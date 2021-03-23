Lookback: Week of March 23 to March 30

PRESS-REPUBLICAN ARCHIVESNational “Week of Concern” for American servicemen listed as prisoners or missing in action in Southeast Asia is being observed in Plattsburgh this week. Here, members of the NCO Wives Club of Plattsburgh Air Force Base work at a booth at King’s Department Store. They are: seated, Mrs. Woodrow Sammons (left) and Mrs. Norman Swanger and, standing, Mrs. Jonathan Stewart (left) and Mrs. Clarence Taro. Booths will be set up at Grandway today and at W.T. Grants at North Country Shopping Center Friday. (1971)