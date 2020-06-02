Lookback: Week of June 2 to June 9

100 YEARS AGO — 1995
• In a state so strapped for cash that government workers were laid off, agencies closed and welfare benefits slashed, lawmakers still found $150 million in the new budget to spread around for local pork-barrel projects. In the North Country, that includes grants ranging from $2 million to help redevelop Plattsburgh Air Force Base to $10,000 to pave the parking lot at the Plattsburgh YMCA. “This is gloriously good news,” David Holmes, president and CEO of the Plattsburgh Intermunicipal Development Council, said. He said the money will be used to fund studies and pay for consultants to plan new uses for the base, which closes in September.
• Three hundred people sat patiently, listening, waiting for microphones to be repaired, munching popcorn and awaiting their turn to talk about their would-be neighbor. The first of three days of public hearings on Wal-Mart’s plan to build a store on the outskirts of Lake Placid crept into motion Wednesday night at the Olympic Arena. Three hours into it, the session hadn’t moved more than halfway through the first eight pages of issues that Wal-Mart will address. Robert Grant of Lake Placid wanted to know if Wal-Mart would be willing to put up a $1.5 million bond against the failure of the store. Betsy Reithemeyer, a spokeswoman from Wal-Mart’s Arkansas headquarters, said “we’re more confident in this town than some of the people asking questions."
• Starting Aug. 1, New Yorkers will be able to do legally what they’ve been doing illegally for years: drive 65 mph on most of the state’s superhighways. Gov. George Pataki signed a measure raising the speed limit on more than 1,100 miles of New York’s highways during a recent ceremony. After signing the bill, Pataki vowed that the new speed limit will be strictly enforced. But at least one opponent predicted that speedometers will be pushing past the 70 mph and 80 mph mark. “Doing 65, before you know it, you’ll be doing 85 on that road,” said Assemblyman Anthony Seminerio.
50 YEARS AGO — 1970
• Humility may be the key to recognition of the true greatness of the United States; and it well may be the only possible outcome of the Vietnamese war, according to Sen. Charles E. Goodell. Speaking before a record 663 degree candidates at Plattsburgh State University College commencement exercises, Goodell (R-N.Y.) charged the graduates to “participate — and seek social justice.” Goodell congratulated the graduates and at the same time offered his commiserations on the challenges they are now facing.
• A member of the Clinton County Mental Health Board said Sunday he believes a new application should be tried for state aid for a mental health center here. He is Ward 2 legislator Aaron Scheier, who is the county legislature’s liaison representative on the board. Howard Read, executive director of the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, has also been attempting to obtain department approval. Plans for the medical center include a $1.2 million mental health section. Read told the Press-Republican that the department has rejected the applications the sponsors submitted.
• Five MAI students will be attending service academies after finishing high school here. Three will attend the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Md. One will go to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kingspoint, and one will go to the U.S. Air Force Academy at Denver, Colo. Gary Basilone and Albert Hasslar will be going to the Naval Academy and Roger Dutton will be attending the Naval Academy Preparatory School at Bainbridge, Md., prior to going to the Academy. Richard Dashnaw will be going to the Merchant Marine school and James Calkins will be attending the Air Force Academy.
75 YEARS AGO — 1945
• A tired and cold inmate of the Dannemora State Hospital submitted meekly to recapture yesterday morning when he was found hiding in the loft of a barn on a Rand Hill Road farm. Thomas Martin, the inmate who disappeared about mid-afternoon while employed with other trustees on the Robare farm, operated by the hospital and located about four miles from Dannemora. Martin was seen in the barn by Mrs. Fred Lavarnway at about 6 o’clock yesterday morning. Mrs. Lavarnway called to her husband who ordered the man out of the barn and called in Leonard Garrow, an attendant who was stationed at a nearby crossroad.
• In the year that has passed since D-Day, 108 Clinton County boys have been reported killed in combat in the European war, which ended just 27 days ago. Fifty of the men who died — fighting in all the theaters in which Nazism had to be crushed — were from Plattsburgh. Today, with a successful invasion becomes victory in Europe, individual prayer of Thanksgiving has everywhere been urged.
• Mrs. Warren A. Austin, wife of the Vermont senator, will christen the aircraft carrier Lake Champlain at the Norfolk Navy Yard in Portsmouth, Va., Sunday. After the 27,100-ton Essex class flattop is christened, it will be placed in commission by Rear Admiral C.H. Jones. The ship will be named in honor of the Battle of Lake Champlain in 1814 in which American naval forces defeated the British.
100 YEARS AGO — 1920
• The Lake Placid Inn on Mirror Lake was burned to the ground at about 10:30 last night, with a loss of around $60,000. The hotel was the property of Mr. Schneider and had opened only yesterday for the season. The building accommodated 250 guests. It was a large wooden structure and one of the oldest in the Adirondacks. A large addition had just been completed by the new owner in anticipation of big summer business. All guests at the Inn when the fire broke out escaped without injury.
• Mr. and Mrs. Fred Vial had an experience on Lake Champlain that they are not likely to soon forget and will vouch for the fact that the beauties of that lovely sheet of water will grow pale if viewed from one spot from sunrise to sunset, meal hours included. The Vials had started to come to the city of Plattsburgh from their camp at an early hour yesterday morning on their motor boat “Norma.” They were coming through the channel midway between Crab Island and the main shore when the engine developer motor trouble. It was well into the afternoon before “Bob” Weaver of the U.S. Railway Mail Service happened to be passing through and went to the rescue. Mr. Weaver towed the disabled boat to the summer school deck.
• John Norvak, who has a broken back and a fractured skull as the result of being pinned beneath a falling tree, is the marvel of Malone physicians after rallying from his operations. The man is an employee of the Brooklyn Cooperate Company and was brought from St. Regis Falls by automobile to Alice Hyde Hospital. After the lone ride to Malone, Novak was found to be in good condition with pulse and temperature normal. An operation was performed and his condition is now improving.
