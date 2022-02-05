Lookback: Week of Feb. 1 to Feb. 8

50 YEARS AGO — 1972
• Dr. John T. Middleton Tuesday urged civilians to assume the significant task of maintaining a home front worthy of the best defense.He was the chief speaker at a National Prayer Breakfast at the Non-Commissioned Officers Club. About 125 military personnel and civilian guests attended. Middleton, who is an economist at Plattsburgh State university college and a family counselor said: “Perhaps the military, from its vantage point of looking at global problems, can help us civilians recognize the dilution of real values being promoted so blatantly, the efforts to put individual pleasures above the needs of societies, destroying families, religious institutions and the obvious successes of contemporary atheism with its armaments of ambiguous but patent opportunism in conquering the unresistive, apathetic, uninvolved nonthinkers. “What a terrible tragedy for our military to be able to win, to resist whatever outside force that could befall our great society, only to learn that a disease of dilution and iconoclastic cancer had stilled the heart, mind and even the soul of the nation. We have- heard that the family that prays together stays together. Let us be a family. Let us pray together — let us stay together. Let us develop meaningful social institutions which are inflections of purposive individual and family behaviors.” Prayer breakfasts are held annually at the air base \to coincide with National Prayer Breakfasts sponsored in Washington by the Senate and House Prayer Groups. President Nixon spoke at the Washington breakfast Tuesday morning.
• Local public school boards should ask themselves how much it costs to maintain local autonomy before they decide whether they like the Fleischmann Report. This advice came from Stanton A. Warren, a Plattsburgh State University College economist who was a consultant to the State Joint Legislative Committee for winter governmental Fiscal Relations in the late 1960s. The Fleischmann committee this week proposed that the State Education Department assume total costs and set a uniform tax rate for the state’s public school system. “Studies I did for the committee showed conclusively that if the Fleischmann proposal had been adopted and was in effect in the 1960s, savings would have amounted to $120 million in nine years,” Warren said. “The entire success of the .Fleischmann proposal would depend on whether the state has the cash managers to handle it. As an economist, I have not concerned myself with the loss of local control that local school districts are no doubt anxious about. But I will say that the local districts might look at it from this angle: What are the economic losses of local control over education as opposed to economic gains that would be due to state control?”
• Cub Scouting is coming back to Rouses Point. Monday evening’s do or die meeting turned out to be a do and with a half-dozen mothers having volunteered as den mothers, Cubmaster Bob O’Neil says all systems are go. The den mothers-to-be who attended underwent their first training session at the same Monday evening session with District Scout Director David Pool serving as instructor. The session Included some movies on Cub Scouting and the job of the den mothers. The half-dozen mothers who have agreed to serve are Mrs. Joan Calloway, Mrs. Edith Ashline, Mrs. Claire Holland, Mrs. Jeanne Horty, Mrs. Joan Bylow and Mrs. Alan Hislop. Each of the women, once qualified as a den mother, may take charge of up to six Cubs and officials here say there are 45 or 50 youngsters, expected to want to join.
75 YEARS AGO — 1947
• The first of Northern New York’s approved Veterans Flight Schools is in operation at Westport where a primary flight school rating has been issued to the Ticonderoga and Westport Flying Service, owned and operated by Walter E. Parker, formerly of Plattsburgh. The rating has been issued by the Civil Aeronautics Administration and is the only such rating in operation north of Glens Falls. Its territory includes Essex, Clinton, Franklin, Warren and Washington counties. Parker, who learned to pilot at the old Plattsburgh airport on North Margaret street, has been an instructor since before the war. He was employed as an instructor during the war at Burlington, Vt., airport and later at Detroit, Mich., and Buffalo. For the past several months, he has been operating the Ticonderoga airport. To utilize facilities offered under the GI Bill of Rights, veterans who desire to become pilots must file form No. 1950, supply a certificate of eligibility or discharge paper and pass a physical examination. The only cost to the veteran is that required for his physical and his log book. The course consists of 10 hours of ground instruction in meteorology, 10 hours of navigation, five hours of civil air regulations and five hours of general aircraft.
