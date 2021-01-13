Lookback: Week of Jan. 12 to Jan. 19

PRESS-REPUBLICAN ARCHIVESDr. Robert Kline (left) and Dr. Nicholas Troisi (center), United Fund co-chairmen and Robert Munn, executive director, met with agency representatives to discuss the final wrap-up of the United Fund campaign. Troisi announced that the current total was $123,172. He told the group that the figure could go higher if all outstanding cards and pledges were connected. (1971)