Lookback: Week of June 9 to June 16

25 YEARS AGO — 1995
• Hooters, a fast-growing chain of sometimes controversial restaurants based in Atlanta, Ga., will move into the former O’Toole’s restaurant site in the Champlain Centre North mall. When the restaurant opens either the first or second week of July, about 20 or 30 workers from other Hooters restaurants will be on hand to help the new staff. Eventually, the restaurant will hire 70 to 100 local employees, many of which will become “Hooters girls.” Henry O’Boyle, the director of operations for Hooters, said the restaurant is more than just attractive women with outgoing personalities. “We are a restaurant, not a dance club or a night club. We don’t serve liquor, just beer and wine,” he said. Hooters caters to families and sports fans as the Hooter Girls will gladly serve as babysitters while adults enjoy meals and watch the game, O’Boyle said.
• Airing on public television stations, GED on TV has been around since the 1970s. It is design to give people an opportunity to study in their own home. Every Wednesday and Friday, from noon to 12:30 p.m. on WCFE Channel 57, people can tune into a GED training class. The television episodes are broken into categories of literature, math, social studies and science. Professional actors perform dramatizations for many of the literature segments to spice up the class material and draw interest.
• Hanging out at Patty Gibbs’s home are a puma, a serval cat, two Capuchin monkeys, a marmoset and a macaw. Patty and her husband, William, have adopted a menagerie of exotic animals at their home in Ticonderoga. The Gibbses own a pet store in town and become interested in unusual creatures after they got their first Capuchin. When Richard Hathaway’s fourth-grade class at Ticonderoga Elementary School did a unit on rainforests, the Gibbses brought their pets in to show the students. Patty has all required state and federal permits for the animals, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture sends an inspector several times a year.
50 YEARS AGO — 1970
• Picketing continued Wednesday at Clinton Prison in Dannemora. Correction officers, members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 80 ALF-CIO, have set up the picket line to press their demand for reallocation of jobs. Local president Clayton Defayette said that he expects to get some word from the state today. He said the officers feel they should be paid more for the jobs they are doing. According to Defayette, the job of correction officer have changed over the past 10 years. “It used to be you were just a guard,” he said, “but now the emphasis is more on rehabilitation, with the officers becoming involved in such things as group therapy.”
• The New York State Conservation department has a news release coming out soon that warns “it may not be wise to eat fish caught in Lake Champlain” according to Regional Fisheries Manager Martin Pheiffer. Pheiffer said Canadian authorities testing fish at the northern end of the lake have found above minimum amounts of mercury in fish there. In May, fishing of any type was prohibited in Onondaga Lake after unacceptable mercury levels were found in fish taken from that lake.
• Is Plattsburgh Dullsville? Does it need a discotheque? Coffeehouse? Something in the nonprofit line to pump some life into the after-dark scene? If your answers are yes, the chances are you’re 14 to 20. If that’s your age range, you probably want to set the thing up with a permanent board of directors. In your view, some over-40s, let alone over-30s, are desirable as members of the board, along with some of your own peers. After all, as Sue Boolukos, 17, a Beekmantown High School junior, told the Press-Republican this week, a person 50 years old may have teenage ideas and sympathies.
75 YEARS AGO — 1945
• A number of bed patients and other convalescents at Plattsburgh Barracks unable to visit their folks on Father’s Day will receive free telephone calls home thanks to the generosity of the Hotel Readers’ Club of New York City. The $100 scheduled to go for phoning was originally given to the hospital for use in connection with Mother’s Day, but authorities were unable to complete plans at that time.
• Two men, a New Yorker and a Canadian, are in the toils of the federal law following seizure of 600 Swiss watches by immigration men at Rouses Point. The two men, Jack Zemelman, 30, of Montreal, and Ralph N. Sylvester, 43, of New York City, were arraigned before U.S. Commissioner B. Fuller Allen in Plattsburgh. Zemelman and Sylvester said by authorities to have been working together in a smuggling plot, were traveling in separate compartments on D&H train No. 10, southbound. Acting on a tip, immigration inspectors entered both compartments simultaneously and conducted a thorough search. Behind the toilet casing in each compartment, the inspectors found 300 Swiss watches, a total of 600 with an aggregate value estimated at upwards of $18,000.
• Centering upon the theme of “the teacher’s place in the new world,” the Plattsburgh State Teachers College summer school will continue to gear special phases of its offerings to the strictly contemporary, in the session beginning July 2. The sessions will again bring to the campus three distinct groups of registrants: accelerated students completing their four-year courses in three years, members of the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps, and teachers in service working toward their degrees or additional professional preparation.
100 YEARS AGO — 1920
• The graduation of nurses from the training school for nurses of the Physicians Hospital, was held at the auditorium of the City Hall last evening. The hall was filled with friends of the eight young ladies who were to receive their diplomas and with people who have a keen interest in the work of the hospital. The program was opened with a selection by the Lynch-Bordeau orchestra after which the invocation was made by the Rev. Mr. Long.
• Proprietor B.J. Clark of the New Cumberland has just completed the alteration of the section of the hotel formerly used as a cafe into a ladies’ parlor and rest room. The new room may be entered either from the hotel office or from a street entrance on Court Street. It is handsomely furnished and is a most comfortable and inviting looking room. The floors are covered with beautiful rugs and there are luxurious leather-covered chairs and rockers scattered about. In one corner is a fine upright piano and the walls are adorned with a few fine paintings. Connected with the room at the west end is a lavatory.
• Plattsburgh Review No. 66 W.B.A. has received the claim check of Susan Brothers, the same having been paid is two weeks, which shows the prompt payment of death claims by the Women’s Benefit Association of the Macabees, which is the first of all organizations of women, managed by women and exclusively of women.
