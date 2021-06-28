Lookback: Week of June 29 to July 6

50 YEARS AGO — 1971
• With the Plattsburgh YMCA as official sponsor, and Robert Anthony and Thelma Douglas as project coordinators, North Country Summer ‘71 kicks off this week with planning sessions and a canoe lesson on the pond at Plattsburgh State University College. The program, the brainchild of several area residents, is designed to provide both informal and organized activities for junior and senior high young people of the greater Plattsburgh area through the summer. These will range from lessons in fly-tying, photography, sketching or guitar through a full gamut of individual and group sporting events to day, overnight and extended bicycling, canoeing and mountain-climbing trips. Coordinator Robert Anthony said North Country Summer ‘71 will include volunteer work opportunities for and referral services for young people looking for odd jobs.
• As was the case all over the nation Thursday, the United States Post Office Department went out of existence in Rouses Point and was replaced by a body known as the United States Postal Service. To the man on the street, the change is an inconsequential one — at least for now. The price of what was an eight-cent postage stamp is still eight cents, there will be no fewer or additional letter carriers or mail routes and the local level changes will be practically unnoticeable. In the large cities, there will be some perhaps noticeable changes as time goes on though. At Rouses Point on Thursday, the change did bring many stamp collectors and persons otherwise interested in the postal service operation to the Chapman Street headquarters for office tours and souvenirs of the change-over.
• The State Transportation Department has declared war on billboards and its first attack has been against those that line the Adirondack Northway. The first billboards removed under the new program were five near Exit 12 on the Adirondack Northway that the department said were illegally placed. Most billboards erected after 1966 along federal highways and after 1968 along state highways are considered to be in violation of the law. Those erected prior to those dates will also be removed, but payment will be made to both the owner of the billboard and the owner of the property on which it stands.
75 YEARS AGO — 1946
• Rumors widely circulated within the last several days that an infantile paralysis epidemic had begun in Plattsburgh are absolutely without foundation, a Press-Republican survey showed yesterday. There has not been a single case of infantile paralysis (polio-myelitis) in Clinton, Essex or Franklin counties this summer, Dr. Joseph Garrand of Saranac Lake, district health officer for the three-county area of the New York State Department of Health, reported. Dr. Leo Schiff, health officer for the city of Plattsburgh, said there had not even been a suspicion of polio here. He dismissed as untrue the story — which has been going along with some of the rumors — that children might “pick up” polio at the municipal beach. “Since we have no idea whatever of the cause of polio,” he said, “we have no more reason to suppose it might be contracted there than anywhere else.”
• More than 50 employees of Merkel’s Department Store held a picnic at the Cumberland Head State Campsite last Wednesday. Cars were ready at 5 p.m. to take the picnickers out to the campsite, where hot dogs, hamburgers, coke, orangeade, and everything else that goes to make up traditional picnic fare had been prepared. Swimming, field events and games were enjoyed after the meal.
• Clifford Lasell, James Downs and Henry Jarvis are winners of the $10 first prizes offered in each of three divisions of the chick-rearing contest held this spring by the Champlain Valley Chapter of the Future Farmers of America of Peru under the sponsorship of the Dock and Coal Company Inc. of Plattsburgh. Tops for all classes were David Kellas, first, and Robert Supernaw, second. They will be eligible to enter the state contest.
100 YEARS AGO — 1921
• “Cupcakes, cupcakes, who’s got the milk?” Thus sang four youthful globetrotters under their breath yesterday morning while walking up Elm Street. Of course, they had the cupcakes. They had spent their last half-dollar for them. But what earthly good are cupcakes without milk? And so they looked for the milk. They had within them all that goes towards making for a purchase — desire and demand — but they didn’t have any more of the circulating medium. They were downhearted. But ah, what is this which meets our eyes? True enough, a shiny bottle of milk. Gone were scruples learned in early childhood. Gone was the admonition of the second commandment. But since it would hardly do for all four to purloin the bottle, one of them undertook the task. He took the bottle and with his comrades started to run away. A picnic ground was found. The four banqueted, or rather started to banquet, on the fairgrounds. But their meal was interrupted almost before it commenced. The chief of police drove up in a patrol wagon and the four hopefuls were whisked away to the police station. At Police Headquarters, the four gave their names as Thomas Day and Michael Stern of Hartford, Conn., and Vincent Leonard and Joseph Leonard of Albany. They have been out of work for some time and so came to the North Country looking for employment.
• A picture for posterity is what “Blossom Time in Plattsburgh” has been aptly called. For the Daily Press photoplay was not made for the sole purpose of producing a photoplay, but with the object of making a pictorial document which will truthfully reflect this city as it exists in the year 1921. The picture will be five full reels in length and will show every phase of life in Plattsburgh as well as telling a novel story which is modeled along the lines of the modern photoplay. Those who were in the picture — and that in one way or another includes nearly everyone in Plattsburgh — are naturally interested in the production. But the real value of it will be twenty years or more from now when our children or grandchildren will see exactly how we looked when we were young. Some of us will see ourselves as we look as children. It is not given to every town to have a historical record such as this picture will be. This will probably come in the future, but Plattsburgh is the first in Northern New York. Today, we look upon the Champlain Monument as a work of art, but what would one give to see Samuel Champlain and his courageous followers when they first placed foot on where Plattsburgh now stands.
• General John J. Pershing, the general of the Army and recently appointed Chief of Staff of the United States Army, has announced that it is his intention to make the Citizens Military Training Camps, such as is to be held this year at Plattsburgh, the keynote of the country’s land arm of defense. “In two respects,” Gen. Pershing said, “The Citizens Military Training Camps serve as a foundation for our military policy thoroughly consistent with American’s National Traditions. First, they are anti-militaristic. Second, they are democratic to the core. It is no longer to be doubted that, with world conditions as they are, preparedness for war, as Lincoln said, is insurance for peace.” Pershing added that: “To train a man to defend his country is no more developing a militarist of him than it is making a pugilist of a boy to teach him how to use his firsts in self-defense.”
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
