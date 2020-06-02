Lookback: Week of June 2 to June 9

PRESS-REPUBLICAN ARCHIVESBilly Groves, 6, is “king of the fountain” as he splashes his brother, Danny, 4, and sister, Megan, 9. With the recent warm weather, Malone’s antique water fountain has been getting a lot of use. In the old days, the fountain was used to water thirsty horses, the main transportation of the time. The children’s parents are Mary and Bryan Groves of Second Street.