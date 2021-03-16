Lookback: Week of March 16 to March 23

PRESS-REPUBLICAN ARCHIVESSeventh graders at St. John’s have completed an art-history project, a 15-foot-long map of the Lake Champlain region. The map shows the historical part played by the lake region and how it relates to community and the environment. Examining the map are (from left) Sister Mary Leonard, 7th-grade geography-math teacher and Michael Hynes and Roseanne St. Pierre, 7th grade students who spent about a month working on the map. (1971)