Lookback: Week of Jan. 19 to Jan. 26

EDITOR'S NOTE: News from 1996 was not available this week due to technical complications.
50 YEARS AGO — 1971
• Nearly one in every three youngsters enrolled within the Champlain Division of the Northeastern Clinton Central School District was absent Friday as the flu-type virus which has plagued the area all week continued to grow. There were 43 more absentees within the Division Friday than was the case Thursday. The biggest increase was at the Champlain-situated elementary building where 80 students, 23 more than Thursday, were absent Friday. Although there is some of the same type of illness among adults, it seems a whole lot less widespread in their case than in that of the youngsters.
• A computer was first installed at Plattsburgh State University College six years ago and recently named director of the Computer Center Joseph Matasovsky, as wide ranging plans to expand its use at the college beyond the firmly entrenched position already held. The college started out using first generation computers for administrative purposes — record keeping, payroll work, inventory. A year later, a second generation — more sophisticated — computer was obtained for Computer Assisted Instruction. This type of instruction was discontinued, but the computer itself remained an invaluable tool at the college. It has a capability, a term comparable to horsepower in automobiles, of 16,000 bits. When the new computer, a Burroughs 3500, arrives at PSUC, the college will be capable of tying in with computers comparable to the Albany Univac at SUNY at Buffalo and Binghamton.
• Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Medical Center’s new $10 million unit on Beekman Street will be ready for use late this summer. Then patients will be moved from the adjoining Physicians Hospital Unit into the new unit. For the following six months or so, Physicians Hospital will undergo a $2 million renovation job. Once that is completed, Champlain Valley Hospital on Rugar Street will be evacuated and the building will revert to the State University of New York. Thus, the merger of the two, which took place on paper in 1968, will be completed by the spring of 1972.
75 YEARS AGO — 1946
• Plattsburgh housewives will not feel the effects of the nation’s meat packing strife, it was indicated yesterday as a result of a survey of local butcher shops, grocery stores that sell meat, and local representatives of large meat packing houses. There is a good supply of meat on hand in this city at the present time. It is indicated, however, that with no rolling stock en route from the western packing houses, the ample supply of western meat of this week may be materially decreased in the coming weeks should the strike continue.
• The first annual report of 4-H Club work in Clinton County shows that through community efforts and cooperation of several organizations and individuals, it was possible to offer to the boys and girls of the county the opportunity to learn improved practices in farming and homemaking and make possible a wholesome program of recreation and social activities through organizations of 4-H clubs. There were 163 boys and girls enrolled last year. That a 4-H program is underway is due to the cooperation of many organizations and individuals interested in the welfare of young people, among them are Chairman Emmett Roach of Plattsburgh, vice-chairman William French of Ellenburg Depot and treasurer Alice Bubbins of Beekmantown.
• Some weeks ago an announcement was made that in the near future the USO Club was to close after four and a half years of continuous service in Plattsburgh. The final date of closing has now been set. Many stories could be told concerning the club and what it has meant to the men who have used its many facilities and enjoyed the comfort and cheer of its hospitality during the years of its service. However, an event of the past week will serve to prove the place it has held and still holds in the hearts of many. Early in the week, a man appeared at the snack bar and requested a cup of coffee, adding that it was to be “just like you served me in ‘42.” He then went on to explain to the worker, who soon recognized him, as having remembered for four long years how good that coffee tasted and how cheerfully it was always served to him. He had been in England, France and Germany, had been wounded, and was now a patient in the Halloran General Hospital on Staten Island. When the hospital authorities decided a short trip might do him good, they asked if there was any place he would like to go. He said: “I sure did answer in a hurry that I would love to go to Plattsburgh, just to see if that club was still there and if the coffee was still as good, and here I am.”
100 YEARS AGO — 1921
• Hector Lamora didn’t have a “pig in a poke” but he had a pig in a Ford, and he had the Ford in Plattsburgh. Mr. LaMora, who lives in Beekmantown, went out the State Road to the farm of Ernest Fresh and bought a likely looking shoat. Putting the pig in the seat of honor in the tonneau of the machine, he went about his business in the city and drove up to the post office. When he emerged from the building, the porker had vanished. A rent in the curtain of his car solved the mystery of the disappearance. He headed down Margaret Street, but no one had noticed a stray pig wandering down that busy thoroughfare. It is sure that this pig did not vanish into thin air. If it didn’t go home, where is it?
• At a meeting of the merchant’s committee of the Chamber of Commerce, special consideration was given to the use of the “Barclay Street Car,” Pier 17, North River in straight Plattsburgh Car, via New York Central and Hudson River railroad and Delaware & Hudson Company. A special effort will be made to encourage and develop a greater use of this car.
• The Clinton County Board of Supervisors met in a special session to discuss the taking of action on the Morrisonville-Schuyler Falls highway with state aid. The Board unanimously voted $2,000 for this purpose. The state furnishes 65 percent and the county 35 percent of the required fund.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
