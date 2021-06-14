Lookback: Week of June 15 to June 22

50 YEARS AGO — 1971
• Opinion of North Country residents is varied concerning a secret Pentagon study of the origins of the Vietnam War, but a majority seem to favor its publication. The margin of persons who support publishing the study is not a large one, however, as responses to a survey indicate a ratio of about three to two in favor of publicly releasing the information. The Rev. Dr. Robert A. Klein, pastor of Plattsburgh First Methodist Church, said that “it is good to know the facts that have been hidden away in files. Responsibility will be placed where it belongs. The question is not how they (Washington Post, New York Times) did it; this doesn’t seem to be pertinent. The vital thing is that facts have come out that were suppressed from the American people by a government that used this as a lever against them.” Omer St. Jacques, commander of the Champlain Counties Council of the Veterans of Foreign Wars has not read the study, but feels that if it is harmful to national security, it should not be published. Moses “Scott” Aspinall, executive vice-president of the Plattsburgh and Clinton County Chamber of Commerce says that the man responsible for the information reaching the hands of the press has “violated the code of ethics. He should be made to account for his actions.”
• It’s official. St. Patrick’s Elementary School will go out of existence on July 1. St. Patrick’s parishioners were so informed Sunday when their pastor, the Rev. Gerald Sharland, read them a letter from the Diocese of Ogdensburg Bishop Stanislaus Brzana which formally ordered the closing. The bishop said he is doing so after concurring with the Ogdensburg Diocesan Education Committee and the St. Patrick’s School Board and Parish Council on the matter. He urged a campaign within the parish design to enroll most of the 129 youngsters now attending St. Patrick’s at St. Mary’s of Champlain. What will happen to the relatively new school and convent buildings here is still up in the air.
• Two of the three Sunday night escapees from Burlington jail are members of Canada’s infamous McAllister Gang and were among the seven McAllister mobsters nabbed by three U.S. Border Patrolmen here last August. John Machibroda, 30, and Roland Bernard (alia Gilest Castongay) were among the seven grabbed by Patrolmen Andrew Leach, Bob Parks and Peter Eaton in front of Bowl-Mart Lanes on Route 11. In the trunk of one of the cars in which the group was traveling was found an automatic rifle and rubber face mask. Bernard was one of Canada’s 10 most wanted criminals at the time of his apprehension.
75 YEARS AGO — 1946
• When Mrs. Veronica O’Neill Redden, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John O’Neill of 72 Brinkerhoff Street, flew to New York City Saturday, Empire Airlines carried its youngest passenger on the Plattsburgh-New York flight. Four-months-old Robert Redden was the holder of that distinction, but it meant little to him. Robert slept nearly all the way. Mrs. Redden was returning home after an extended visit to Plattsburgh.
• A “bolt” of static electricity has torn aside the veil that for nine years robbed Herbert Stacy, 31, of the sight of his right eye. Stacy, who lives at 421 Margaret Street and is employed as a floorman at the BFD plant, since 1938 has been able to distinguish only daylight from darkness with the eye. Today, unaided by glasses, he can read printed matter an inch or two in height at a distance of several paces. In 1938, Stacy, unemployed, joined the Civilian Conservation Corps and was assigned to a camp at Lake Placid. During the course of his work, he continued to work without them, but at the end of a week had become almost totally blind in his right eye. But, at the BPD plant three weeks ago, Stacy bent down to aid a fellow workman occupied with the machine. In stooping, he came in near-contact with a heavy canvas belt from which are suspended metal weights acting as a brake to the paper running through the machine. Electricity caused by the pressure of the belt on the moving paper streaked from one of the weights and struck Stacy’s right eye. Startled, Stacy clapped a hand over his eye. A co-worker, thinking Stacy was about to fall, held him upright. As he straightened, Stacy’s hand fell away from his eye. In an exclamation that was almost a yell, he cried: “I can see! I can see!”
• Excessive drinking, fast living and weakness in home training Thursday were cited by FBI Special Agent George Barker of the Albany division as contributing to juvenile delinquency and the breaking-up of homes. Barker spoke before members of the Plattsburgh Rotary Club at the Club’s weekly luncheon session. Barker cited the causes of juvenile delinquency: Broken homes, bad examples set by parents before their children in boasting of minor infractions of traffic laws and black market activities, drinking, fast living and mixing of drinking and driving. He suggested as remedies intelligent treatment of juvenile problems, wholesome recreation and physical fitness.
100 YEARS AGO — 1921
• The first scenes of “Blossom Time in Plattsburgh” were taken yesterday by Director Eugene Roder and Cameraman William J. Ganz, who arrived in this city yesterday morning. During the day, several locations were scouted and a number of scenes were taken at the Post. The commandant and the officers of different organizations now in the camp were very kind in cooperating with the motion picture people and a number of very fine “shots” were taken. During the afternoon, several of the leading players in the cast of the Press-Sentinel Photoplay were guests of the management of the Champlain Division Ausable Forks Baseball game on the fairground diamond. Several group pictures and close-ups of the principal players were secured, as well as pictures of the opposing teams and some of the feature plays of the game. There is little doubt that the photoplay will be a great success.
• Evidently becoming frightened, automobile thieves early yesterday morning abandoned a Dodge roadster belonging to Capt. Witcher, Post Exchange Officer, which they had taken previously. The thieves left the car on Caroline Street.
• The Reserve Officers Training Camp opened auspiciously at the Plattsburgh Barracks yesterday. From nearly dawn until midnight, train after train arrived, bearing hundreds of college lads who are to spend six weeks of active training in this city to prepare themselves for commissions. It is expected that more than 1,000 men will answer the reveille call this morning. All the college contingents with the exception of about half of the Drexel Institute men have arrived. Yesterday was spent issuing equipment and uniforms. The men were also given typhoid inoculation and many were vaccinated.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
