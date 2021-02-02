Lookback: Week of Feb. 2 to Feb. 9

50 YEARS AGO — 1971
“I don’t like it. I don’t like it,” a West Chazy woman said Tuesday of Gov. Rockefeller’s proposed $8.45 billion budget. And Mrs. Nelson Baker said why: Her’s is a fixed-income family — her husband is retired — eking out with her son’s income. When she looks at the Rockefeller proposal, all she sees is taxes: “I suppose it will make some people rich, but not us poor people,” she told a roving reporter. Dennis Champagne of Point Au Roche said that “I don’t see what choice the governor’s got — but I do know we’ve reached the end of the road on taxes. I don’t see how a man making something like $100 a week can live on it.” Ted Jenks, former Air Force man, of Old Orchard Trailer Park, said that he “couldn’t care less about raising the taxes on cigarettes and liquor. That doesn’t bother me. It’s the tax on gasoline. That hits me.”
Communicating, more and better, is an uppermost thought in Gene Gilchrist’s mind as he prepares to begin his term as president of the Student Association at Plattsburgh State University College. Sporting a mustache and moderately long hair, the 20-year-old Gilchrist appears to adhere to the philosophy of deep thought and consideration of all aspects of a situation before commitment to action. Gilchrist is in favor of the 4-1-4 plan, which would allow regular fall and spring semesters with the addition of a month in January for activities the individual student feels valuable. He also wants to reactivate the defunct SKATE plan which would provide student evaluations of faculty members and courses.
The Northern Organization of Women held its organizational meeting at Champlain Senior High School recently with 40 women attending. Officials say there was a great deal of interest shown and that they feel the organization shows signs of being a strong and active one. The organizations aims are to be specifically aimed toward projects for the teenagers and small children of the Northern Tier. Secretary Mrs. Joyce Milosovich said the idea for the new group was born when about 22 area women “got their heads together” and decided there was a definite need for a women’s organization of this type.
75 YEARS AGO — 1946
The ice harvest in Cumberland Bay is fairly well underway, it was announced yesterday by Leland Logan of the Plattsburgh Ice Co. The cold weather of the past week was conducive to a favorable thickness of 14 inches, Mr. Logan said, and already a large amount has been stored in two of the company’s large icehouse. At present, the company is employing 25 men in the annual harvest. It is expected that operations will continue for several weeks, probably not ceasing before the spring thaw.
Praising hospital personnel, including thousands of volunteer workers, for their devotion to duty during the war and postwar emergency, Dr. Irvin Abell of Louisville, chairman of the Board of Regents of the American College of Surgeons, had announced that results of the 28th annual Hospital Standardization survey in 1945 show 3,181 hospitals, or 80.8 percent percent of those under survey, as meeting the minimum standard for approval. This compares to a total of 3,152 approved hospitals following the 1944 survey. Also approved by the group were the General Hospital in Lake Placid, Will Rogers Memorial and Trudeau Sanatorium in Saranac Lake, Alice Hyde Hospital in Malone and Moses-Ludington Hospital in Ticonderoga.
As a result of a successful sale of Christmas Seals, the Clinton County Committee on Tuberculosis and Public Health has announced that it has already launched its 1946 tuberculosis program. Mrs. M.H. Farrell, president of the committee, city increased interest in the organizations work, this being reflected in the gratifying returns from the annual Seal sale, which netted $5,830 as of last Monday. The amount was $2,170 short of the $8,000 goal.
100 YEARS AGO — 1921
According to a correspondent from Champlain, the law-abiding citizens of that place were “shocked” to learn of the disregard for law that is displayed by the bootleggers of that place. It was alleged that liquor had been stored in what was known as the “Fred Lucas Farm.” Information was received by the Customs officials at Champlain that there was a suspicion of booze being stored at this farm and provisions were made to “keep tabs” on the place. Mr. Southwick, the administrator of the property, heard the report and hoped the information was false, but decided to conduct a thorough search. A number of cases were carefully camouflaged under a quantity of corn stalks. The sixty cases were loaded onto a sleigh, dragged away and Mr. Southwick wielded an axe to break over 700 bottles.
The welcome news reached the city yesterday that Plattsburgh Barracks had been selected by the War Department as a location for a Reserve Officers’ Training Camp during the summer of 1921. Candidates from the first, second and third areas will be trained at this city. It must not be taken for granted that the designation of Plattsburgh settles the entire question of how much depends upon the work of the people of this city. Not only should the railroads give publicity, but everyone in Plattsburgh should be a booster for the camp. Not a piece of mail should leave this city from now until the close of the school year that does not contain some reference to the 1921 Reserve Officers’ Training Camp.
The heroism of Miss Clemos Bushey, the 17-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harley Bushey of Saranac Lake, in plunging into the icy waters of the Saranac River and saving the life of her three-year-old brother David Bushey, calls for the admiration of everyone in this section of the country, and that the girl is entitled to a Carnegie medal if ever anyone was is the belief of everyone who has heard the story. Clemos plunged into the water and, with several strong strokes, came within reach of her brother just as he was about to vanish. Neither the girl, nor her brother, suffered any ill effects from their mid-winter bath.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
