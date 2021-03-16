Lookback: Week of March 16 to March 23

50 YEARS AGO — 1971
• Marine Girl Scout Troop 99 is sponsoring a series of three “rap sessions” open to area high school students. The first of these sessions will be held Friday on “Drugs: Do We Really Know Them?” The second session will be held April 16 called: “Sex Education: Do We Really Need It?” The third, “Children Cope with Parents? How Can They?” will be on May 14. These will not be lectures, but informal discussions between the youth and five or six adult panel members.
• In a poll taken recently by 130 sophomores and juniors in their history classes, the results were both predictable and surprising. The students were almost unanimously in favor of licensing all handguns; 80 percent of the students voted for co-ed family living courses, with more advanced subject matter; 85 percent of the students said they would continue their education after high school. Only one student out of the 130 said he could join the Armed Services. On the subjects of national concern, 65 percent voted for wage and price controls; 57 percent voted against more funding of the SST supersonic transport; 51 percent voted against changing our present system of weights and measures to the metric system.
• A chance in the primary function of Neighborhood Centers is expected to take place under its new director: Mrs. Jean Sanger. Mrs. Sanger described the present function of the 11 centers in Clinton County as mainly emergency in nature. She feels the centers should become “activity centers” and the staff should be “trainers.” Most of the neighborhood centers currently are involved in handling transportation problems for people in their communities and acting as referral agencies. Mrs. Sanger feels one of the best ways to help the communities will be to establish an adult education program to “help people help themselves.”
75 YEARS AGO — 1946
• Six hundred miners employed in the plants of the Republican Steel Corporation at Mineville and Port Henry left their jobs at 11 o’clock last night in keeping with the terms of a strike vote taken there Sunday afternoon. Some days ago, the CIO-affiliated union announced demands for a wage increase of 18 1/2 cents and hour. The strike vote was a unanimous proposition. Meanwhile, upwards of 300 miners at the Lyon Mountain establishment of the steel corporation are beginning their ninth week of idleness. Settlement of the steel strike several weeks ago was not followed, as was expected, by the corporation’s reopening of its mining properties. Word from a company spokesman at Lyon Mountain indicated no expectation of immediate resumption of operations.
• The Plattsburgh National Bank and Trust Company has obtained the characters from the U.S. Comptroller of the Currency for the establishment of two new branches — one at Champlain and one at Rouses Point, it was announced yesterday by John P. Myers, president of the institution. The branch bank at Champlain will occult the building formerly used by the First National Bank of Champlain and now occupied by the main offices of Irona Creameries. The branch at Rouses Point will be established in the former First National Bank of Rouses Point, and now occupied by Selective Service Board No. 380 of Rouses Point. The Champlain and Rouses Point banks closed in 1931 and since then residents of the two communities have had to come to Plattsburgh and to Alburg, Vt., to attend to their banking business.
• A 250-pound safe containing $123.13 in money and valuable papers was stolen and a new 1947 Ford sedan was taken in a burglary at the Cumberland Motor Sales establishment on Bridge Street sometime Tuesday night. The burglars — it is thought there was more than one — gained entrance through an east window of the repair shop and opened a rear door. The safe was carried from the office to the rear compartment of the Ford which was in the machine shop being readied for delivery. That stolen vehicle was later discovered on Dock Street. One oddity that was a puzzler to the investigators is that the stolen car was parked within a block of the place from which it was stolen, for all indications point to the probability that it was driven approximately 21 miles by the thieves. The speedometer, Mr. Ayers said, registered seven miles on Tuesday night. When the car was recovered, it showed 28 miles.
100 YEARS AGO — 1921
• Louis Varno, the oldest resident of Plattsburgh and probably of Northern New York, died at his home at No. 67 South River St. yesterday morning at the age of nearly 102 years. Mr. Varno was born in Champlain on June 24, 1819, and came to Plattsburgh as a young man and remained here ever since. For 30 years, he was employed as stationary engineer at the Delaware & Hudson machine shop and, at the age of 77 years, retired from the employ of the railroad company. He retained his faculties until the last and took great enjoyment out of talking of the Plattsburgh he knew so well in the old days.
• Eugene Roder, the well-known motion picture director of the celebrated Underwood & Underwood studios, arrived in town yesterday from New York with two assistants and at once began the making of motion pictures of various points of historic and scene interest in and about the City of Plattsburgh. Mr. Roder secured fine views of the Champlain Monument, Plattsburgh Barracks, some of the old forts and earthworks in this vicinity, including Fort Brown near the old Catholic cemetery, the Kent-Delord house and other points of interest. Learning of Mr. Roder’s presence in town, a representative of the Plattsburgh Daily Press sought an interview with him and secured his consent to make a feature picture in this city with residents of Plattsburgh in the case from a scenario written by a resident of the city. Preparations for the arranging of details will begin at once and all the facts connected with the idea will be announced immediately after perfection. It will be a Plattsburgh picture through and through. Be on Margaret Street at noon today and see a picture in the making.
• Wong Bank Tong, the Chinese restaurant keeper, known in Plattsburgh as George Wong, was yesterday notified from Washington of his right to remain in the United States. The question of Wong’s eligibility to stay in this country was brought up some weeks ago. But after an investigation it was found that, under the law, Wong came to this country as a merchant and as such has a right to remain here.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
