Lookback: Week of Jan. 12 to Jan. 19

EDITOR'S NOTE: News from 1996 was not available this week due to technical complications.
50 YEARS AGO — 1971
• Essex No. 2, known as Whallon’s Bay, one of the last one-room district schools in Essex County, has been sold at auction by Felix Flora, president of the Willsboro Central School. The property consists of the schoolroom with an attached woodshed and two attached two-hole “Chick Sales” facilities. It is located on one-fifth acres of land on the Lake Road at the top of Couchey Hill leading to Whallon’s Bay South of Essex. The building has not been used for school purposes since 1934, the pupils having been transported first to Essex and later Willsboro. Herrick Cross had attended district school there and when he graduated from Essex High School was hired at $21 per week in 1925 to be the teacher. That was the same salary that the previous teacher, Mrs. Vera Shortsleeves, a college graduate, was paid.
• North Country legislators in Albany and Washington are fighting to get a proposed New England superhighway pointed back in this direction instead of winding up downstate. The downstate bid is coming from the big-population Capital District that sprawls outward from Albany. The big population alone constitutes a great threat to the North Country’s bid for an interstate bridge at Plattsburgh connecting to a rooftop highway west of Watertown. While making this concession, Assemblyman Andrew W. Ryan Jr. (R-Plattsburgh) nevertheless outlined what he called an even more persuasive benefit that can be anticipated from bridge and rooftop than what downstate can offer: “This would open up Detroit, Cleveland and Chicago to us and add to New England; it would open up direct contacts with the Queen’s Highway across Canada.”
• Plattsburgh Air Force Base will kick off its 1971 Domestic Action program today with a luncheon at the Offices Open Mess. Approximately 17 local community leaders have been invited to join base personnel at the luncheon meeting. The Domestic Action Program was designed by the Department of Defense to join other governmental agencies and private industry in their efforts to overcome some of the serious domestic problems facing the nation today. The Air Base, in its first year of organized Domestic Action last year, joined with local community groups in a number of projects. The most publicized and by far the best known program was the Youth Services Program. During July and August, 140 boys from nine northern New York counties spent a week at the base participating in a program which stresses education, motivation, and recreation.
75 YEARS AGO — 1946
• A million-dollar hospital is in prospect for Saranac Lake, if plans developed by the physicians of the resort village materialize. The project would include a clinic, x-ray and research laboratories, nurses training school, enlargement of the general hospital to provide double bed capacity and all modern equipment now found only in large medical centers and colleges. The proposed clinic would operate as the Trudeau school at Trudeau sanatorium, drawing physicians from distant parts of the country for study, and leading scientists as members of the staff, whose services would be available to patients regardless of financial status.
• Gov. Dewey will present a "Century Farm" citation to a Whallonsburg farm that is more than 100 years old and still in the original family. The presentation will go to Miss Ruth Stafford. The Stafford farm in Essex County was cleared by Richard Stafford in 1809. He built the present manor house in 1824. The Jayne farm originated in Jotham Jayne, who took possession of the land in 1790 as a reward for military services in the Revolutionary War.
• The influenza epidemic that has gripped the state for several weeks is on the wane, according to announcements from the state health department, which said that Saranac Lake, Gouverneur and Albany are the only remaining communities where the epidemic persists. Plattsburgh's stricken mounted during the first ten days of the three-week spread, but the siege has abated somewhat. Saranac Lake, the health department report says, was hardest hit with cases moderate to severe.
100 YEARS AGO — 1921
The first annual meeting of the New York State Publishers’ Association is to be held at the Ten Eyck Hotel in Albany today. This association was organized at Syracuse in October 1920, and is composed of the leading daily newspapers of the state outside of New York City. There are 94 New York dailies eligible to representation on the list. Among these is included The Plattsburgh Press, which is being represented by William M. Lynch, the business manager of the paper, at the meeting.
Glenwood Inn, the second-largest hotel in Westport, was burned to the ground last night, and at an early hour this morning the volunteer firemen of the village were exerting every effort to save buildings in the vicinity which were threatened by the big hotel blaze. The hotel is owned and conducted by John Sherman. Glenwood Inn was regarded as a fine, modern hotel with accommodation from 150 to 200 guests.
Among those who were in conference with President-Elect Harding at Marion, Ohio, on Monday was Irving H. Griswold of Plattsburgh, a life-long friend of Mr. Harding and member of the electoral college from New York state to carry the vote of the college from Albany to the United States Senate in Washington.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
