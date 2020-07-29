Lookback: Week of July 28 to Aug. 3, 2020

25 YEARS AGO — 1995
• The city’s first commuter trains will pull out of their station sometime in September if Bombardier, which opened its local plant Monday, remains on schedule. Though the railcars won’t carry any local folks to work, their construction may provide hundreds with work in the future. The Canadian corporation has about 50 people at the Plattsburgh site working to prepare the plant for the first train shell, expected at the end of August. Plant general manager David Cuttler estimates the facility will employ about 150 by mid-fall and if the company lands other contracts, the factory could be expanded to three times its current size.
• A mile-long concrete chute like a big, dry waterslide snakes down the side of Mt. Van Hoevenberg. The Olympic Sports Complex used to be a quiet place in the summer. Now, it’s an adrenaline factory. The Olympic Regional Development Authority has now mounted bobsleds on dumpster wheels and called them the “Summer Storm.” ORDA has also purchased wheeled luge sleds from a French Company called Aero Styl, which manufactured passenger rides for the Olympic track at La Plagne.
• Peter Perron and his sons have gone for a bike ride — a long one. The Perrons will pedal 757 miles through three states in 12 days. The 37-year-old Mooers Forks resident said the bike trip started out as a three-to-four day tour, but was later expanded to two weeks. He and two of his sons, Jake, 14, and Jack, 13, kicked off the first leg of the trip Monday. The journey will take them out to Bethlehem, N.H., before they start making their way home. The group have three unscheduled days that they can use in the event of breakdowns or bad weather.
50 YEARS AGO — 1970
• A new John XXIII College Community parish center costing perhaps $250,000 may be under construction at 70-72 Broad St. next spring. The property is owned by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Ogdensburg. The premises at 72 Broad St. are the Newman Club center principally for students at Plattsburgh State University College. The new center will consist of a chapel with a seating capacity for 125 and with surrounding conference rooms that can be opened out into the chapel, providing a total capacity of 400 people.
• An exploration of the possible relationships between social structures and war will highlight the second Plattsburgh Conference on Peach Research in History, scheduled for this week at Plattsburgh State University College’s Miner Center in Chazy. More than 40 scholars from all parts of the United States and abroad are expected to attend the conference. The purpose of the gathering will be to illuminate the social, economic and political processes and institutions which have led the U.S. and other countries into war.
• Plattsburgh Housing Authority figures it has a good chance of early clearance of funds for a new 100-apartment complex for the elderly. The project would be in the same $1.5 million class as the authority’s newest building: Lakeview Towers. But whether, like Lakeview, the new facility would be a high-rise building is an unanswered question, according to authority Executive Director Theodore R. Kaufmann.
75 YEARS AGO — 1945
• The matter of the establishment of a Municipal Veterans Service bureau was approved by the Common Council at last night’s meeting as the main business of the session. George Taylor, local attorney, himself a veteran of World War II, mentioned as director of the Veterans Agency, addressed the Council relative to proper aid necessary for rehabilitation of the veterans upon their return to the community. Many returnees have a wrong impression of their rights under the GI Bill and enlightening them on this subject will be an important factor, give them confidence and change their mental attitude. An educational program will be important, their health, their insurance, their family hardships.
• Chief of Police Clifford L. Fleming, who graduated with honors last week from the FBI Police School in Washington, last night addressed the Common Council and expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to attend the special course that doubtless will be materially beneficial to the future work of members of the Plattsburgh Police Department. “We worked 18 hours a day,” he told the aldermen. “And all the toll was well worth the effort.” Chief Fleming lost 30 pounds and appeared fatigued, but otherwise was elated over the valuable material that he acquired.
• Robert Frost, American poet, will appear at the Summer Session assembly of Plattsburgh State Teachers College. Announcement of the scheduled appearance of Mr. Frost has, according to Miss Julia Detraz, assembly committee chairman, been received by the general public in this community with keen anticipation and enthusiasm. The Bread Loaf School of English has been the scene of lectures on poetry by Mr. Frost for many years. It is Bread Loaf that Mr. Frost has consented to appear locally. Miss Anne Erickson, member of the Plattsburgh High School faculty, and currently a student at Bread Loaf School, was influential in making the necessary arrangements for Mr. Frost’s visit to Plattsburgh.
100 YEARS AGO — 1920
• Ed Reese proved his right to be called a chesty young man by allowing Seth Baker and seven other husky men to drive over him in an automobile which weighed 4,300 pounds, to say nothing of its human freight. The feat was performed in front of the City Hall and attracted a large crowd.
• Farmers of Clinton County will be mighty pleased to know that the method of collecting milk for the plant at Plattsburgh has been decided, and in no single instances will it be a hardship for any farmer to get his milk to market. Auto trucks will be operated on all trunk lines both macadam and dirt, and milk collected from your door at a very small haulage charge. All parallel roads will be truck roads and the cross roads will have milk stands at the nearest point to the farm, so no hardship will be met by anyone.
• The Clinton Prison All-Star Baseball team defeated the fast Adirondack team in one of the tightest played games ever witnessed in Dannemora, by a score of 3 to 2. The game was a pitcher’s battle, Martin having just a shade over Murphey, who is the whirlwind for the prison team.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
