Lookback: Week of March 2 to March 9

50 YEARS AGO — 1971
• New York Telephone Co. Manager Al Tripp said Monday it was “woman power” which kept the telephone system from being snowed under during the Thursday-Friday blizzard last week. The telephone operators fought valiantly to get to work and volunteered services beyond the call of duty once they got there, he said. Over the weekend, many operators who live outside the city had managed to get to work on snowmobiles; those who live inside the city had walked to work through blinding snow; several came to work on their days off. “On top of that, they took a lot of grief from the public because the service was a little slow,” he said.
• The Old Stone Barracks on Plattsburgh Air Force Base has been placed on the National Register of Historic Places. Announcement of the designation was made Monday from Congressman Robert C. McEwan’s office. Richard Ward, Clinton County Historical Society president, said that this action marks another step in the establishment of the barracks as a museum. Ward said the next step in establishing the Old Stone Barracks as a museum is a meeting with the Clinton County Legislature to enlist that body’s support for the project.
• The owner of the Bluff Point property — Bellarmine and Plattsburgh Golf and Country Club — plans to build condominium homes there starting this spring. This was revealed recently by former Sen. John E. Quinn Jr. of Plattsburgh, president of Bluff Point Golf and Country Club. The Bellarmine building is now occupied by Clinton Community College on a 2 1/2 year lease. A condominium — a housing approach popularized in Florida — is usually a large cooperative apartment house whose tenants own instead of rent the apartments they live in. But the Bluff Point development won’t look like that: “It won’t be a high rise,” Quinn said, adding that “this development will be laid out like a village, with streets and individual houses. In addition, there will be at least a ‘clubhouse’ in the village.”
75 YEARS AGO — 1946
• “There’s a big skunk in our back yard. Can you send someone up to kill it?” That’s what Patrolman Edward Knuffke, acting night desk sergeant, heard when he answered the phone at police headquarters Saturday morning. The call was from the home of Ernest Atkinson, 17 South Peru St.. Ready to help in all emergencies, Officer Knuffke radioed Patrolmen Nyle Gregory and George Desmond, who were out in the prowl car, ordering them to go to the Atkinson home and do what they could. There was Mr. Polecat, big and fat and very lively. Patrolman Gregory approached the animal, intending to use his service pistol. It would be close-range work. Mr. Polecat fired first and Gregory, heading Desmond’s admonishment of “run, Nile, run” escaped with only a whiff or two. Mr. Atkinson himself came to the rescue with his trusty shotgun. A charge of No. 5’s did the trick.
• An Aeronca Champion, a sleek and trim, roomy two-place cabin plane has arrived at the Adirondack Flying Service at the Municipal airport, the handsomely appointed plane having been flown here from Albany Friday by James Hicks, operator of the Service. The flight from the capital city was made in an hour and 20 minutes, “but I had a slight tailwind almost all the way,” said Hicks. The new plane will be used in instructing as well as sight-seeing trips and chartered trips.
• Plattsburgh State Teachers’ College will take plans for accommodating 75 to 80 upperclass students and about 50 entering GI’s to Gov. Dewey’s Albany conference on college facilities for veteran education. PSTC is making every possible adjustment to permit maximal service to veterans, as well as to civilian high-school graduates seeking entrance. For maximal service, it would need living accommodations for approximately 120 GIs. Temporary facilities erected on the former Conway estate, to which the college is securing title, would perhaps make suitable provision for these.
100 YEARS AGO — 1921
• Residents of Port Henry are highly elated over the fact that the new Pantheon Pictures Corporation has decided to take over the studio properties at that village and make it an all-year motion picture producing center. The president of Pantheon is Paul Schoppell. Mr. Schoppell is now at Port Henry and located at the Lee House. The new corporation has received the unanimous endorsement of the Port Henry Chamber of Commerce and the assurance of its hearty support in all future activities.
• Joseph Vassant, 17 years of age, was arrested yesterday afternoon for drawing a knife and attempting to stab Vernall Jabaut, as the result of a schoolboy scrap. It appears that there was blood between the two boys and that on Monday the two had a set-to in one of the classes of the part-time school they attend. According to the story told by Jabaut and two other boys who saw the affair, Jabaut waited for Vassant to leave the school and when the latter made his appearance, peeled off his coat and started mixing things up. Vassant pulled a jackknife and threatened to run it through Jabaut. He made a stab for Jabaut, who stopped the blow with his hand, receiving a slight cut on the back of his hand in so doing. Vassant claims he did not use a knife, and the case was adjourned until more could be learned about the matter. Bail was fixed at $200.
• A man and woman, giving their names as Mr. and Mrs. Wilfred Bruce, of Atlantic City, N.J., were placed under arrest at Rouses Point on Saturday night and brought to Plattsburgh jail where they were locked up pending examination on a charge of smuggling liquor from Canada. Mr. and Mrs. Bruce, who claim to have been spending a month in Montreal, occupied a section of the sleeper car. When the search of the car was made, a number of bottles of alleged liquor were found under the mattresses of the berths, while two suitcases were also found containing bottles. The people under arrest claim they do not own the liquor and that they have no knowledge of how the alleged liquor came to be in their section of the sleeper.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
