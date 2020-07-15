Lookback: Week of July 14 to July 21

25 YEARS AGO — 1995
• The Paine Memorial Library and Library Director Janice Allen are celebrating 25 years of a long and fruitful relationship. Allen, a Willsboro native, said that when she graduated from the Agricultural and Technical College at Canton in 1953, being a librarian was the farthest thing from her mind. “I planned on being a seamstress,” she said. But once out in the real world of retail, working in Watertown, Syracuse and Plattsburgh, she realized that wasn’t where she wanted to be. The first thing Allen did as librarian was make the library hospitable to children. Some bins were found for the children’s books, and in 1972, the tragic death of five-year-old Kimberly Choate inspired the Choate family to establish a well-stocked children’s corner in memory of the little girl.
• A new handicapped pier below Macdonough Monument now allows easy fishing access along the Saranac River. The pier, which juts about six feet beyond a retaining wall along the riverbank, was funded in part of the Lake Champlain Management Conference as a “demonstration” project. Conference members felt it would be a good example for other communities to stress access to the lake for everyone. The pier includes a wooden platform, about 10 feet wide, and a metal railing along the edge for safety. The pier is directly underneath Macdonough Monument. The large hill there hinders access, but people with disabilities can use a ramp that enters the area from Bridge Street near Filion’s Bar.
• Cable subscribers in Clinton County, including those in distant townships, will be able to access up to 100 stations by the end of 1998. Though Falcon Cable failed on a previous agreement to offer 60 channels by the end of 1995, the Clinton County Cable Television Council is presently negotiating a contract with the company. The company’s three-year program to install fiberoptic cable throughout the service area will increase channel capacity, clarity over great distances and flexibility for emerging technologies, like computer interfaces.
50 YEARS AGO — 1970
• Effluent — no one is exactly certain what kind — is being dumped into the Saranac River behind Plattsburgh State University College dormitories on Rugar Street. The head of a conservation group claims the effluent is a raw sewage. A biologist thinks it may be overflow from city storm sewers. The County Health Commission says raw sewage can and does get into drainage pipes via storm sewer overflow. A member of the college administration states that the college does not empty sanitary sewage into the river. But one thing is certain: At least three drainage pipes are discharging some kind of effluent into the river behind the college dorms.
• Eleven Japanese students are currently visiting Plattsburgh State University College as part of their stay in the U.S. sponsored by the Experiment in International Living. The students were interviewed Thursday in the dining room of the Kent DeLord House on Cumberland Ave. Motoko Asai, who is 24, said “I dislike the big cities in the U.S. I didn’t like Chicago and San Francisco.” The students entered the country at San Francisco and traveled overland to Plattsburgh. “I do like Plattsburgh,” Motoko went on. Asked what, in her time here, she had found that she liked most, Noriko Kitaga, 19, emphatically named a downtown night spot popular with the college crowd. “We don’t stay up late at night in Japan,” she noted. “We don’t go out at 11 at night like you do here.”
• The mysterious “steam jacketed kettle, tilting floor model” listed by the Department of Social Services for bids in the legal ads is nothing more than a huge cooking pot needed for the County Home. Mrs. Barbara Tosh, administrator at the home, explained that a replacement is needed for one of the site’s two kettles, which has sprung one too many a leak.
75 YEARS AGO — 1945
• Convinced that James. E. Raymond, Dannemora State Hospital inmate, is still in hiding at the heavily wooded sector about Lake Clear Junction and certain that he contemplates boarding a train out of that area, State Police and hospital attendants increased that vigilance last night with additional searchers being dispatched to take up patrol work. A man seen yesterday by a resident of that section is believed to have been Raymond. The resident saw the man for only a few moments and the man immediately disappeared into the woods. The resident’s description of the man he saw jibed with that of the fugitive.
• The employees of the Studebaker Tea Room were guests of Mrs. M. Studebaker at a banquet in the American Legion on Friday evening. It was the first anniversary of the tea room, which opened in July 1944. A delicious dinner was enjoyed and each guest was presented a corsage of pink roses and baby’s breath. Those attending were Miss Gloria Fillion, Mrs. Dorothy Filion, Mrs. G. Breyette, Miss E. Stewart, Miss Margaret Breyette and the hostess, Mrs. Studebaker.
• Lake Placid has been proposed as a site for a national cemetery for war dead, according to a resolution adopted this week by Lake Placid Post No. 326, American Legion, calling for establishment of such a memorial in the northern area of the state. It was the Lake Placid Post that instituted the proposal for the construction and establishment of Whiteface Mountain Memorial Highway.
100 YEARS AGO — 1920
• Customs officers at Champlain had a lively chase after a whiskey runner on Wednesday night in which the smuggler was compelled to dodge a fusilade of bullets, finally making his escape, but losing his car and the contents. Customs officer William Kennedy of Champlain had been on the lookout for smugglers and, seeing a suspicious looking car speeding on its way to the city, gave chase. When the driver refused to pay any attention to his demands to stop, Kennedy opened fire. Several shots were fired, one or two of them taking effect in the car. The driver, finding that things were becoming too hot for him, drove the car into a ditch and abandoned it.
• Hon. Victor F. Boire appeared before the Common Council last evening and asked the City Fathers to submit a proposition to the taxpayers providing that $500 be granted to the City Band. No action was taken. Mr. H.L. Barber appeared in regard to the raising of trolley fare from five to seven cents. After much discussion, the matter was adjourned to Friday evening.
• An insane convict was brought to the City of Plattsburgh last night from Mattewan and lodged in jail here. He will be taken to Dannemora this morning.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.