Lookback: Week of Feb. 16 to Feb. 23

PRESS-REPUBLICAN ARCHIVESHartman Theatre was filled to capacity Sunday night as members of the College Community Orchestra Chamber Players performed a program of chamber music. Pictured above on stage are, from left, Dr. Angelo LaMariana, playing violin and conductor for the orchestra; Deborah Valenze, violin; and James Bebo, bass, playing nine German dances by F. Schubert. Also featured was music by Eric Satie, Mozart, Handel, Haydn, Brahms and others. (1971)