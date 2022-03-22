Lookback: Week of March 22 to March 29

50 YEARS AGO — 1972
The planning board is preparing for a triple hearing that may result in the city receiving the Bouyea quarry site as a gift from the present owner. Board Chairman J. Derek Allan said that city building inspector Robert H. Ladue has been instructed to notify the owners of property in three parts of the city: the Konik property on Beekman Street, the Plattsburgh Foundry & Machine Co. on White Street and the west side of South Catherine Street in the Notre-Dame School - West Elizabeth Waterhouse sector. The Allen Recreation Master Plan recommends that the city obtain the Bouyea quarry for enlargement and development of the Bailey Avenue Ball Park, which adjoins it on the east.
David Brower, president of Friends of the Earth, said Thursday in Plattsburgh that all work should stop on nuclear power plants and specifically the James A. FitzPatrick plant at Oswego, until scientists have come up with the answers to two questions: How safe is the emergency core cooling and how are we to dispose of the radioactive plutonium byproduct? Brower noted that this is a turn-about for him: “I was all for atomic power at one time as an alternative to building dams and such,” he said, “But I see now that I was wrong.”
The Clinton County Sheriff and the chairman of the county’s building committee are satisfied with the progress of work on a recreation room for prisoners in the basement of the county jail. Sheriff Paul E. Guay and City Legislator Christoper Booth both said Tuesday that work on the recreation room is proceeding well and will be near completion as soon as special lights and safety devices have been installed. Booth said that two deputies will be assigned to guard the recreation room once it is completed. An added feature of the recreation room is that one wall has been smoothed and painted to serve as a screen for the showing of movies.
75 YEARS AGO — 1947
The whereabouts of Lech Rydzewski, who came to this country from Rzeschow, Poland, at about 1939, is being sought by his nephew, Rostyslaw Tiahnybok, a young refugee recently arrived from Europe. According to available information, the boy’s uncle is a mechanical engineer by profession and is thought to be residing in New York State, possibly at Saranac Lake. He is described as being about 40 years old. Any person possessing information which may lead to the reunion of the youth with his uncle is asked to communicate with George Lukaczyk, St. Basil’s College, Stamford, Conn., or the editor of the Plattsburgh Press-Republican.
An open meeting was held at the Clinton County courthouse last night to begin the organization of a committee that shall, in the near future, start on plans for a Clinton County Veterans Memorial. John C. Agnew acting as chairman of the meeting, led a general discussion on the feasibility of “Is this the proper time to start working for a Clinton County Veterans Memorial?” Following the discussion, during which there was no negative argument advanced, those present were unanimous in agreeing this is the time. The advisory group will meet after the Easter vacation in Mayor Tyrell’s chambers at City Hall.
Nearly a half-century after his mother discarded a bottle of “preserves” by having it removed to the city dump, Police Chief Clifford Fleming yesterday had the bottle in his possession, intact. Workmen engaged in removing tree stumps on Standish Street, where a dump was once located, unearthed the bottle. It was four feet below the surface, and the roots of the stump had grown around it. It was turned over to Fleming because the bottle bore the name of his father, Alonso Fleming, one-time operator of a bottle works on the site now occupied by City Hall. The police chief immediately identified it as “something like chili which my mother used to make.” He said that he would open the bottle today to determine how well the “preserves” are preserved. Members of his department were noticeably lacking in enthusiasm over acting as witnesses. There is a possibility, however, that the contents of the bottle may be palatable. The rubber stopper appears unaffected and the wire spring holding the stopper in place is only partially eaten by rust. There were no takers, Fleming admitted, when he offered to permit friends to sample the contents.
100 YEARS AGO — 1922
It is alleged that several thirsty souls had the time of their lives on Saturday forenoon in the latest outdoor sport of looting several booze cars which had been captured earlier in the day by Officers Hochmeister and other Customs men in Essex County. Four cars in all were seized and brought to Plattsburgh. There were four men with the cars and they were brought before U.S. Commissioner W.L. Pattisson. In the meantime, the cars which had been brought to the Court House yard were taken to the Custom House for the purpose of unloading. Officer Quinn took charge of the cars and did his best with one pair of eyes to keep watch of them. Spectators, who always gather on such occasions, took time by the forelock and the bottles by the neck. One officious participant in the raid is said to have passed bottles out as fast as others could shove them under their coats. Some are said to have picked up two or three bottles in this manner and one industrious individual is credited, or discredited, with having annexed twelve bottles. By the time the officers got ready to store the liquor, a good share of it was scattered to the four winds of Plattsburgh.
Over forty businessmen of Plattsburgh attended the first of a series of Businessmen’s Noon Luncheons at the Witherhill Hotel yesterday, held under the auspices of the membership of the Chamber of Commerce and under the direction of the Noon Luncheon Committee. At the close of the luncheon, President Howell of the Chamber of Commerce, who presided, announced that a special program had been prepared for the consideration of the businessmen present. The first of these subjects was that of an Automobile Tourist Camping Site for Plattsburgh. The Secretary was called upon to read extracts from communications from other cities where such a tourist camping site was in effect. It was shown that the success of these camping sites depends largely upon four conditions: supervision, drinking water, sanitation and attractive grounds. The local sites already suggested were the John Fiske farm on Cumberland Bay, the Saranac River Park off Rugar Street and the property on Cumberland Bay several hundred feet north of building No. 5 of the old Lozier plant.
A large plate glass window in the grocery store conducted by the Misses Katherine and Jennie M. Sullivan at 55 Oak Street was broken yesterday afternoon and the circumstances under which it was broken have been puzzling the residents of that neighborhood ever since. Ordinarily, a broken window does not receive the distinction of being made the subject of a news article, but when a pane of glass which is nearly a half inch thick is suddenly shattered, fragments of glass sent across the room, with nothing but a little hole the size of a pea to identify the object that caused the damage, the occurrence approaches the mysterious. No report was heard to indicate that a bullet was fired, yet the hole was too small and too clean to have been caused by a slingshot or air rifle, Chief of Police Senecal is to make an investigation today.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe