Lookback: Week of Feb. 16 to Feb. 23

50 YEARS AGO — 1971
Adoption of a new name headed the activity at the annual meeting of the Elizabethtown Community Hospital membership meeting. It was the first meeting held under provision of revised by-laws authorized by members of the hospital group last year. The group passed a resolution by Secretary John Deming to formally adopt the name Elizabethtown Hospital. It has been called the Elizabethtown Community House, Inc., since its organization and the name has never been changed.
Peter Paine Jr. thinks the Adirondack Study Commission was right by not recommending Plattsburgh be brought inside the “blue line.” Paine, a commission member and attorney from Willsboro, went to great lengths in a WEAV radio interview, to explain that in the eyes of the commission Plattsburgh is simply unrelated to the Adirondacks. Paine characterized “Adirondack areas” as wooded, mountainous and sparsely populated by small communities. Thus the commission’s recommendations that all of the towns of Essex, Westport and Willsboro in Essex County, be incorporated within the line and that the boundary extended to include Valcour Island and coincide with the state boundary from the southern end of Lake Champlain to the northeastern corner of the park, will still be keeping the area “Adirondack.”
Passage of President Nixon’s general revenue-sharing proposal would provide the City of Plattsburgh with $105,543 in the bill’s first year, according to the Associated Press. The bill would provide $5 billion nationwide in no-strings attached grants to localities. The total for cities and villages would be $222,137,503.
75 YEARS AGO — 1946
With the end of the steel strike it is expected that operations at the Republic Steel Corp. mines at Lyon Mountain will be resumed in the near future after being idle for several weeks. At the time of the walkout in mid-January, upwards of 300 miners stopped work at the mining village. There have been no mining activities there since that time, excepting the cases of approximately 100 maintenance men and office help. A spokesman for the company last night said that word was being awaited from the Cleveland office of Republic Steel. The resumption of operations, he said, would not take place today and probably not for several days. At Mineville, operations have been practically normal throughout the strike period, the mine crews there not having been affected by the walk-out.
Fire Chief Eli Seymour is convinced that many of the dwelling fires that occur every year in Plattsburgh could be prevented if certain fire safety features were incorporated in home construction. With the upswing in building and remodeling, he feels that this is the time to stress the importance of these safety features. “Your basement walls should be built of solid brick or concrete and the ceiling finished with plaster on incombustible lath or fire-retardant wall-boards,” says Chief Seymour. All doors from the basement to the living quarters should be of solid wood or sheathed with metal.”
The annual junior prom of St. John’s Academy last evening was the occasion for much enjoyment. The function, held in the academy gymnasium, was attended by some 75 couples. The affair was a formal affair and was colorful, the vericolored gowns of the young women being set off by overhead streamers of the school colors, green and white. The theme was a patriotic one in keeping with Washington’s birthday. Dancing held sway from 9 to 1 o’clock to music furnished by Lee Snow and his orchestra.
100 YEARS AGO — 1921
The breaking of a wishbone on a Ford driven by Leo Nash, shortly before 6 o’clock last evening, caused a spill which might have ended far more disastrously than it did. As it was, the car was badly damaged and all of the occupants were more or less shaken and bruised. Mr. Nash was accompanied by Richard Peters and George Fountain and started to drive down the hill which skirts the river bank as it approaches the City Skating Rink. As the car was opposite the iron fence which runs along the river bank at this point, the accident happened and all the occupants were thrown out of the car.
Company D. Plattsburgh’s contingent of the Second New York Infantry National Guard will give an entertainment at the armory in the Old High School building on Thursday evening. The entertainment is absolutely free and the public is cordially invited to be the guests of the Guard, the members of which are known to be entertainers of the best. An excellent program, including both instrumental and vocal music, has been arranged. Howard Stanley, the well-known funster and singer of Burlington, will be here. Everyone knows Howard and the fact that he is to be on the program is evidence enough that a good time is assured.
David Merkel, who for the past 11 years has led the junior members of the firm of Kempner & Merkel in the conduct of the Star Store in Plattsburgh is now sole owner of the progressive establishment, he having purchased the interest of his partner, the late Louis Kempner, and will in the future be the active head of the Star Store. The success which met the Star Store and its methods was so marked that Messrs. Kempner and Merkel began to seek new outlets for their store of energy and in 1915 started out to purchase a chain of stores.
