Lookback: Week of July 13 to July 20

50 YEARS AGO — 1971
• The first FB-111 supersonic strategic bomber assigned to Plattsburgh Air Force Base made its debut Saturday afternoon to nearly 1,000 cheering spectators. The plane, christened the “Spirit of Plattsburgh,” passed over the crowd twice before making the final landing approach. During the passes, the pilot demonstrated the FB-111’s sweeping wing concept by flying over once with the wings spread out and once with the wings tucked to the plane’s sides. “She’s beautiful,” one spectator said as the plane, piloted by Col. G.R. Abendhoff, 380th Strategic Aerospace Wing Commander, taxied down the runway to the black hangar for the official ceremonies. At the hangar, the engines made a deafening sound causing many persons to cover their ears. Kathy Montoya, Champlain Valley Apple Blossom Queen, later christened the FB-111 the Spirit of Plattsburgh by pouring the traditional champagne over the plane’s nose.
• Nearly 200 youths participated Saturday in the White House’s opening night ceremonies at 32-34 Oak St. The White House is the new youth center opened to teenagers from 14 to 19 years of age nightly from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. except Sundays. For the opening night ceremonies, three local folk singers and a stereo record player provided entertainment for the youths. While listening to Bill Betts, Don Armstrong and Barb Boolukes, the youths were served various refreshments including soda, chips and pretzels. During the evening, the youths enjoyed themselves and made good use of various contributions from local businessmen. These included: painting supplies, posters which dotted the walls, a cash box, jukebox, a cooler and a stereo record player with records. Almost all of the work for the White House’s debut was completed. However, the youngsters are still planning to wax the floors and to do some more general cleanup before the official open house.
• The cost of a New England superhighway from Calais, Maine, westward to the Crown Point area of New York State would be about $456 million, a survey to be published in July reveals. The Crown Point terminus is the farthest north of three corridors dealt with in the report. Its estimated cost is not the highest of the three, but construction costs enter a benefit-cost ratio formula used in discussing relative advantages of the three corridors. The northernmost receives the lowest ratio. But the report warns against attempting to reach permanent conclusions on the basis of benefit-cost ratios, since they reflect values of roads that are not strictly comparable with one another.
75 YEARS AGO — 1946
• Sixteen-year-old Johnny Green of Verdun, Que., who Saturday afternoon swam two miles through the choppy waters of Lake Champlain to obtain a rescue of his younger brother and two of his companions he had left clinging to their capsized canoe, will receive the Royal Canadian Lifesaving Society's Medal if Verdun Alderman Pat Quinn has anything to say about it. In a telephone communication yesterday, Alderman Quinn said he would seek to have the Royal Canadian Lifesaving Society recognize young Green's “heroic and unselfish act” by granting him a medal. Quinn's 12-year-old son, Morris, was one of the four youths who after having rented the canoe, set out into the broad lake. At a point about two miles from Cumberland Head, the canoe was overturned by the rough water and the boys were forced to cling to the overturned craft. When it became apparent that their rescue might not be effected before exhaustion forced them to lose their grip on the canoe, Green struck out for shore two miles away. Swimming steadily, he accomplished his mission and climbed up onto the Cumberland Head shore near a camp occupied by Stanley Spiegel, and told Spiegel of the plight of his companions. Spiegel secured a powerboat and piloted to the scene of the capsizing. Barry Green, 12, brother of Johnny, was the worst off of the trio and was nearing a point of exhaustion. Gordon Murray, 14, and Quinn were able to assist themselves into the rescue boat which then proceeded to Banker’s Dock where they were given hot drinks to ward off chills and then returned to their tent at Cumberland Bay campsite.
• Charles Sells, superintendent of the State Department of Public Works, last night indicated in a telephone interview with the Press-Republican that the process of converting Plattsburgh Barracks to an emergency college will get underway as soon as contracts can be awarded. Sells, asserting that he had been informed yesterday that “everything has been cleared with the government,” said that work at the former military reservation will be left to private contracting firms. Since all the permanent buildings comprising Plattsburgh Barracks have been used for housing, the facilities can be converted very easily to emergency college use. Buildings that classify as the “bunk barrack” type can house more than 500 single students with enough leftover space to provide lounge and study rooms.
• A valuable watch, stolen from the summer home of Mrs. Adolph Hupfel at Saranac Inn, was recovered this week at St. Regis Falls by members of Troop B, State Police. The watch, valued at $2,000, had come into the hands of a watchmaker there. He paid $2 for it. According to the State Police, the watch was taken from its velvet pillow beneath a glass encasement at the owner’s summer estate. Mrs. Hupfel told police that there are only two timepieces like it in the world. The other is on exhibition at the Royal Museum in London. Police have charged Harold Lavoir, 20, and his brother, Charles, both of St. Regis Falls, with involvement in the theft.
100 YEARS AGO — 1921
• There is every indication that work on the Macdonough Park site in front of the city hall will be underway early during the coming fall, according to information gathered from a meeting of the Plattsburgh Tercentenary Commission held at the office of Hon. Charles M. Harrington yesterday. Mr. Harrington and Mr. Howard Hindley, the Committee appointed by the Commission at their last meeting to go to New York and Washington with a view of expediting the progress of the construction of the Memorial, reported the result of their trip.
• Active training for the members of the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps ended yesterday with an impressive parade on the Parade Grounds. The music was furnished by the 63rd Infantry Band and the parade was witnessed by a large number of Plattsburgh people who afterwards spoke in highly complimentary terms of the appearance and bearing of the students. They marched across the field, like veterans, in perfect steps, and made a wonderful showing indeed.
• An addition 18 feet wide and 70 feet long will be built to the City Baptist Church according to plans announced yesterday. The addition will be built on the south side and will extend east and west along the side of the church running out into the parsonage lawn. On the first floor of the addition, there will be a large assembly and prayer room, opening into the church auditorium. On the second floor, Sunday school classrooms will be built. The addition will have octagon fronts with Dutch battlement effects.
