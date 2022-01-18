Lookback: Week of Jan. 18 to Jan. 25

50 YEARS AGO — 1972
• The year 1972 will see the opening of the new Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Medical Center in Plattsburgh, with new equipment, expanded staff and services, but costs per patient are nearly 20 percent below the state and national averages. It will be a year of transition, as noted in the hospital’s annual report. The new building is scheduled to be opened in late March or early April, and the remodeling of the physicians unit, at a cost of $2.5 million, will begin immediately thereafter. It will also mark the closing of the Champlain Valley unit, though the CV chapel furnishings will be incorporated into the meditation room of the medical center. And 1972 will mark a renewed effort to draw physicians into the Plattsburgh area and train paraprofessional and professional personnel at the local level to meet increasing demands.
• The Campus School at Plattsburgh is in danger again. The school, in which local public school students are taught free on the state university campus, will probably face extinction unless alternative means of financing it are found, state univeristy sources said Tuesday. The university is expected to announce sometime this year that it will no longer support the 10 campus schools in the state. This would mean that the schools will be closed unless either the locality or the parents of students attending the schools pay tuition. It is the second attempt to revise the financing of the schools in the past year. Last year, Gov. Rockefeller attempted to end support of the schools through legislation, maintaining that it was unfair for these children to receive a free education while other schools in the state are supported by property tax dollars.
• The Chazy Lions Club celebrated its 15th anniversary here Tuesday evening with four charter members — three of whom were present — getting special recognition. Lions Ron Brown, Samuel Rice and William Niles were on hand, presented with award pins and given individual ovations. The fourth charter member, Dr. Ward Dwight, was unable to attend, but was applauded anyhow. Roger Brown, president of the Plattsburgh club, was among the head table guests and he presented the local club with a plaque.
75 YEARS AGO — 1947
• A great horned owl with a wing spread of more than four feet plunged portions of Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties into a wartime-like black-out at 6:45 o'clock last night when it flew into high tension wires at the Kent Falls plant of the Eastern New York Power Company. The bird, apparently blinded by the storm, struck what Superintendent Arthur Morrow described as a buss structure wiring over unhoused transformers and oil switches. Plattsburgh, and villages from Malone to Lake Champlain and from the Canadian border to a point south of Elizabethtown were suddenly blacked out. Linemen required only about 10 minutes to effect repairs. Morrow said that the bird was “not too badly burned” and was due to have its picture “in one of our trade magazines.”
• Model aircraft enthusiasts of all ages and both sexes will have an opportunity to participate in the organization of a club devoted to furtherance of their hobby on Monday evening from six to 7:30 o'clock in the auditorium of the Plattsburgh Y. M. C. A. The plan to form a club has been the outgrowth of the feeling of a group of model aircraft builders here of the need for a way to pool information and experience on some of the knotty problems that arise in the construction, operation and maintenance of model aircraft and their motive power. Scheduling of the meeting during the early evening hours Is expected to make it possible for persons from communities outside the city to participate in club activities and still be able to take a bus or train to their homes. Parents of young model builders are invited to attend the meeting to help make plans for a permanent organization. Some of the advantages the club hopes to offer include opportunities for model enthusiasts to talk over their problems; training in model-building, a workshop available to members for undisturbed work and closer contact on the same plane between some of the younger and older people in the area.
• A spot landing contest sponsored by the North Country Flying Club will be held tomorrow afternoon at 1:30 o'clock at the municipal airport, weather permitting. The contest, which the club believes is the first of its kind to be sponsored locally, Is open to any student or private pilot in the area. Entrants may register at the Plattsburgh Seaplane Service office at the airport any time before the contest begins. Pilots will compete for the highest score, making spot landings in a 300-feet-square area marked by flags. Flying time in the new Cessna is being offered by the Platts burgh Seaplane Service as first prize. The club will award a temporary trophy for the outstanding “boner” of the afternoon. The trophy, a small replica of a dodo bird, will be on display in the club office.
100 YEARS AGO — 1922
• Fire early Sunday morning destroyed the Adirondack Hotel property at Dannemora, one of the oldest and best-known of the old-time hostelries in that region. The loss is probably more than $15,000. Valiant service was done by the Clinton Prison Fire Department. Their efforts in fact helping to save the entire village from destruction. The fire was discovered at 3:50 a.m. on Sunday morning by guard John C. Farrell, who was on his beat at the outpost of the prison. He saw flames lashing from the front of the hotel building. The fire was on the ground floor and was spreading when the guard turned in the alarm. The village fire department responded quickly but, before they even reached the scene, after a quick run, the entire building was a mass of flames which had already enveloped the roof. Seeing that nothing could save the building, the firemen concentrated their efforts toward saving the village. Wooden buildings surrounding the hotel were all in great danger, though the snow-covered roofs prevented sparks from catching as they were carried far and wide by the wind.
• There is every indication that Plattsburgh will, during the coming summer, hold her rightful position as the seat of military training activities and will figure more prominently than ever as the home of the Officers’ Training Camp. This fact is authenticated by Major Thomas L. Crystal, who is stationed at Governor’s Island, and who figured prominently in the preliminaries of the training camps of last summer. In a letter to a personal friend in the City of Plattsburgh, Mr. Walter A. Rogers, Maj. Crystal stated that he was at present busy making arrangements for the summer training camps which are to be held in this city during the coming summer. Maj. Crystal stated that there would be two training camps here next summer and that the membership would be 2,600.
A highly enjoyable surprise party was held at the home of Robert Dumas of 71 Sailley Avenue last week, the occasion being Mr. Dumas’ thirty-third birthday. About forty of his friends were present and included his fellow members of the Elks, Knights of Columbus and others. An elaborate banquet was served at midnight and the party did not break up until early in the morning. Hon. Victor Boire, acting as spokesman for the assemblage, presents Mr. Dumas with a handsome gold watch and chain and an Elks card case as a token of the esteem in which Mr. Dumas was held by his friends.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
