Lookback: Week of Jan. 26 to Feb. 2

50 YEARS AGO — 1971
Delagar Products Inc., which in just a few short years has become a major industry and employer in Rouses Point, is seriously considering construction of a large warehouse during 1971. Delagar Vice President and Rouses Point plan manager David Bellm says the new facility is badly needed because too much time must be spent, under present conditions, driving back and forth between the main Montgomery Street plan and the numerous other Delegar storage buildings. Delagar manufactures bath oil, gift soaps, room fresheners, sachets, bubble bath, novelty soap items, hand cream and beer shampoo.
The Delaware & Hudson Railroad will end its Albany-Plattsburgh-Montreal passenger service May 1 unless it is rescued by either the state or federal government. Carl Sterzing, general counsel for the D&H, said that the line’s passenger service will be turned over to the new National Rail Transportation Corp. (Railpax) in May and it will be up to the corporation to decide whether to continue it. Transportation Secretary John Volpe is scheduled to make his final decision today on what passenger lines Railpax will operate. His tentative list did not include the D&H runs.
After 30 years of operation, the Plattsburgh Community Concert Association Board of Directors has voted to suspend their activities indefinitely. The vote was unanimous. Association President Leslie W. Spofford said he feels a lack of interest “all the way down the line” is responsible for the association’s problems. Since the association has been active such groups as the Buffalo and Baltimore Symphonies have played in Plattsburgh. This season, the Paul Kuentz Chamber Orchestra performed and March 15 the Lee Evans Trio is scheduled. Spofford feels the young people are not interested in the same type of cultural activities as their “parents and grandparents.” He hopes that many will grow to appreciate “the arts.”
75 YEARS AGO — 1946
Legislation to convert the Plattsburgh Barracks, declared surplus by the Army, into a “GI University” was introduced today by Rep. Taylor (R-NY.) The $2,700,000 facility, established in 1814, was placed on the surplus list Friday. Taylor’s bill states that veterans unable to enter established universities and colleges because of over-crowded conditions would receive instruction leading to a recognized degree at the “barracks university.” Courses would be under supervision of the New York State Department of Education. Taylor said that declaring the famed old post surplus was a “disgrace.”
One man was painfully injured and hospitalized as a result of his efforts to stem what is generally believed to have caused the fire that swept through the three-story establishment of the Red Door restaurant at 21 Bridge Street in Plattsburgh with an ensuing loss estimated at upwards of $10,000 including water and smoke damage to surrounding establishments. The injured man is Edward Williams, 27, of 32 North Beekman Street, an employee in the restaurant who was painfully scalded by steam when he sought to darken a coke fire in the furnace following the first of two fires in the establishment Tuesday. A furnace pipe became overheated from the coke-filled firebox and ignited the wooden section overhead.
An ordinary butterfly — the kind you see winging its way across any field of ripe grain in the heat of the August afternoon — was brought into the Press-Republican office yesterday by Esther Wood, young daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Wood of Point Au Roche. When she found it on Saturday — one of the coldest days of recent weeks — Esther said the butterfly was basking in a patch of sunlight on the window sill of one of her father’s barns. The butterfly — which escaped from the jar in which Esther had transported it and managed a thorough inspection of the newsroom before being confined once more — was a species usually known as the tortoise shell.
100 YEARS AGO — 1921
The membership of the Plattsburgh Y.M.C.A. last night was exactly 450. This is the largest total membership the Association has ever had and the result not only showed the wonderful work of the committee but the esteem in which the institution is held in the community.
The general impression seems to be that Plattsburgh has been on the decline so far as population is concerned, but this idea is not borne out by the figures in a survey of the cities of the United States made by the Newspaper Feature Bureau. According to the figures compiled by this bureau, Plattsburgh’s population in January 1920 was 10,090, which then rose to 11,345 in January 1921.
The present indications are that the Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club is on the eve of making itself felt as one of the greatest factors in the furtherance of the idea that the Adirondack region is the sportsman’s paradise and that genuine sportsmanship can be made to reach its highest point through the operations of this and kindred organizations. The Plattsburgh Club is a pioneer in the plan of organized efforts along these lines. There is no one realizes the wonders of this section of country in which we live as does the man who loves to explore its innermost reaches with the rod and gun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.