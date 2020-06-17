Lookback: Week of June 16 to June 23

25 YEARS AGO — 1995
• Installing antique lighting, changing traffic flow and enhancing historic architecture are just a few recommendations made by the Downtown Commission. The commission, created six months ago to come up with new ideas to improve downtown, released its report Friday. In it are some 148 specific “action items” for the Common Council to address over a three-year period. The commission’s ideas range from installing lighted fountains in the Saranac River to creating a special review board to ensure new building projects fit in with the surrounding downtown architecture. “We brainstormed everything from safety to infrastructure to continued facade programs,” said Alan Booth, the commission chairman.
• Hammer blows clanged this week as the golden spike was driven to signify the completion of the tracks for the Moriah Railroad and Mining Heritage Park. The park will next get a locomotive, a couple of iron ore cars and a caboose, and the historic Carriage House nearby will be renovated into a museum. State and federal grants are paying for the project, which should be complete in 1996. Yandon-Dillon Educational Center student Gerald Benway of Westport drove the golden spike to secure the last rail, using a railroad hammer from the old Lake Champlain & Moriah Railroad. The conservation class from the center laid the track for the park, using rails and ties supplied by Canadian Pacific Rail.
• In officially announcing his mayoral candidacy, former councilor Mark Dame claimed Thursday that the current city administration has undone most of what he and his fellow councilors had accomplished. Dame also hinted that Mayor Clyde Rabideau has used public office for personal gain while conducting government business in the shadows. A Republican councilor from 1990 to 1994, Dame said he is returning to public life to put the city back in economic order before it’s too late. “After four years of hard work, we moved on, returning to our jobs and businesses, hoping others would continue our work. I’m saddened to say that our work has not been continued,” he said.
50 YEARS AGO — 1970
• A graduate program is psychology leading to the master of arts degree will be offered for the first time this fall on the campus of Plattsburgh State University College. Announcement of the new program was made by Dr. William F. Lawrence, vice president for academic affairs. The graduate program is designed to offer students the opportunity to pursue one of three specialization areas: school psychology, clinical applied psychology or general experimental psychology. The program consists of a minimum of 42 semester hours designed to be completed in two academic years.
• A 42-year-old local man has been credited with rescuing three small West Chazy children from the cabin of a capsized boat. George Ducharme, a local plumbing and heating contractor and also a member of the local volunteer fire department, reportedly hauled Allen, Barry and Larry Breault from the cabin of the boat owned by their father and mother, Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Breault. The incident occurred at Point au Roche near Plattsburgh and the boat reportedly capsized while tied along the shore in rather deep water. Ducharme, who happened to be in the area, grabbed an axe and chopped a hole in the bottom of the boat, gaining entry and then pulled the youngsters to safety.
• The new principal at Mount Assumption Institute once did graduate work at Kent State, where four students were killed in a demonstration May 4. He said he’s confident young people will soon start seeking solutions to problems, rather than just pointing them out. Brother Roland, who takes over July 1 for Brother Francis, said in an interview in the Trophy Room at MAI, that young people today “see quite clearly” and “notice the problems.” He expressed concern over the continual criticism and negativism which has taken over among young people, but said he is confident that youthful energies will soon turn to positive means of alleviating problem areas.
75 YEARS AGO — 1945
• The supply of Coca-Cola in Plattsburgh definitely will be affected by the further curtailment in the supply of sugar after July 1 because the manufacturer of that drink will not compromise with the use of substitutes, A.A. Gioiosa, president of the Plattsburgh Coca-Cola Bottling Company, has reported. However, an equitable system of rationing will be maintained in Plattsburgh during the shortage, Mr. Gioiosa said. “My company is committed to play fair with our government and obey its regulations in both letter and spirit; to maintain the quality of our drink and to maintain an equitable distribution system to serve all our customers equally; and that we will do.”
• About 4,500,000 pairs of men’s and women’s odd lot shoes will be sold ration free at markdown prices from July 9 through 28. Authorizing this today, the Office of Price Administration said prices must be cut at least 25 percent under those of June 1. The agency estimated that about 1,400,000 pairs of men’s shoes about about 3,100,000 pairs of women’s shoes will be released.
• Mineral-bearing property of the Burnham Estate of Willsboro has been leased by the Titanium Alloy Manufacturing Company, and if experimental work is satisfactory, a small, full-time development may be started. Minerals in the property include calcium metasillicate, a magnesium silicate and a colophonite, all of which have both war and peacetime uses in the metallurgical alloy welding, grinding and glazing fields. Stephen A. Scullen of Albany, who built the railroad from North Creek to Tahawus, has been employed by the company to give out a few hundred tons of three of the minerals for experimental purposes.
100 YEARS AGO — 1920
• Kennard Johns of New York City and Raymond Norman of Lexington, Ky., were brought before City Judge Barnard yesterday afternoon by Sgt. Cooke of the Delaware & Hudson police force on a charge of illegal train riding. The boys had been with the Hagenback-Wallace Circus, which recently invaded Canada. They are both good Americans and one of them soon began to sigh for his “Old Kentucky Home,” while the other longed for the bright lights of dear old Broadway. When the circus struck Montreal on Monday for a two-day stay, the youngsters decided to “beat it” for the States before the circus got up among the “blue noses” of Nova Scotia. The boys managed to get as far as Plattsburgh before they bumped into the strong arm of the law.
• J.H. Watts of Montreal is confined in the County Jail on a charge of smuggling liquor from Canada. Watts was arrested yesterday at Rouses Point and brought to Plattsburgh for arraignment before U.S. Commissioner Gillland by Customs Officer Ladd. In default of $300 bail, Watts was turned over to the custody of Sheriff Coffey. Watts has the distinction of being the first man to be arrested on a charge of smuggling liquor in the sidecar of a motorcycle. In the car were five cases of what the officers claim is Scotch whiskey. The prisoner claims he does not know who the cases were assigned to or where he was to take them, the inference being that he was to meet someone who was to claim them.
• The Class Day exercises were held at the Normal School Hall yesterday afternoon at 2:30 o’clock and were largely attended by friends of the class and the student body. Some of the numbers caused a deal of amusement, and one which was interpolated between the “Reply to Seniors” by Thomas W. McQuillan and “The Class Poet” by Miss Margaret Healy caused considerable surprise to the Seniors. This was the Junior Class Song, which for an impromptu number was a distinct hit.
