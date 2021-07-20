Lookback: Week of July 20 to July 27

50 YEARS AGO — 1971
• All of Plattsburgh’s telephone operators were back at the switchboards, but 135 New York Telephone employees, members of Communication Workers of America Local 1129, stayed away from work for the seventh day of a nationwide strike by Bell System employees. Mrs. Mary Jo Columbe, chief operator, said Tuesday that “all operators scheduled to work have reported today.” The operators, members of the Telephone Traffic Union, began respecting CWA picket lines Saturday night when Plattsburgh phone company manager Alvin L. Tripp reported that “fewer than half” of the operators stayed away from work. By Monday, Tripp said, “better than half of the 75-member operator force was not crossing CWA picket lines to come to work.”
• Police Chief Bernard Coryer has threatened legal action against young persons who gather in gangs on city streets in the late evening and commit malicious or criminal acts. Coryer said Wednesday that gangs composed mostly of teenagers have necessitated the assignment of extra police patrols to the area where they usually congregate from about 9 p.m. until late in the evening. In some instances, Coryer said, police escorts have been needed for persons who wanted to walk safely along Clinton St. in late evening hours. He said the majority of troublemakers are in the 15-16 age bracket.
• Clinton County legislators next week will decide whether Bellarmine is to be the permanent campus of Clinton Community College. Meeting as a finance committee, they decided to put a $1.045-million purchase resolution on the agenda for next Wednesday night. During its first two years of existence, the college has rented the 1,500 room former Jesuit college and 50 acres of grounds. For the $1.045 million price, the owner, Bluff Point Corp., would give the county title to the main building, associated buildings and 100 acres including 202-foot frontage on Lake Champlain.
75 YEARS AGO — 1941
• Mike the police dog is dead. He departed this life Tuesday and it was with tears, real tears, that he was laid away. For the past few years, Mike had suffered many ailments. This, together with advancing years, made him infrim and weak. To the police force, Mike was something more than a mere dog. He was an institution. He had seen policemen come and go, yes, and even police chiefs. Mike, a full-blooded Irish terrier, belonged to Dan Ryan, now Parole Officer at Sing Sing Prison. But he was first and foremost a police dog. The police station was his natural habitat. The earliest days of his life, when the station was situated in the Sheriff’s office, were spent with the men of the force. When the station was moved to the present quarters on Protection Avenue, Mike moved also as a matter of course. And Mike was no ordinary dog. At the dog show held in Leonard’s Academy a few years ago, Mike won a blue ribbon as the best Irish Terrier at the show. But Mike seemed more proud of the fact that he was the police dog than he was of the blue ribbon. And so, Mike is gone. He was tenderly laid away in the dog cemetery on the plains, laid away by those whom he had come to love the best. And the policemen mourn.
• Gov. Nathan Miller, accompanied by Mrs. Miller and their daughter, Elizabeth, arrived in Plattsburgh last night by auto. The party came here from Saranac Lake by auto. On the way, they visited Ausable Chasm. They arrived in Plattsburgh at 6 o’clock and spent the night at Hotel Champlain. Monday, the governor played a few rounds of golf at the Saranac Golf Club links. He also inspected the Ray Brook State Hospital for Incipient Tuberculosis. It is expected that he will visit Clinton Prison at Dannemora today.
• While Plattsburgh cannot boast of any great building revival for the present year, it is nevertheless a remarkable fact that local men in all branches of the building trade are busy, or at least working steadily. There are sixty-odd members of the carpenters union of this city and while the entire membership is not in town at the present time, most of the men are here and all are working. This in sprite of the fact that, aside from the New Plattsburgh Bank and Trust Company’s structure now in the course of erection at the corner of Margaret and Brinkerhoff streets, only two houses in Plattsburgh are known to be in the course of construction.
100 YEARS AGO — 1921
• Collapse of negotiations to terminate the six-months-old strike of 300 miners and mill workers at Lyon Mountain followed rejection yesterday by Local 3533, United Steel Workers (CIO), of Republic Steel Corporation’s offer of a 16-cents-an-hour wage boost. The offer, an increase of one and one-half cents over the company’s earlier proposal, was rejected flatly by union officials at a three-hour negotiation session at the Hotel Witherhill during the afternoon. USW Field Representative Adron Coldiron and William Baker, president of Local 3533, told Federal Conciliation John Rooney that they would consider nothing but their original demand of 18 1/2 cents. Later, company officials admitted that efforts to terminate the strike were ended for an indefinite period. Coincidentally, there was a recurrence of earlier reports that the company is considering a complete shutdown of its Chateaugay District holdings. Republic officials would neither deny nor affirm the reports.
• The Teen-Age Club of the Plattsburgh Y.M.C.A. will hold a special dancing party tomorrow night. There will be refreshments served and dancing will be from 8 until 11:30. This is a special effort of the club to try to get together all the teenage youngsters of Plattsburgh and the vicinity at their Wednesday and Friday night dances. It is interesting to note the whereabouts of some of the many summer guests. The roster includes many from Canada, Burlington and points to the south.
• A miniature casket containing a skull, picked up by police and firemen Monday night on the bank of the Saranac River at the rear of the city yards on Pine Street is now at Brown’s awaiting an investigation by authorities. It was late evening Monday when Fireman Herbert Parker was accosted at the firehouse by a youngster who said: “There’s a coffin and a skull back of the city yard.” Fireman Parker, realizing that investigation of such matters rightfully comes in the police category, notified police headquarters. Patrolman Clem Young was assigned to the case and, with Fireman Parker, went to the riverbank. There, sure enough, was a casket. A tug on its loose lid disclosed the skull. It was later confirmed that the skull was made of plastic. Police theorize that the casket and skull is the property of some lodge and that the paraphernalia is used for initiations. Carl Sorensen, vice-principal of PHS, told of the find, reminisced on his high school days and his experiences with the Junto Club. He advanced the theory that the “initiation” equipment may have been stored in the house at the PHS athletic field and that it might have been carried from the building by youngsters in the mood for a little fun.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
