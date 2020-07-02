Lookback: Week of June 30 to July 6

25 YEARS AGO — 1995
• The last of Plattsburgh Air Force Base’s squadrons were deactivated Friday in a ceremony Base Commander Col. Robert Dawson said “none of us looked forward to.” The last eight squadrons plus the 380th Logistics Group furled their flags, effectively marking the end of duties for remaining personnel and the end of PAFB’s defense mission. Dawson reflected on PAFB’s original mission as a nuclear base, another duty no one wanted. “You had to prepare for a fight no one wanted and a fight, if fought, no one would win. But in the tradition of Plattsburgh Air Force Base, it was done with dignity,” he said. That same dignity, he said, was being carried through to Friday’s deactivation ceremony. To the surrounding community, Dawson said the relationship between the North Country and military was “a marriage not of convenience but of choice. Our hearts will always be here.”
• The state’s Gore Mountain Ski Center could rival giants like Sugarbush and Okemo when a $12 million, five-year expansion project is finished. Gore Mountain General Manager Jay Wescott said planning for the expansion and renovation started in the fall of 1993, with the Jack Johnson Co. of Park City, Utah, and the LA Group of Saratoga Springs designing a six-phase plan to add two new lodges, 12 trails, a new lift and additional snow-making and grooming equipment. Wescott said Gore had to expand or risk becoming obsolete. “It’s a 31-year-old facility,” he said. “You’ve got terrain up there that was cut in 1964.” Part of Gore Mountain’s expansion started when the ski resort put in The Rumor, an expert trail so steep that ski patrollers screen users before allowing them to ski it.
• Lightning played hopscotch on the mountainous wilderness of northeastern Essex county Friday night, where no fewer than three forest fires kept firefighters hopping. The most severe, near the summit of Mt. Discover just south of Lewis, was still burning Saturday evening and firefighters said they expected to keep battling the blaze for at least one more full day. Firefighters from virtually every station in Essex County and as far away as Plattsburgh Air Force Base converged on the scene and took shifts heading into the rugged area to throw water from 40-gallon packs on flames they could reach and to cut fire lines through the woods to contain the flames.
50 YEARS AGO — 1970
• The first 20 boys of 160 from nine Northern New York counties will spend the coming week at Plattsburgh Air Force Base. The 160 boys, ages 15 to 18, will participate this summer in the Second Air Force Youth Services Program, designed to provide for education and motivation for deserving boys in this particular age group. The Plattsburgh program will consist of recreational activities and occupational orientation. The boys will visit the many shops on base where they will meet many young airmen who are just a little older than they are. The youths will be able to observe these airmen performing in many worthwhile skills.
• State and local agencies will attempt today to complete plans for a new Project Outreach facility that the sponsors hope to launch here in September for emotionally disturbed children. If they succeed, the project will be the first of its kind in this area. The private agency sponsoring the project is the Children’s Home of Northern New York on Bailey Ave., a former home for orphans and children from broken homes. Project Outreach aims to enlist all agencies in a given area with interest in common for the treatment and education of emotionally disturbed children. The project here would probably treat and educate about 40 emotionally disturbed children five years old and older.
• Cadets attending the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFROTC) at Plattsburgh Air Force Base were introduced to family life at the base Tuesday night. The cadets were the guests of 60 officers and their families as part of “Operation Hospitality.” A few of the cadets are from military families but, for most of them, “Hospitality Night” was their first exposure to military family life. In addition to being dinner guests, the cadets were able to discuss Air Force life with their hosts and obtain answers to many of their questions. Many of the hosts were young captains and lieutenants, some just a few years or less removed from campuses themselves. These junior officers were able to tell the cadets the Air Force story “like it is.”
75 YEARS AGO — 1945
• “Breezing Along,” a USO Camp Shows production currently appearing at Plattsburgh Barracks, will make its final appearance today at a special performance for patients at the Post Hospital. Featured among the various acts of the troupe is Anita Anton, recently billed in such well-known Broadway performances as “Alice in Wonderland,” “Kiss the Boys Goodbye” and “Of Mice and Men.” Doc Gunn, another member of the cast, displays his ability at escaping from handcuffs, an art he developed while a member of the Army of Occupation in Germany during the last war.
• Not since the prewar Dominion Day on July 1st, 1939, has Plattsburgh experienced such an influx of Canadian visitors as that which invaded the city over the weekend, bought the city short of supplies of all kinds and left a very much depleted community upon departure yesterday. The arrival of the guests over the Canadian holiday began on Friday, when hundreds reached the city in the van of a Saturday-Sunday influx that virtually swamped the community. Restaurants were taxed beyond their Sunday supplies. The municipal beach, mecca of additional hundreds, saw its refreshment house barren long before closing time. Emotionless shoes were taken up and a number of stores will have to restock immediately.
• The Plattsburgh Municipal Playgrounds, located on the PHS athletic field, will open this morning with an accelerated recreational program scheduled to interest youths, boys and girls of all age groups. Well patronized in past summers, the playgrounds are expected to be frequented by a record number of children this year. Last year’s total attendance was 7,371, a daily average of 194, a figure that is expected to be increased materially this summer. The recreational program will be widely varied. There will be story hours for the tots, swings, teeters and other pastimes. The well supervised wading pool will be the mecca of many. Frank E. “Bud” Miller, PHS athletic coach, is playground director.
100 YEARS AGO — 1920
• The non-stop economy test of the Essex automobile advertised to start from the City of Plattsburgh began at the scheduled time, the car starting from the front of the M.P. Myers & Co. store at 10 o’clock. The car was driven by J.W. Tasker and the passengers were F.L. Payette and John Bressette. The trip to Lake Placid, which has a 2,000 foot elevation, was made in 65 minutes. There were two detours made — one of about two miles and a short one through a field. From Lake Placid, the car was driven to Malone. The worst place of highway on the trip was encountered between Paul Smith’s and Malone, the macadam being badly broken up. From Malone, the car returned to Plattsburgh. The running time of the tour was four hours and eighteen minutes. Twenty-seven minutes was taken out for changing a tire.
• A series of tuberculosis clinics throughout Clinton County as the beginning of an active campaign against this disease was decided upon yesterday at a special meeting of the Health and Welfare Committee of the Women’s Civic League held at the residence of Mrs. William Levy, chairwoman of the committee. The clinics, which will be free to those unable to pay, are for the diagnosis and advice of persons who suspect that they may have tuberculosis or who have not made a complete recovery from influenza. Specialists from Saranac Lake will be secured as medical examiners and local health officials and physicians asked to cooperate.
• The second week of the Cliff Haven summer session opens with a big headliner. ‘Tis Father Duffy himself who will hold forth from Monday until Friday evening. Hushed are the strains of Garry Owen, gone are the khaki-clad heroes from the never-to-be-forgotten fields and now in the respite from wearisome duty, the versatile chaplain comes before us as Father Duffy, the philosopher. During the year, he has had the opportunity to muse over war’s aftermath. And with the keen eye of analysis that made him famous as a professor during his many years at Dunwoodie Seminary.
— By Night Editor Ben Rowe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.