29 seconds to take first place for time in the air at the first paper airplane contest of Clinton and Essex Counties this week. The contest, held at the Campus School was sponsored by the Plattsburgh State University Physics Club. The first-place winners will receive a trophy. Second and third place winners receive a plaque.
75 YEARS AGO — 1947
• Charged with the possession and sale of what state police termed “Fourth of July celebration explosives,” Harold Tart, 30-year-old Essex grocery store manager, yesterday was arrested by operatives from the Eastern Zone headquarters of the state police at Keeseville. Taken before Justice of the Peace P.A. Soper of the Town of Essex, Tart was given a suspended sentence after the Essex County district attorney had the charge reduced to one of disorderly conduct. Sale or possession of fireworks in New York State is an indictable offense. Police pointed out that fireworks were banned after yearly surveys showed the Fourth of July casualty rate to be steadily mounting.
• Miss Kathleen Sarauw, 10-year-old daughter of Mrs. Margaret Shepard Sarauw of this city and the late Capt. George C. Sarauw, will receive the Legion of Merit posthumously awarded to her father in ceremonies scheduled for at the studio of radio station WMFF. The presentation, part of a 15-minute Army Week program, will be made by Capt. Otto W. Kuhlmann of the Army Air Forces, recruiting officer at Glens Falls. Also on the program, arranged by Sgt. Gordon Breyette of the Army recruiting office, will be County Surrogate Robert S. Long, who will read Mayor John J. Tyrell's Army Week proclamation; and Col. Frederick L. Coots of this city, president of the Reserve Officers Association. Plattsburgh Post No. 20, American Legion has arranged to have pictures taken of the presentation. Captain Sarauw, who was stationed at Plattsburgh Barracks with the 26th Infantry Regiment from 1933 to 1940, was at the time of his death a member of the 92nd Bomb Disposal Squadron. He was killed in action at Ie Shima on April 18, 1945, 32 months after arriving in the Pacific theater. In addition to the Legion of Merit, awarded for “exceptionally meritorious conduct” in the performance of outstanding services in the Southwest Pacific area from 11 August 1944 to 17 April 1945, Captain Sarauw also was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, the American Defense Service Medal, the World War II Victory Ribbon, and the Asiatic-Pacific Theatre Ribbon with silver service star for participation in the Eastern Mandates, Southern Philippines, Ryukus, Central Pacific, and Western Pacific campaigns.
• Plattsburgh and 12 other major northern New York communities will remain comparatively unaffected in the event the threatened nationwide telephone strike materializes Monday. R. Spencer Fox, manager of the New York Telephone Company and William King, secretary of the northern district of the Empire State Telephone Union, told The Press-Republican last night that a walkout is contemplated only by linemen, installers and maintenance men. Operators and employees in business offices will continue to work, they said. Traffic will be halted only if and when breaks occur in lines. Long distance calls to points outside the upstate area may be affected, Fox said, adding that because of the negotiations between localized unions and companies, the situation was “somewhat difficult to determine at this time.” Teletype service to newspapers and radio stations will not be interrupted except in the event repairs are needed. King revealed that he had received orders to have business men report to work Monday unless otherwise notified.
100 YEARS AGO — 1922
• A fire, which threatened the destruction of the entire business section of the city on Saturday morning, was the most disastrous of any experienced in Northern New York for many years and when the final estimates are made public, it is expected that the total damage will approximate $400,000. The M.P. Myers and Company Inc. suffered the heaviest loss. The building itself, which occupied the most valuable site in the city, is totally destroyed and can be replaced only at a cost far in excess of that at which it was erected. The company carried a complete and up-to-date line of stock which included everything in the line of hardware and automobile accessories. Twenty-five employees were on the payroll of the concern and many of these will be out of work for a time.
• Our relations with Russia and what they should be was the topic considered by the “Y” Discussion Club at its weekly meeting last night in the association rooms. The usual good attendance showed continued interest in the gathering in spite of the advancing season. The discussion was led by Seth S. Allen, who gave a brief resume of conditions in Russia and the factors that helped to create the distressing situation which the country finds itself in. Tracing the history of its monarchy and the rulers down to the present, he told how hopeless conditions were unless other countries came to her aid. He placed Trotsky and Lenin in the despot class with little to redeem them. Mr. E.C. Everest would hang Trostsky and Lenin. Mr. H. Ward McGraw emphasized the economic conditions of the world and believed that the United States should not hold aloof from the economic conference at Genoa.
• A great many people in Plattsburgh will learn with regret of the burning of the shrine of Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré, which was totally destroyed by fire yesterday morning. Hundreds from this vicinity have visited the shrine each year. Last summer, under the supervision of the Rev. Father Bachand of Our Lady of Victory church of Plattsburgh, a large excursion left for there. There are many people in Clinton County who credit their return to health to their visits to the shrine.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe