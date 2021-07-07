Lookback: Week of July 6 to July 13

50 YEARS AGO — 1971
• Old Home Days were again a success here this past weekend, with throngs of people coming to town for the parade and other festivities. Visiting dignitaries included Congressman Robert McEwen of Ogdensburg, and “The Chaparells,” a marching band from McEwen’s hometown. The winner in the float competition was the Ellenburg Knights of Columbus float in the religious category. It bested the oft-winning Champlain K of C float. A local square dance float won first place in the non-profit organization category.
• A Canadian boatbuilder who discovered a submerged cabin cruiser in the broadest part of Lake Champlain said he “signaled desperately for more than an hour” before a passing motorboat stopped to offer assistance. Manfred Goring, 38, of Franklin Center, Que., was aboard his 29-foot sailboat when he discovered the submerged cabin cruiser about 2 miles west of Colchester Point. About two and one-half feet of the 22-foot craft’s bow was visible, he said. The occupants of the submerged vessel had abandoned the crippled craft about 4 p.m. Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Ingwall and their two children of Hyde Park climbed into an inflated rubber life raft when their wooden boat began to sink. They drifted for about an hour before being picked up by the Irish Angel, a pleasure boat, which took them to Shelburne Harbor, Vt.
• A New England study to be published later this month will recommend that an east-west highway from Calais, Maine, should terminate somewhere south of Lake Champlain. Plattsburgh will be ruled out as the recommended terminus because of the unfeasibility of northern New Hampshire and Vermont as routes for the highway. This became clear as Charles C. Crevot of Boston, executive director of the Northern New England East-West Highway Commission, addressed a luncheon meeting of about 30 New York and Vermont representatives.
75 YEARS AGO — 1946
• What was declared to be “the most luxuriously-equipped plane ever to land here” settled down on the runways of the municipal airport yesterday while Colonial Airlines officials were making a tour of inspection of the field. Officials said that it was almost half again as large as Colonials’ 21-passenger Douglas planes which will be in operation here soon. A C-54 plane carried President William Eusted of the Standard Cap and Seal Company of New York City, Mrs. Eusted and their two children. Pilot was Captain Bill Odom, with T.C. Sollee as co-pilot. A stewardess also was aboard. Appointments aboard the plane, which is considerably larger than Colonials’ 21-passenger Douglas planes — included davenports, a radio and lounge chairs. The Eusteds will spend the summer at a camp on Lake Champlain.
• Early morning activities of Plattsburgh’s police force usually consist of quieting over-demonstrative citizens who have imbibed too freely, or settling family quarrels that threaten to branch from words to mayhem, but horse-wrangling was added a couple of nights back. The entry on the police blotter read: 2:35 a.m. — Phone call that there was a horse loose on U.S. Avenue. City Hall Wranglers Khuffe and Desmond took charge, and after a chase up and down U.S. Ave, succeeded in tiring the poor animal out so they could catch him and tie him up.
• Speculation was rife here yesterday over the effect that Walter Winchell’s strike call to housewives would have on markets and shops in Plattsburgh and Clinton County. Winchell, who has been fighting a rousing fight for restoration of price controls on now weekly nationwide broadcasts, last Sunday night urged housewives across the nation to combat higher prices with a one-day “buyers’ strike” today. If women want to impress Congress — and retailers — with the seriousness of their opposition to the rising prices which have followed the expiration of the OPA, Winchell said, they can refrain today from buying anything at all — food, clothing or any other commodity.
100 YEARS AGO — 1921
• The first day’s audiences at “Blossom Time for Plattsburgh” proved that it takes something more than just plain tropical heat to keep people away from something they really want to see and which is in every way worth the time spent. The fact is that it was far cooler in the Clinton Theater than it was outside and many people who expected a roasting were agreeably surprised to find that the big typhoon fans in the roof of the cozy theater were delightfully cool. There was another agreeable surprise for no matter how much one is told about anything that is done in their own home town, there is always a certain amount of skepticism and the Doubting Thomases must be shown. Fortunately, in this case, they were shown. The people were really delighted with the picture, if words of praise can be taken as a criterion speaking. Every one of the young actors and actresses of the photoplay acquitted themselves like veterans of the silver screen. Irene Racicot, the star, not only photographed like a million dollars, but displayed a remarkable grasp of the salient points of the character she portrayed.
• Private Charles Brown of Co. K, 63rd Infantry, and Roy Klein, the 14-year-old son of a sergeant at the Barracks, will be arraigned in the city court today, charged with entering Crete’s Store on South Catherine Street and removing about $25 in cash late Saturday night. Orrell Malboeuf, a clerk at the store, was waiting at a nearby house for Mr. Crete, who was to take Malboeuf home in his car. At about 2 o’clock yesterday morning, Malboeuf noticed a light in the store and at almost the same time that he noticed the light of Mr. Crete arriving. The two men went over to the store to find that the place had been entered about about $25 in cash taken from the two cash registers. Brown was standing outside the store and Mr. Crete and Mr. Malboeuf suspected that he was implicated in the matter. The police continued to work on the matter and obtained information which resulted in the arrest of the Klein boy yesterday morning.
• A well-dressed, prosperous-looking, middle-aged gentleman entered the Daily Press office last night and informed those within that he had just returned to Plattsburgh after a thirty years absence and asked if he could be furnished with some information as to the whereabouts of his former classmates at the Plattsburgh High School. It developed that his name is R.W. Drollette and that the past twenty years of his life have been spent in China, where he represented the Singer Sewing Machine Company. He was assured that any information he wished would gladly be given to him. But after the names of a dozen or so had been given, all of whom had passed away some years ago, it appeared that all of his former associates had either left town or left the earth entirely.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.