Lookback: Week of March 23 to March 30

50 YEARS AGO — 1971
• The literary magazine, on which work started last January, was distributed to the student body of Mount Assumption Institute this week. Bill Schwartz, the editor, considers the magazine a success because he received a positive reaction from many of the students. “Reflections”, the name of the magazine, is a collection of short stories, fables, essays and poems written by the students with topics consisting of school, love, war, peace, racial prejudices and people. The student council helped in the success of the magazine by contributing $35 to cover the cost of printing.
• Unions lost their bid decisively in four of the six bargaining agent elections held Thursday for employees of Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Medical Center. The outcome of the two doubtful elections depends on challenges that if upheld could swing the victory to a union joint council by one vote in one case, 2 votes in the other. Ninety-four percent of the 852 employees eligible to vote did so during the 12 hours the polling place was open in Common Council chambers at City Hall. After the votes had been tallied early in the evening, Loren McLean, business agent of Local 1042 of the International Union of Carpenters and Joiners, AFL-CIO, said the union has filed two unfair labor practice claims against the Center and plans to file more. “We are protesting the election on several counts,” McLean said: “They include hardline newspaper, radio and TV advertising; handbilling among the voters as they left the Medical Center to come to City Hall to vote, and challenges of specific ballots.”
• The State University Board of Trustees has adopted procedures on collection, budgeting and spending of student activity funds at the University’s 27 state-operated campuses. The action will make it possible for students to prepare budgets in support of student activities for the 1971-72 academic year. In announcing the action, Chancellor Ernest L. Boyer said there will be a vote this spring by students to determine whether fees collected on each campus will be voluntary or mandatory. If a campus votes for voluntary collection, payment of student activity fees at registration will be up to the individual students and students themselves will be responsible for budgeting and disbursement.
75 YEARS AGO — 1946
• The government’s housing program designed to curb all but small-home construction, threatens to be something of a web blanket to City Hall employees For some time now, the roof near the south end of City Hall has been in need of repair. Seepage has left gaping holes in walls and ceilings and the building’s custodial staff has been forced to resort to the time-honored expedient of employing pails and basins to catch the dripping water. During heavy rainfalls, the third floor of the building resembles the headquarters for the Volunteer Bucket Brigade’s Old Home Week celebration. “Repairs?” shrugged City Clerk Walter J. Arbenger yesterday. “There’s no telling when we’ll be able to patch the roof. We can’t get a priority under the present set-up.” Meanwhile, City Hall janitors are hoping anxiously for continued clear weather.
• “The flowers that bloom in the spring, tra-la” already are in blossom in at least one section of the county — and Anthony Lashway of 33 Lafayette Street, this city, brought a bouquet to the Press-Republican office yesterday morning to prove it. Mr. Lashway said he found the blooms — white and pale lavender, with a delicate fragrance — in a patch of woods at Beekmantown.
• Upwards of 100 Boy Scouts of troops in Clinton district held an enjoyable outing Sunday afternoon under ideal weather conditions. The occasion was a maple sugar party at the sugarbush of Rev. George Brisson at Chazy. It was a little late for sugar on snow, but the Scouts as well as their leaders enjoyed ample tastes of sugar, made from syrup that was contributed by Edmund Seymour of Chazy and Bill Field, district chairman.
100 YEARS AGO — 1921
• Yesterday was another great day for the filming of the Press-Sentinel Photoplay “Blossom Time in Plattsburgh,” which is going along without the slightest hitch. All of the young actors and actresses are showing great aptitude for camera work and are doing their scenes wonderfully well under the direction of Mr. Roder. The director is sparing no pains to instill in the minds of the young people just what they have to do and every scene is rehearsed until it is made perfect. Then and only then does Cameraman Ganz start to grind out the film. At 6 o’clock, the director took his company to the Normal School Campus where Arbor Day exercises, which are essential to the plot of the story, were enacted. During the afternoon, one of the big scenes will be enacted at the Fairgrounds baseball diamond.
• The 50th anniversary of St. John Baptist Society will be held tomorrow. High mass will be celebrated at St. Peter’s Church at 10:30. An orchestra will accompany the church choir in hymns. The sermon will be preached by Rev. Father Vlaud, Chaplain of the Society. The members of the society will meet at their hall rooms at 9 o’clock to receive visitors from Malone, Champlain, Keeseville, Burlington and Winooski. They will then march to the church preceded by the City Band.
• Clinton Street presented a real carnival appearance last evening during the block dance which was held by the 155th Infantry National Guard. The guardsmen are leaving there tomorrow and it was to celebrate their departure that the dance was held. In selecting a block dance as the mode of entertainment, the militiamen showed that they knew what the public liked and what would bring the folks out. It certainly livened the old ‘burg up and more people were on Clinton Street last evening than are usually seen on the streets in two or three months. Doring’s MIlitary Band handed out music that almost demoralized the working forces of the nearby establishments. From Margaret Street to Oak Street, the pavement was covered with dancing couples and the sidewalks were lined with spectators who thoroughly enjoyed themselves.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