• Mrs. Russell P. Van Keuren of Washington, D.C., who was connected with Press Intelligence, a branch of the Office of War Information during the war, warned that Communism is spreading in this country to an “alarming” extent, in a short talk before Saranac Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, at the chapter’s February meeting Saturday afternoon. Asserting that many key positions are held by Communists, Mrs. Van Keuren urged all loyal Americans to combat this tendency. Mrs. Thomas B. Hanly, regent, who presided at the meeting, at which Miss. Wlnslow B. Watson was elected delegate to the organization’s annual Congress at Washington May 19 to 23, spoke of February as the month of birthdays, enumerating the many famous Americans who were born in that month and pointing out that the 50th birthday of Nathan Beeman Society, Children of the American Revolution, will be celebrated this month. Members of the C.A.R. who were present sang the C.A.R. song, and Mrs. Leroy Uttlng, who was a charter member of the society, read the minutes of the first meeting of the society, held at the home of Mrs. Joseph Gamble, with 41 boys and girls present. Mrs. Utting had with her her membership card, dated Washington. Feb. 16, 1897. The program also included a piano solo by Sandra Swift and reading by Clayton Redwood, a direct descendant of Nathan Beeman, of a paper on his ancestor in which he described Beeman’s part in the cap ture of Fort Ticonderoga from the British as the guide who directed Ethan Allen to the Fort.
• The FBI’s systematic action against Nazi espionage activities culminated a few weeks ago in the arrest of a spy at Rouses Point, it was revealed this week following the arraignment of one Teodore Erdmann Lau in federal court in New York City, where Lau pleaded guilty to pre-war espionage and now faces a long prison sentence. An Argentine citizen of German birth, Lau, who is 44 years old, was arraigned for his paymaster role in the Kurt Frederick Ludwig Nazi spy ring. Lau’s downfall began as a result of a Times Square taxicab accident that killed Capt. Ulrich Von Der Osten, Nazi master spy, in March 1941. Lau was the mysterious man with Von Der Osten at the time. He disappeared in the crowd after snatching the dying Nazi’s leather bag. Lau fled the United States to Argentina, where he might have remained free, if he had not decided to return. Last October he came back to America, passing through Canada. Attempting re-entry at Rouses Point, he was promptly nabbed by FBI operatives, who meanwhile had traced Lau’s identity arid procured a sealed indictment, which prevented the Nazi operative from learning he figured in the investigation. The FBI had sent eight members of the Ludwig ring to prison for.a total of 132 years, without mention of Lau’s name publicly. Lau originally was traced when FBI men checked persons attending Von Der Osten’s funeral and through telephone calls to the dead man’s hotel room. The Nazi ring was credited with supplying military data that cost the Allies a number of ships in the North Atlantic.
100 YEARS AGO — 1922
• Fire which broke out in the grocery store of Eva M. Guynup of Montcalm Avenue at 2:15 yesterday morning caused a damage of about $150, according to the store, and the meat market and secondhand store which adjoin the store. The fire was caused by rats gnawing matches in a corner of the store. The fire worked up the partition into the ceiling and spread into the cooler of Max Morris’ meat market. All three places suffered to some extent from smoke and water. The firemen played two lines of hose on the flames and within a little over an hour had the fire completely extinguished.
• William Bailey, proprietor of the Central Hotel, appeared before City Judge Benjamin F. Feinberg yesterday, charged with violating the Mullin-Gage Act, in possessing and selling cider which contained seven percent alcohol. Chief of Police Senecal took some samples of the cider Saturday night and had them tested with the result that it was found to contain an amount of alcohol far in excess of the permitted one-half of one percent. The examination of Bailey was adjourned until Saturday morning. The hearing marked Mr. Feinberg’s first appearance in the role of city judge.
• The Minvervian Society of Plattsburgh high school entertained the Junto Club and the Faculty Saturday evening with a sleigh ride and dance. The party, which numbered about fifty, left the high school early in the evening and rode to the Sunrise Hotel and back, keeping things lively along the way with songs and cheer. On the return to the school, a fine luncheon was in readiness and so were the young people with the result that the refreshments were soon cleared away and the dancing began. A Lynch-Bordeau orchestra provided the music and the evening passed quickly. The time for departure coming all too soon to suit the Minervians and their guests. The latter declared that they were given a fine time, but promise to equal it later in the year when it is their turn to entertain.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
