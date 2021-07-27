Lookback: Week of July 27 to Aug. 3

PRESS-REPUBLICAN ARCHIVESWith the opening day of Clinton County Fair fast approaching, workers keep busy signing up exhibitors. Here, Sharon Stacy (left), of 138 Beekman St., registers the Louk family of Cadyville. From left are, Mrs. Kay Louk, daughter Stephanie and son Reggie. The Louks will display artworks and will exhibit 4-H horses at the fair. (1971)