Lookback: Week of Jan. 19 to Jan. 26

PRESS-REPUBLICAN ARCHIVESGlenn E. Giltz (right) takes over presidency of Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Medical Center Wednesday, succeeding the late Emmett J. Roach. Other officers elected for 1971 are (from left) Donald H. Guibord, treasurer; Robert C. Booth, secretary; William E. Whithall of Chicago, board chairman. Not shown is Clinton County Surrogate Irving Goldman, first vice president, who was out of town. (1971)