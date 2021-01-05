Lookback: Week of Jan. 5 to Jan. 12

EDITOR'S NOTE: News from 1996 was not available this week due to technical complications.
50 YEARS AGO — 1971
The era of the B-52 at Plattsburgh Air Force Base ended with the scream of jet engines and a cloud of smoke on the morning of Jan. 5 as the last of the giant bombers took off from Plattsburgh for the final time. On board, the plane on its flight to Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash., was 380th Strategic Aerospace Wing Commander Col. Gerhardt Abendhoff. The huge bomber, symbol of military power at Plattsburgh since 1966, took off at 11 a.m., circled and swept back over civilian and military personnel lining the runway in a final salute as it left the North Country. The change from B-52s to FB-11s at Plattsburgh demonstrates the continued significance of the base in maintaining the country’s military strength, Col. Abendhoff said.
Poet Allan Ginsburg, here for a performance at Plattsburgh State University College, said in an interview Friday that in drug-traffic research he is conducting, he has documented evidence of Central Intelligence Agency involvement. He charged the CIA with the “transport and gathering in Indochina and elsewhere” of illegal drugs to be brought to the U.S. He said this is documented by a report given in the U.S. Senate in 1968, in which Marshall Ky was named as profiting from drug trade between Laos and Saigon under “Operation Haylift” in 1962-63.
A 21-year-old escaped convict was caught by city police Saturday morning and put in County Jail to await return to the Wisconsin State Prison from which he fled last week. Police said Warren Bushey was arrested at the Physicians Hospital unit of the Medical Center where he had gone to undergo dialysis on a kidney machine — a medical procedure he is reportedly in need of receiving about every three days. Bushey, city detectives said, is originally from the Plattsburgh area so they had been alerted to his possible arrival by Wisconsin authorities.
75 YEARS AGO — 1946
Raymond Brunelle, a Dannemora guard, got a free ride Friday night: an unexpected trip on a D and H train. He had accompanied his daughter, Betty Mae, to the railroad station. She was leaving for Washington. While he was busy stowing away her luggage he failed to note the conductor's “all aboard” and the train was in motion before he realized that he was in for a free ride. He had to ride as far as South Junction, five miles south of here, before the train stopped at its watering place. Meanwhile, Mr. Brunelle’s brother-in-law Howard R. Rock, finding Brunelle's car parked opposite the station and realizing what had happened, drove the car south and gave his brother-in-law a lift in the latter's own automobile.
Many residents at the area who were out about 1:39 yesterday afternoon gained their first view of plane-drawn gliders as a squadron of such aircraft passed over Plattsburgh, northbound. Ex-members of the US. Army Air Corps identified the planes as C-46's, Canadian. Their long string of gliders created an impressive sight for the uninitiated.
While pickets patrolled telephone exchanges in at least six major upstate New York cities yesterday, the Plattsburgh exchange was carrying on a limited business with all employees reported on the job. However, difficulty was experienced in putting calls through to certain toll centers including New York City, Washington, D. C, Boston, Baltimore, Cleveland, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. In Albany, the Associated Press reported, Gov. Dewey's executive staff was considering the possibility of using State Police communication equipment if the necessity arose for reaching the Governor, who is in New York City, and telephone calls failed to get through. In the meantime, the Association of Communications Equipment Workers established picket lines around telephone company buildings in Glens Falls, Buffalo, Albany, Rochester, Kingston and Niagara Falls.
100 YEARS AGO — 1921
Plattsburgh was honored yesterday by the appointment of one of its citizens, I.H. Griswold, president of the Mountain Home Telephone company, as messenger to Washington with the result of the vote of the New York State Electoral College at Albany. The presidential electors met at Albany yesterday, and the 45 members constituting the electoral college cast their votes for Warren G. Harding and Calvin Coolidge, thus carrying out the will of the people as expressed at the polls on Nov. 2 last year.
Maj. Thomas Crystal, formerly with the 5th U.S. Infantry at Plattsburgh Barracks and well known in the city, was in town yesterday reviewing old acquaintances. Maj. Crystal is now located at Governor’s Island, the headquarters of the Department of the East in the office of the Reserve Officers Training Corps. While here, he will inspect the old training camp quarters and, with a view, is understood to be making a report on military activities to the War Department.
That there are as many true Irish hearts in Plattsburgh as in any city of its size was thoroughly demonstrated last evening when a crowd that taxed the capacity of the building assembled at St. John’s School gymnasium for the purpose of hearing some facts about the Irish situation and forming a branch of the American Association for the Recognition of the Irish Republic.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.