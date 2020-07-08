25 YEARS AGO — 1995
• The fire that doesn’t want to quit is under control. Hundreds of firefighters have battled the blaze on Discovery Mountain, which was caused by lightning, since last Friday. On Thursday, forest rangers set fires inside the fireline surrounding the 100-acre fire in a controlled burnout — a technique used to keep the main fire from spreading outside the fireline. Friday, Forest Ranger Wesley Hurd said firefighters were busy keeping an eye on the still-burning main fire. But the massive operation, which includes fire departments from throughout the North Country and Vermont, was started to scale down, although water was still being pumped up the 1,500 foot mountain. For the first time in a week, there was no firefighter crew scheduled for night duty.
• James Gabler always wanted to be a buccaneer, but since he missed that century, he recorded an album of high-seas music instead. “Pirates of the Blue Ragg” is an instrumental salute to the romantic age of pirates, when Blackbeard and Captain Blood sailed the 18th-century seas. “One song is ‘A Day in Port Royal’ and it’s got the drums, it’ll take you right down to Jamaica,” Gabler said. “Even though it’s no sea chanties, you definitely hear the sea in it.” The songs were recorded at studios in Schenectady and Saratoga and mastered at Sweetfish Record Studio in Argyle, where Woodstock-era singer Melanie just did a new album. Melanie’s producer, Douglas Ford, was also Gabler’s producer.
• Mirror Lake lived up to its name Saturday — it reflected periodic afternoon sunshine for guests at the National Sports Academy fundraiser at Camp Cavendish. The honorary chairman of the fundraiser was actor Chris Noth, who until recently, was one of the stars of NBC’s “Law and Order.” An accomplished skier and soccer player, Noth said he was glad to lend a hand to the event and even brought along one of his suits from the show’s wardrobe to auction at the fundraiser.
50 YEARS AGO — 1970
• Those giant-size Revolutionary War drums you’ve been seeing lately on Downtown Plattsburgh streets are part of a plan to give residents a sense of pride in their environment. The project is jointly sponsored by the Plattsburgh and Clinton County Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Merchants Bureau. Warren Chase, chairman of the Environmental Concerns Committee of the Chamber of Commerce, said the idea of Revolutionary War drums was generated in part from the “Historical Plattsburgh” theme being used by the Chamber and Tourist Bureau and in part from observations of similar projects in several locations in New England. There are about 40 of the planters distributed through the downtown area. Red and white flowers will bloom in all the planters when the project is complete.
• The Plattsburgh Kiwanis Club has announced plans for the largest horse show ever to be held in the Tri-County area. Included in the preparations for the three-day show in August at the Clinton County Fairgrounds is the construction of a new horse show ring. The ring will be about twice the size of the present one at the fairgrounds off Route 3. Kiwanis Horse Show chairman Beardsley Van Etten announced at a press conference at the Holiday Inn that the ring will be built by the Kiwanis Club and donated as a permanent facility to the county fair commission.
• Alton Perry, a Massachusetts real estate broker, said Sunday that his principals are far from a decision on a furniture shopping center in Ticonderoga. Perry was in Ticonderoga a month ago to inspect several 10-to-15 acre sites outside the village limits. On June 10, while in Ticonderoga, Perry said no more about the project than that the shopping center would contain a branch of a “major department store” and other stores that would be attracted to the site.
75 YEARS AGO — 1945
• A boy named Smith, about 8 years old, who resides on Miller Street in the City of Plattsburgh, had a narrow escape last evening when he almost swallowed a quantity of mercury while attending the movies at the Champlain theater. The boy, unaware of the dangers involved, slipped the glass tube off the household thermometer at his home before leaving for the evening movie. Arriving at the theater, he toyed with the glass tube that contained the poisonous element. The tube broke while the boy had the bulbous end in his mouth. There was no immediate pain, but soon the lad became nauseated. Dr. George H. Gonyea responded immediately. An antidote of milk from the Finwood restaurant nearby served to stem the boy’s immediate illness. Fortunately, the boy swallowed none of the liquid.
• Pfc. Chris Repas, a member of the Combat Engineers located in Paris, was at work in the French metropolis a few days ago when he was summoned to the telephone. “Report to railway station at once. It is most urgent,” a voice ordered. Pfc. Repas promptly received permission to make the trip. Arriving at the station, he was met by his brother, Staff Sgt. Gus Repas, whom he had not seen in more than two and one half years. Naturally, they spent as much time together as possible before Sgt. Repas was required to return to his station at Cambral. Sgt. Repas has been in the Army for the past 22 months and Pfc. Repas has been overseas since February.
• At ceremonies held in the Post Theater yesterday afternoon at 3:30, 152 civilian employees of Plattsburgh Barracks were awarded service emblems symbolizing completion of six months of continuous service. The presentations were made by Lt. Col. Lester O. Crago, deputy commanding officer. In a brief speech, Col. Crago complimented the assemblage on their past record and urged them to “keep up the good work.”
100 YEARS AGO — 1920
• With the cost of tires, gasoline and other motor necessities mounting skyward, thousands of automobile owners these days are taking out a chauffeur’s license and changing their pleasure plates for omnibus ones through the required channels. This enables the owner to do a little hacking on the side or pick up a load now and then when opportunity offers. This is particularly true in the vicinity of summer resorts. In order to accommodate a considerable number of persons desirous of becoming licensed chauffeurs, Secretary of State Hugo has arranged for an examination at Plattsburgh at the Court House.
• If conditions are the same all over Clinton County as they are in Arapahoe, Neb., the country at large need have no fear of a wheat shortage this year, according to a letter from a former Plattsburgh boy, Arthur Lobdell, who is now in the employ of the Department of Public Works of Nebraska in the capacity as a road engineer. Mr. Lobdell, in his letter, said that about one-third of the county is given over to wheat-raising. The county itself is about two thirds as large as this county.
• Judge Arthur S. Hogue of the City of Plattsburgh was recently retained as General Counsel for the New Texas Oil Development Corporation of New York City and Dallas, Texas. Judge Hogue left last night with Mr. Frank L. Buskey for a tour of inspection of the oil fields of Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana. Judge Hogue will be out of Plattsburgh for two or three weeks on this tour. Both Judge Hogue and Mr. Buskey and a number of prominent Plattsburgh people are interested as stockholders in this company.
