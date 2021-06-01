Lookback: Week of June 1 to June 8

50 YEARS LATER — 1971
• One of the Plattsburgh Common Cause enthusiasts said “I think it’s the ending of the war in Vietnam. That’s what we all want. I know I do; I have six children.” And indeed, as Harold Harris of New York City, the state Common Cause representative, had earlier put it: ending the war is Common Cause’s Cause No. 1. The scene was the Cumberland Avenue home of Col. and Mrs. Edward J.F. Glavin, where guests were arriving Monday evening to meet Harris and talk about the first people’s lobby in American history. Earlier, before the guests appeared, Harris told a report: “We advocate for setting a date for the end of this war by the end of this year and we are supporting the Nezdi-Whalen bill now before the house.”
• Dr. Leslie Panditharatna, a Ceylon educator who taught this entire past semester at Plattsburgh State University College, and its Miner Center affiliate, said farewell to Clinton County early this week, at the same time observing our way of life is drastically changing. He said the change is easy to spot for one who was here in the late 1960s and then returned this past year. It was really accentuated over that period of time he was back in Ceylon, he said. “For one thing,” he noted, “there is a much greater degree of freedom in social mixing now than there was three or four years ago.” He said there is a great deal more fraternization involving the male and female young person and he added “the student is just generally much more free.” Dr. Panditharatna also talked some about higher education in his native Ceylon. He will be returning to his job as a professor at the University of Ceylon in the nation’s second largest city, Kandy.
• Mayor Francis D. Steltzer Tuesday announced the Plattsburgh Housing Authority’s intention to construct a 60-unit federal apartment building for elderly persons. The project may be in the $1 million class, it appeared from the Authority’s rough computation, and will probably be a high-rise. But there are imponderables. Whatever the cost, the building will be constructed by the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Administration calls the “turnkey” plan, the mayor said. Under this plan, the successful bidder constructs the building, which he owns and which is taxable until the Authority accepts it. The 60 projected units compare with a waiting list of 250 elderly persons who have registered for public housing.
50 YEARS LATER — 1946
• A chest x-ray survey was held in Clinton County during the last two weeks of May. These surveys were sponsored by funds received from the sale of Christmas Seals under the direction of the Clinton County Committee on Tuberculosis and Public Health Association. Technicians from Powers X-Ray Products Inc. set up the special equipment in various towns. Surveys were held at Keeseville, Peru, Rouses Point, Mooers and Plattsburgh. It is anticipated that very few actual cases of tuberculosis will be found. However, even one active case of this disease endangers every other person with whom one associates. Prompt recognition of early tuberculosis through x-ray pictures means a quicker return to health and employment for the individual.
• The Plattsburgh Broadcasting Corporation has filed a request with the Communications Commission Authority at Washington to change the frequency of radio station WMFF from 1940 to 960 kilocycles. In the meantime, the new radio station at Malone has been granted call letters WICY, according to an announcement by Michael Tackley, owner and production manager who has been in Washington in conferences with the CCA. The WICY station is to be constructed during the summer, depending on availability of equipment.
• Asserting that the failure of the United Nations would be catastrophic, State Sen. Benjamin F. Feinberg told 175 members of the Plattsburgh State Teachers College Alumni Association that American must maintain world supremacy to assure a permanent peace. As the alternative to our maintenance of supremacy, Feinberg cited a “return to the Dark Ages.” Feinberg told Association members that they must keep before them three thoughts: 1) American maintenance of world supremacy, an alternative of which might be a return to the Dark Ages. 2) Peace must be made permanent. 3) The United Nations plan must work, or the results will be horrible beyond comprehension. He advocated a military establishment sufficient to meet any emergency. Schools, he pointed out, can exert a great influence toward modeling intelligent public opinion.
100 YEARS LATER — 1921
• At 6 o’clock Thursday morning, the Second Battalion, 63rd Infantry, started on a hike of 260 miles to Plattsburgh Barracks where they will remain for the months of June, July and August. Lat night, they camped at Lindsey Creek, near Sandy Creek. Today, they will rest near Adams. The battalion will march every day excepting Sunday. The battalion from Madison Barracks will enter Plattsburgh Camp several days ahead of the detachment from Oswego as they have only about 150 miles to march.
• Every merchant, retailer or wholesaler who is interested in the reestablishment of a Boston to Plattsburgh through freight car is urged to attend a meeting at the Chamber of Commerce rooms this morning at 11 o’clock for the purpose of meeting B.A. Noble, Division Freight Agent of the Boston & Albany railroad. It will be remembered that prior to the war, there was a straight car from Boston to Plattsburgh by way of the Boston * Albany, New York Central and Delaware & Hudson lines. If sufficient interest is shown in the reestablishment of this through freight car from Boston, it will be possible for Merchants and Shippers to get goods through on a 72-hour or possible 48-hour basis. Yesterday afternoon, after calls had been made on a number of merchants, it was found that much interest existed in the reestablishment of this freight car service service and that in every instance, the project met the approval of the shipper interviewed.
• One of the largest classes yet to be graduated from the Physicians’ Hospital Training School received their diplomas at the auditorium of the City Hall last evening, before one of the largest audiences ever to attend those exercises. Mrs. Alfred Guibord, president of the Women’s League of the Hospital was chairman of the exercises, while a number of physicians connected with the hospital and members of the League occupied places on the stage. After an orchestral selection by the Lynch-Bordeau Orchestra, the prayer was made by the Rev. J.C. Long, of Mooers. The prayer was followed by a fine vocal selection “over the Hill Top” by Mrs. G.D. Dare.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
