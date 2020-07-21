Lookback: Week of July 21 to July 28, 2020

25 YEARS AGO — 1995
• As Plattsburgh Air Force Base nears its final days, Plattsburgh’s reuse group concluded its last meeting with a motion to dissolve the board. After two years of fighting the base’s closure and developing a plan for the future, the Plattsburgh Intermunicipal Development Council dispersed after voting to accept a reuse plan. However, some of the PIDC members now will coagulate into the membership board of the Champlain Valley International TradePARC, the company established to manage the property. “As far as the Air Force and the military goes, Plattsburgh was a crown jewel,” said Herbert Carpenter, who was chairman of the PIDC. Now, the community has a “crown jewel” of an economic opportunity.
• The Air Force were noisy tenants. If the air base reuse group reopens the runway to accommodate private industry, the aircraft noise would remain below prior levels. According to the environmental analysis the Air Force personnel summarized at a recent hearing, the Champlain Valley International TradePARC’s plans would create less noise than a person speaking three feet away. “I can’t believe that’s true, it was never true when the Air Force was here,” said Robert Booth, a Plattsburgh resident. Another attendee, Chuck List, said he was concerned about the continued health of the Saranac and Little Salmon rivers, which flow near the base.
• Gov. George E. Pataki said the state will promote the Plattsburgh area to private businesses and consumers in an effort to help it rebound from the base closing. The governor, who made an afternoon visit to the area, took a quick “windshield tour” of the base and then made a short speech at Champlain Centre praising the month-old easing of canadian duty-free regulations. PARC Representatives brought the governor through areas being promoted as space for State Police personnel and other sites that could serve as a National Guard base. David Holmes, chief executive of PARC, said he and his staff wanted to express to Pataki some of the problems local communities are having in coping with the base closure.
50 YEARS AGO — 1970
• The Clinton County Legislature has approved a plan for county action in case of enemy attack. The plan, approved at last week’s meeting of the legislature, is in accord with the terms of the New York State Defense Emergency Act, which imposes responsibility for its execution upon the chairman of the county legislative body. Robert W. Bredenberg, chairman of the legislature, was authorized to implement Executive Order No. 1. The order requires the county to utilize all its resources, including offices, departments, etc., and requires the legislative chairman to direct those agencies and public officers in specific duties mentioned in the act. The Civil Defense Director Francis G. Silver will be responsible for directing and coordinating all civil defense operations and for training officers and volunteers.
• The State Conservation Department said Wednesday that an above-minimum average amount of mercury had been found in Lake Champlain fish. According to R.B. Colson, assistant Fish and Wildlife ecologist at the Bureau of Ecological Standards: “The first two lots of fish taken from Lake Champlain and tested for mercury by the Department of Agriculture and Markets present a rather discouraging outlook. Of 14 fish collected from the vicinity of Willsboro Bay, only three were below the actionable level of 0.5 parts per million set by the Federal Food and Drug Administration.”
• Area bottled and metered gas dealers are not bothered yet by a tightening of the belt the Public Service Commission says might be necessary for gas utilities. The commission said in a press release that “because gas supplies available to the interstate transmission companies have been extremely tight, the PSC has institute an investigation aimed at assuring continued adequate service to the public.”
75 YEARS AGO — 1945
• Does the picture of a Wave parachute rigger on the cover of the July 14 issue of “Liberty” look familiar? Perhaps you know the “cover girl” herself. She is Doris Fesette, who is now stationed at the Waves Barracks, Naval Drydocks, Hunter’s Point, Cal. The daughter of Mrs. Della Fesette of 126 Margaret Street, she was graduated from Plattsburgh High School in 1940.This is not the first time Miss Fesette has posed in her Navy uniform. Her pictures have been used widely for publicity of the women’s branch of the Navy since her enlistment in March, 1943. Motion picture audiences have also seen her in short subjects dealing with the Waves. Miss Fesette has one brother, Pfc. Jay Fesette, who has been with the Medical Corps. In Hawaii for 18 months.
• Students of the Cadet Nurse Corps at the Champlain Valley Hospital vacated the premises at 39-39 1-2 Rugar Street, where they have resided for the past two years, and moved to quarters provided in the nearly-completed addition to the nurses home. The hospital acquired, by rental, the Rugar Street home, which was converted to handle the recent increase in demand for nurses. By virtue of a federal grant, an addition to the nurses home was made possible.
• BCI and uniformed operatives of Troop B, State Police, are investigating the theft of jewelry and cash valued at $4,000 from the rooms of three wealthy New York residents vacationing at Saranac Inn. Although the victims of the robberies are known to be “big names” in the summer resort, investigators would not identify them, nor would they discuss any other details of the cases. The jewel theft is the first major burglary in the resort area in some time. Several years ago, a mob of international operators committed what at one time was thought to be a perfect crime. Some years later, BCI operatives caught up with the thieves, who were duly tried and sentenced.
100 YEARS AGO — 1920
• Maj. Gen. J.M. McAndrew, chief of staff for Gen. Pershing during all operations of American troops in France, is spending a month’s leave at the MacDonough Inn in Plattsburgh. He is accompanied by Mrs. McAndrew. Gen. McAndrew is well known to the older inhabitants of the city since he came here with the first troops to occupy the new post.
• The new telephone exchange of the Mountain Home Telephone Company at Malone has formally opened. About two hundred persons were present when the cut-out was made from the old exchange to the new. The cut-out was made in two minutes and 10 seconds. At the end of that time, the 1,600 telephones of the exchange were being used as though nothing had happened. The first long-distance message from the new exchange was sent by Sen. Marshall of Malone to Sen. Coats of Saranac Lake. Four long-distance operators were working last night and messages were sent to Plattsburgh and other places.
• Clifford Mayo, the first victim of the war to be brought from overseas to Clinton County was buried at his home in Rouses Point, the funeral being held from St. Patrick’s Church. Mr. Mayo died of influenza over a year ago in England where he was stationed. He was the son of Mrs. and Mrs. Leonard Mayo. A firing squad from Company L. of the 63rd infantry from Plattsburgh Barracks attended the funeral and 28 members of the American Legion at Rouses Point acted as an escort.
