Lookback: Week of June 23 to 30

25 YEARS AGO — 1995
In one swoop this week, Sen. Ronald Stafford killed a measure to create greater tourism awareness for the Adirondacks and deeply offended a lawmaker who had worked for months with him on the bill. “It was extraordinarily unprofessional and rude of him to break the bill,” Assemblyman Alexander “Pete” Grannis said, mourning the demise of legislation to create a commission to promote tourism in the Adirondacks. Grannis, a Manhattan Democrat, and Stafford, a Plattsburgh Republican, had stunned political observers by agreeing to consponsor the measure several months ago. Passing the Assembly with bipartisan support, the measure stalled in the Senate as Stafford began adding amendments that changed the nature of the bill. He did so without consulting Grannis, who was stung by the rebuff.
The air base came another step closer to its demise Wednesday as almost half the remaining civilian personnel lost their jobs. Almost 100 people will separate from base jobs by Friday which will leave 125 civilians. Those remaining will be released in stages throughout the summer. About 500 military personnel remain on the base, but by the end of July, only 200 will be left, according to Capt. Lisa Sweeney, public affairs officer. At its peak in Sept. 1990, the base had about 3,500 military personnel and 500 civilians. The final motion picture flickered across the theater’s screen last Friday.
The dedication and formal opening of the Amy Gallagher Memorial Field at the Rouses Point Civic Center grounds took place Saturday. Rouses Point Mayor Thomas Batha, the original 13 Rockets, and some of Amy Gallagher’s classmates and relatives cut the ribbon to officially open the field. A stone dedicated to Gallagher was unveiled and is placed behind the Rouses Point Recreation Center. Amy Gallagher, formerly of Rouses Point, was a college student when she died in the 1988 terrorist bombing of Pan Am flight 103 in Lockerbie, Scotland. The field opening was celebrated as a four-team tournament. Teams from Chazy, Rouses Point, Champlain and Berkshire, Vt., participated, with the Chazy Eagles claiming victory.
50 YEARS AGO — 1970
Two school board presidents and a town supervisor foresee benefits from the merger of two Northern Tier school districts. Another town supervisor is skeptical. Hector A. Kaufman, Eugene Lincourt and Arnold Jubert agree that the merger of the Mooers and Champlain school districts will benefit students and taxpayers alike. Walter Davison isn’t so sure, but thinks things “probably will work out all right in the end.” Kaufman, town supervisor in Champlain, describes his feelings about the merger this way: “Benefits? I hope so. I think we’re getting a bigger school district, so we will give the children a better chance for a better education.”
Those new supersonic FB-111 fighter-bombers probably won’t shatter windows hereabouts because they’ll be flying too slow to break the sound barrier, a high Strategic Air Command officer said. Supersonic, yes, but don’t forget that variable wing, which lets the new plane fly very slow when the pilot wants it to, Lt. Gen. Glen W. Martin told newsmen at a press conference.
A dream for a full-fledged village park here may become a reality soon, and young people are carrying the brunt of the job. The idea began last year with about 15 to 20 high school and college-age young people who began dreaming about future use of a piece of land behind the grade school. “We decided to do something about it,” David Wright said Tuesday. “We cleaned off the land and took a tremendous pile of rocks from the area, terraced it off, built steps from one level to the other and one fireplace.” This year, five or six of the youths were hired by the village and have cleaned the area further, molded the land and they now are trying to “really get going.”
75 YEARS AGO — 1945
Maurice Martin, 29, an inmate of Dannemora State Hospital, has been missing since shortly before 11 o’clock Saturday morning when he escaped from the state farm, where he was working as a trusty. Martin, who is not deemed dangerous, has been assigned to the state farm, located on the Dannemora-Chazy Lake Road, for some time past. State Hospital attendants have been operating on all highways. Martin is a native of Malone. He was sentenced in Franklin County Court in March 1936 for burglary, third degree, to a term of 10 years. When he left the state farm, Martin was wearing a brown shirt, blue trousers and no cap.
Summer session at the Plattsburgh State Teachers College will open Monday when teachers in service, accelerated students, and Cadet Nurses will register for six and eight-week courses. Classes will begin their sessions the following day. This year’s Summer Session centers upon the unifying theme: “The Teacher’s Place in the New World,” which dominates the extra-class and assembly program. Novel courses of the war years include modern contributions of chemistry, Latin America today, and problems of the Pacific.
July First is Dominion Day, a national holiday in Canada, and it may bring Plattsburgh a serious housing problem. A number of weekenders from Canada, arriving in Plattsburgh late yesterday afternoon and evening, were roaming the streets early this morning, having been unable to find a night’s accommodations in the city. The hotels were booked to capacity and tourist homes were also filled. As a consequence, many transients were turned away. Park benches, thanks to the ideal weather, were the next best thing for a number of the visitors.
100 YEARS AGO — 1920
The Thirtieth Annual meeting of the New York Electric Railway Association will be held at Hotel Champlain today. A large number of men high in the electric railway world all over the east will be present at the meeting of the organization which is one of the most important in the country. Among the prominent people at the meeting will be the Hon. William B. Wilson, United States secretary of labor. At 10 o’clock in the morning, the business session of the organization will convene. The afternoon will be devoted to golf on the splendid Hotel Champlain links, baseball, field events and water sports.
American Legion Post No. 852 of Dannemora will celebrate Independence Day on July 5th. The celebration will start at 9 o’clock with a parade in which the State Constabulary, G.A.R. Veterans, Spanish War Veterans, World War Veterans, Clinton Prison Band, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, The Fire Department, Floats, Decorated Automobiles and Wagons, Lodges and Societies will join. Athletic events will be held in the forenoon consisting of various kinds of races, jumps, tug-o’-war and tennis tournament for the championships of Clinton County to which the entries will be free.
The Catholic Summer School began its 29th session yesterday. To the enthusiasts who came to Cliff Haven for the opening exercises, it seemed as if nature itself had put on festive attire for the occasion. Never did the grounds appear more charming or the lake more inviting: seldom has the warm June sun shone with heartier good spirit. As old friends reappear, the cottage verandas smile contentedly and newcomers, catching the contagious good cheer in the very air of the Summer School, feel the corners of their mouths moving upward with pleasure as they survey the prospect of a real vacation on these delightful shores.
