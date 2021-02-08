Lookback: Week of Feb. 9 to Feb. 16

50 YEARS AGO — 1971
A movement is underway in Mooers to dissolve the newly created Northeastern Clinton Central School District. But Supt. of Schools William Fritz, reached at his Ellenburg home, says there’s no way it could be done even if the majority of the people of the new district favored doing so. And it would appear the movement is one being fostered by a minority group. But some in Mooers feel that there was sort of an unwritten promise, at the merger time, that the new school would be built as close to equidistant between the former Champlain and Mooers school district as possible. They feel that with the inclusion of the present Champlain site, and its actual recommendation by the project architect, that “unwritten promise” has been violated.
The Northeast New York Educational Television Association is optimistic that its transmitter may be located atop Whiteface Mountain. Dr. M. Scheffel Pierce, executive director of the association, said the tower would replace the existing communications tower which serves several organizations, including the New York State Police, the Atmospheric Science Research Center and the Department of Environmental Conservation.
There may be a new publication on the campus at Plattsburgh State University College if a bill introduced by Sen. Paul Zucker at the first meeting of the new senate is passed. The bill, Student Bill No. 1, was vetoed under the past government of the Student Association, but was reintroduced by Zucker, senator for activity coordination. The publication, probably in the nature of a one-page flyer, would be distributed when pertinent issues arise which need immediate public attention, the senate says. It would be called Mill-4.
75 YEARS AGO — 1946
A story regarding the seizure of 2,000 pounds of Canadian butter from the home of a farmer in the town of Champlain was termed untrue by customs officials at the border. The rumor made the rounds recently and the report was also spread to various Northern Tier towns of the county, to the effect that the ton of butter had been seized by customs officer in a raid on a border village farm. Herwood Prevost, deputy collector in charge at the customs house in Champlain, said “we have made no such seizure, though we have seized a few pounds as contraband at the border.”
An army plane, sweeping low over Plattsburgh yesterday afternoon, attracted the attention of many pedestrians as it traveled at a fast rate of speed to and fro, covering the city’s residential and business sections. A short time prior to the arrival of the plane, police headquarters received a telephone call with information of its coming to Plattsburgh. The AAF recruiting office sought and received permission for the plane’s pilot to scatter AAF leaflets over the city. A number were dropped here.
The Red Shield Club (formerly the USO Club) located at the corner of Brinkerhoff and Oak Streets and now operated by the Salvation Army is open daily from 5 to 10 p.m. for the entertainment of service men and former service men. The club is being operated much on the same schedule as the former USO Club, with recreation being afforded those who attend. Hostesses are present each evening to assist with the entertainment.
100 YEARS AGO — 1921
With a city full of telephone men and their friends, it is quite natural that the annual banquet of the Mountain Home Telephone Company at Macdonough Inn last night should be one of the jolliest affairs of the kind that has been held in this city since the last banquet of the company a year ago. There is a homelike atmosphere to the Macdonough Inn which lends itself readily to the spirit of camaraderie. And with I.H. Griswold as the host of the occasion, it was a foregone conclusion that everyone was going to be made right at home. Howard Stanley, accompanied on the piano by George Lynch, proved himself to be an Al Jolson, Bert Williams and John McCormick rolled into one.
A new method of teaching reading is soon to be introduced in the public schools of Plattsburgh. It has been the belief of late that the present method used in teaching the art of reading were not sufficiently systemised and, as a result, the new system of phonics known as the “see and say system is to be adopted. This system is so called because a child thus taught will no sooner see a word or letter than he will be able to say it. The system is widely used in other communities, with over two hundred schools outside of New York City using it. Some time ago, Miss Lela Ross, a teacher in Herkimer, came to Plattsburgh and demonstrated the system with the primary children at the Broad and Elm Street Schools.
Mrs. Emmeline Pankhurst, whose name is known throughout the civilized world, will lecture in the auditorium of the new High School next Monday evening. She comes to our city under the auspices of the Plattsburgh Lyceum Committee, in the hour of Great Britain’s peril, Mrs. Pankhurst, turned aside from her crusade for the vote for women, found war work in plenty and particularly in combating the work of the radicals among the labor unions.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.