Lookback: Week of Feb. 23 to March 2

50 YEARS AGO — 1971
• Roger B. Prescott Jr. of Keeseville has been named the president of the Clinton County United Fund. He called for a resolution of the question whether Fund member agencies can hold campaigns of their own while receiving money from the Fund. Prescott, who has been a United Fund campaign chairman and steps up from the post of first vice-president succeeds City Chamberlain John C. Colver who has been Fund president the last two years. Some members at the annual meeting, held in the YMCA, also deplored high costs of last Fall’s Fund campaign. The costs came to about 26 percent of what was actually raised they said. This was contrasted with a normal cost of 6 to 8 percent for charitable campaigns.
• The Strand Theatre will present a piggy-back movie house to its patrons this summer, according to manager Richard D. Weber. “A piggy-back theatre will mean two independent theatres house in one building,” Weber explained. “For example, Twin I could be for family shows and Twin II would show an adult-type film to the audiences,” he continued. “This will give the theatre a well-balanced diet and will give something for everybody,” he said. Weber and his family have been running the theatre for six years. The Strand Theatre operation is a family affair with Weber’s wife Audrey and his three daughters, Nancy, Cindy and Sharon, helping.
• Individualized instruction is the approach to education now at St. Patrick’s Elementary School in Port Henry. Children aged six through nine are taking part in the program, approved by the school’s board of education as an approach to revitalize the educational system. The experiment, under the direction of Sister Mary Rita, SSJ, school principal, is run by a research team of Sister M. Juliana, Mrs. Kathleen Brooks and Sister Carol Louise. Sister Juliana explained that the program means that no child must take a subject for another year, as is done in the conventional educational program. If a child fails three or four subjects, he is forced to repeat the entire “grade” the next year.
75 YEARS AGO — 1946
• Troop 17, Brownies, enjoyed a sleigh ride on Washington’s birthday, making a tour of the city under ideal sleighing and weather conditions. At St. John’s parish hall following the ride, the Scouts were treated to hot chocolate and cookies served by Mrs. Garfield Barrette and Mrs. Owen McCooey.
• Footprints in the snow saved a Dannemora man more than $100 yesterday. James Carew of Smith Street, a guard at Clinton Prison, at a late afternoon hour, notified police headquarters in Plattsburgh that an envelope containing three checks totaling $104.44 had slipped from his overcoat pocket in the vicinity of the Montgomery Ward store on Margaret St., where his wife was about to make some purchases. A careful scrutiny of the east side of the street from the store to the corner of Margaret and Broad streets failed to produce anything other than the usual curbside refuse. When a sudden gust of wind nearly whipped Carew’s hat from his head, he was inspired by a sudden thought. He darted to the opposite side of the street, near the rectory of St. John’s church. Lodged in a footprint deeply embedded in the snow bank bordering the lawn of the rectory was the envelope.
• The spacious kitchen of the Clinton County jail was the setting for an enjoyable function last evening, the occasion being the 82nd birthday of Peter A. Fessette, veteran cook at the jail, where he is now in his twentieth year of service. Sheriff and Mrs. Elmer J. Caron were host and hostess at the event, which was attended by a number of Mr. Fessett’s friends. There was a delicious buffet lunch and refreshments. With the waning evening, the attention of a few “old cronies” turned to the inevitable game of “Hearts.”
100 YEARS AGO — 1921
• Interest is growing in the big interpost athletic tournament to be held at the Enlisted Men’s Service Club at Plattsburgh Barracks tonight. Not only are the soldiers themselves highly wrought up over the outcome of the different matches, but the civilian population is taking a deep interest in the affair and it is very likely that a large crowd will be in evidence when “Time” is rallied for the first bout of the evening. It is understood that the cavalry from Fort Ethan Allen are coming over to do or die and the doughboys are just as positive that all the bacon in sight will remain right here.
• Although this has been regarded as an open winter, the local ice dealers have completed the word of filling their houses in good season and at the same time with an excellent quality of ice, most of it being from 12 to 18 inches thick. The Plattsburgh Ice Co., which had a score of teams drawing for nearly three weeks, has put in a larger supply than at any previous season. There are seven roofs at the company’s plant and these have been filled higher than usual, extra layers being placed so that the houses all contain an extra supply of ice. Besides this, the company has staked a large supply on the outside.
• At the regular meeting of the Common Council held in the City Hall last evening, Herbert L. Barber, general manager of the Plattsburgh Traction Co., appeared before the board with a request for action of the board on the question of one man cars, or pay as you enter cars, on the system. These cars are quite prevalent at the present time, both from an economic point of view as well as a matter of service. The action of the board was not asked for at once on the matter, as it would not be before the coming fall that the new system would be expected to be used. While on the subject of street cars, Alderman Cooke brought up the subject of the eventuality of running the line through South Catherine Street and suggesting that the company lay rails on the new South Catherine Street bridge.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
