Lookback: Week of June 8 to June 15

50 YEARS AGO — 1971
• “Community colleges are tomorrow — everything about them is positive,” was the commencement message to the first graduating class of Clinton Community College. The message was delivered by Dr. Thomas E. O’Connell, president of Berkshire Community College in Pittsfield, Mass., the first state supported community college in that state. The college’s first commencement exercises were held on the east lawn of the Bluff Point campus overlooking Lake Champlain. Associate degrees in arts, science and in applied science were conferred on 38 candidates by Dr. Alfred B. Light. “You’re in on a very good thing and I think you know it,” O’Connell told the graduates. “Nothing on the American scene is so positive as community colleges.” He told of his visits in a number of European universities while he was on sabbatical leave last year. The community college movement there is gaining momentum, he said, and soon “will be spreading like wildfire.”
• The state legislature, in the waning hours of its 1971 session, gave final approval to the creation of an Adirondack Park Agency to govern the future of the region. In a 43-14 vote, the Senate ratified earlier Assembly passage of the measure and sent it to the governor for his signature. Also passed were two subsidiary bills, designed to discourage any reduction of the 6-million-acre preserve and to streamline the park’s boundaries. The legislature adjourned, however, without action of five other Adirondack bills that would have acted on such issues as expanding the park, giving special protection to “wild rivers” and requiring a constitutional amendment before the area of the preserve is reduced.
• Plattsburgh Air Force Base will receive 193 Air Force Reserve Officers Training Corps (AF-ROTC) cadets at 8 a.m. Sunday. The AFROTC cadets will be the first of two encampments. The cadets will receive an official welcome Monday morning at the base theater from Plattsburgh Mayor Francis D. Steltzer, Col. G.R. Abendhoff, 380th Strategic Aerospace Wing commander and Col. Addison T. Reid, AFROTC encampment commander. During the four weeks of training, the cadets will become familiar with life and activities of an Air Force Base.
75 YEARS AGO — 1946
• City Fire Department Chief Eli Seymour last night announced his resignation, effective July 1, in a letter read at the weekly Council session at City Hall. Seymour, who headed the department for 30 years, pointed out in his letter to Mayor Tyrell and the Council his lengthy service, and that he was eligible for retirement. At 68, Seymour will be ending a career that started when the Plattsburgh Fire Department was largely a “two-horse” affair. That was in 1916. The city had only recently purchased its first piece of mechanized equipment — a pumper that when it was first tried out caused serious injury to several persons — and still was retaining for active use the horse pair of “Dick” and “Harry.” The department’s other team was retired when the pumper was purchased.
• State Supreme Court Justice Andrew D. Ryan last night called upon the 29 members of the 34th graduating class of the Champlain Valley Hospital School of Nursing to see it that their individual liberty and the liberty of their profession are not circumscribed by any program having as its objective the socialization of medicine and the regimentation of doctors. Justice Ryan told the young nurses that they will bring to a world “fraught with chaos” a quality sorely needed if they begin the active practice of their profession with the same unselfish desire to be of service to mankind which motivated their entrance into training. “But I say to you that you will be untrue to your goal if you permit your personalities to become submerged in movements which will bring about the curtailment of medical liberty and the negation of the best traditions of nursing,” Ryan declared. Because groups advocating socialized medicine, he said, conceal their true objective, which is “to make medicine a political football.”
• Efforts by the Plattsburgh Chamber of Commerce to induce the state to locate a guard unit in Plattsburgh were revealed publicly yesterday when Mayor John J. Tyrell admitted that the Chamber had asked the Common Council to endorse the undertaking. Mayor Tyrell said that the Council, at the request of the Chamber of Commerce, had given its endorsement last Friday night during the executive session.
100 YEARS AGO — 1921
• D.A. Wolfe of Jamestown, NY, is in Plattsburgh demonstrating an automatic voting machine which is in general use in about 70 percent of the election districts of the state at the present time. It is generally conceded that the voting machine is along the lines of modern methods and progress. The cumbersome, awkward ballot which we have become used to in this vicinity is as obsolete in most places as the tallow candle. It is claimed to be far simpler than the paper ballot and there can be no mutilated ballots. It is said to be a great saving over the old method. Last year’s election cost, being about $2,000 for labor. The machine would, according to the makers, save $1,200 to $1,300 per year.
• Charles Blair, who lives on the road between Rouses Point and Champlain, reported to the Sheriff’s office yesterday morning that he and another man had been held up at the point of a revolver by a group of highwaymen and robbed of $4,500 and a gold watch and that his companion had been robbed of $75. Blair is the alleged owner of a shack on the Canadian side of the line known as “The Billboard.” Blair believed the robbers were from Plattsburgh and made a partial attempt to identify one of them by name.
• Another of Plattsburgh’s heroes is due to arrive this morning on the sleeper when the body of Fred Kearns reaches here for final burial. Kearns was the first one from the city killed in the world war. The funeral will be held at St. John’s church and will be under the direction of the Legion. Kearns has no parents to claim his body and it will be the duty of his former comrades in arms to see that he is paid the proper honors.
