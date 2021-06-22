Lookback: Week of June 22 to June 29

50 YEARS AGO — 1971
• If Congress is willing and the weather is good, there should be a new and greatly expanded customs station at Champlain by December 1972. This was the word Tuesday from the General Services Administration, which will be in charge of building the proposed $6,913,000 facility for the Bureau of Customs at the Adirondack Northway intersection with the Canadian border. The present Champlain border station became inadequate as the Northway was complete. At times, during Canadian holidays, there are three- to four-mile lines of waiting traffic. The new facility will include office space, expanded dock and canopy space and a warehouse south of the main station for storage of confiscated items.
• Three lieutenant colonels assigned to Plattsburgh Air Force Base have been selected to be promoted to full colonels. They are among 950 lieutenant colonels named for promotion. They are Lt. Cols. Jacques K. Tetrick, Robert H. Lee and James J. Shannon. Col. Tetrick is currently assigned as Deputy Commander for Operations of the 380th Strategic Aerospace Wing. He has been assigned to Plattsburgh Air Force Base since 1969. Col. Lee is the Assistant Deputy Commander for Operations. He has served this position since April 1. Col. Shannon has been at Plattsburgh Air Force Base since August 1970. He arrived here from assignment at Korat Royal Thai Air Force Base, Thailand, where he was commander of the 388th Civil Engineering Squadron. He serves in a similar position here with the 380th Civil Engineering Squadron.
• Dissolved oxygen remains at a “healthfully high level” in Ticonderoga Bay and Ticonderoga Creek, according to International Paper Co. technicians who have been testing water there. “I don’t know who is happier about it, the fish or the fishermen,” declared Dana Dolloff, supervisor of air and water management for IP’s new pulp and paper mill in Ticonderoga, who is in charge of the testing. Some old-time fishermen claim that fishing in the bay is better than it has been since their youth, Dolloff said. The Ticonderoga mill is equipped with primary and secondary waste treatment facilities that prevent the mill’s effluent from polluting the lake.
75 YEARS AGO — 1946
• The city of Plattsburgh yesterday became a stop on Colonial Airlines’ Montreal-New York-Bermuda flight. Colonial President Sigmund Janis early last evening informed Chairman Edward Doherty of the Municipal Airport Commission that his line’s application to make Plattsburgh an intermediate stop on its New York-Montreal-Ottawa flights had been approved by the Civil Aeronautics Board in Washington. Since Colonial has a New York-Bermuda franchise, passengers boarding Colonial planes in Plattsburgh could make direct flights to Bermuda. Janis expressed enthusiasm over the addition of Plattsburgh to the airline’s upstate stops, and commended city and Airport Commission officials for their assistance in securing approval of a franchise which has been sought since late 1944.
• Rockwell Kent of Ausable Forks, noted artist, author and lecturer, in a telephone conversation with the Press-Republican last night, confirmed an earlier announcement by J. Eugene Zimmer, American Labor Party chairman for Rensselaer County, that he would be the party’s candidate for Member of Congress from the 33rd Congressional District. Mr. Kent has been for years active in support of American Labor and, since 1932, a firm supporter of the New Deal. In 1932, he single-handedly engaged in Delaware & Hudson in lengthy litigation before the Public Serviced Commission to force restoration of railroad passenger service to local communities.
• A device for testing manual dexterity known as the “Bromley Manual Dexterity Cube” and believed to be one of the first of its kind has been developed by Merton Bromley, a graduate student in education at St. Lawrence University and a resident of RFD 3, Plattsburgh. The cube, which is about eight inches on a side and is portable, has one test on each of its four sides and responds by electric buzzers and lights to indicate right and wrong answers. The writing and manual of directions fits in the top. It is the first of what is hoped will be a series of tests to be developed at St. Lawrence University by the education and psychology departments.
100 YEARS AGO — 1921
• The Chapel of Our Lady of the Lake was formally opened to the Summer School guests Sunday. The Summer School was particularly honored in having Rt. Rev. Joseph H. Conroy, D.D. Auxiliary Bishop of Ogdensburg offer the 9 o’clock mass. In his sermon, the Bishop dwelt on many of the inspiring thoughts suggested by the day’s Gospel. The Providence of God, he said, was wonderfully illustrated in the miracle of the leaves and fishes. When we are weighed down with trouble and racked with pain, we are apt to think that we are deserted by our Creator. The falsity of this blasphemous thought is shown in the Gospel when Our Lord said: “I have compassion on the multitude.”
• The St. John Baptist Society and the Guard of Honor celebrated its 50th anniversary yesterday with a High Mass at St. Peter’s church in the morning and a banquet at the Cumberland Hotel in the evening. The Malone Guard of Honor also took part in the celebration and many visitors from the Burlington and Winooski Societies were present. In the morning, the local orders accompanied by the Plattsburgh City Band and the Malone Guard of Honor marched in a body to St. Peter’s Church, where a solemn High Mass was celebrated by the Rev. Father Barrett, with Rev. Father Racette as Deacon and Rev. Father Paquette as sub-Deacon. An eloquent sermon was preached by the Rev. Father Vlaud.
• Plattsburgh people are being given their first opportunity of seeing a motion picture in the making right on their own streets and much interest is being taken in the work of filming “Blossom Time in Plattsburg.” The early morning did not look encouraging for the making of out-of-doors pictures. But by 10 o’clock, it had brightened up somewhat the wedding scene was put into rehearsal in front of Trinity Church. All operation in the neighborhood of the church was suspended as soon as the automobile with Director Roder and Cameraman Ganz drove up in front of the church, while a large crowd gathered at Trinity Park. After rehearsing the scene a few times, the director’s cry of “All Set, Shoot,” was heard and the camera began to click. The entire action was taken without a slip or a re-take.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
