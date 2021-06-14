Lookback: Week of June 15 to June 22

PRESS-REPUBLICAN ARCHIVESCheered by excited classmates, fifth-graders at Southside Elementary School on Plattsburgh Air Force Base exert their last bit of strength as they try to pull other team over the line. Tug-of-war event was one of many during the school’s annual field day Friday. Sixth grade, taught by Harvey Lawrence, captured total of 98 points and the school championship. Physical education teacher Henry See directed field day, assisted by Peru Athletic Director Anthony Papero, Peru head basketball coach John Neyenhouse. (1971)