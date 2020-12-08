Lookback: Week of Dec. 8 to Dec. 15

25 YEARS AGO — 1995
• It could be another year or longer before the Plattsburgh Air Force Base flight-line property is transferred to the redevelopment agency, a turn of events that has local officials irked. But the delay may be a huge blessing in disguise, according to Plattsburgh Airbase Redevelopment Corp. Executive Director David Holmes. If, in fact, there is a delay, it could save PARC millions of dollars a year in insurance costs. “The moment we take possession of the aviation facilities, we have to obtain a $100 million liability insurance policy, the annual premium of which would probably run us a couple million dollars a year,” he said.
• Forget Silicon Valley, the future of computers is here in Plattsburgh. Or, at least, it will be. Members of the Mr. Computer computer dealership and Concato Computer Services are in the process of acquiring a patent for a new kind of computer case they claim may revolutionize PC hardware access. The device is a new hardware casing for a personal computer’s central processing unit (CPU) cards — a system of circuit boards which are the basis for the machine’s operation. The new device will allow easier access via a swinging door, where the mother boards and complimentary components are mounted on the door itself, said Mr. Computer General Manager Jeffrey Recor. Recor and associate Steve Concato, owner of Concato Computer Services, are co-developers of the modification.
• The Champlain Industrial Park’s second building is going up. The Clinton County Area Development Corporation, which developed the land with Champlain Local Development Corporation, is constructing its own building and will then attract tenants to the 40,000-square-foot structure. “There’s a lot of interest from Canadian companies that want to locate near the border,” said Jerry Kelly, president of CCAD. “We’re looking at hopefully bringing an economic impact for the Northern Tier and the county.”
50 YEARS AGO — 1970
• Northeastern Clinton Central School’s Board of Education is set to declare its prospective building sites. Two of those sites are expected to be the Caron and Beebe properties, both on Rt. 11, between Mooers and Champlain. A third site is also expected to be declared but the board hasn’t said where it is. It may, however, be the present Senior High School site at Champlain. Whichever site is ultimately selected will eventually house a multi-million dollar new school building to accommodate both Mooers and Champlain students, recently merged into the new district.
• Canning 2,100 quarts of food sounds like a monumental task, but an 18-year-old Plattsburgh State University co-ed did it and won a $600 college scholarship for her efforts. Judith Ziegelhofer of Eden in Erie County not only canned the huge amount of food, but she prepared and froze 674 pounds of meat and 120 dozen baked foods to become the national winner in food preparation at the 49th National 4-H Congress in Chicago this year while also being awarded the scholarship.
• The Faculty Senate at Plattsburgh State University College this week voted unanimously in favor of revising the Campus Academic Plan to include a program leading to a degree in business administration. Also at the meeting, the senate adopted an amendment to the bylaws calling for student representation on a college-wide committee that will meet biennially to review undergraduate course offerings.
75 YEARS AGO — 1945
• The annual prize speaking contest for boys and girls was held at the Plattsburgh High School last evening when six girls and four boys competed for the awards which were given by Plattsburgh Post No. 125, Veterans of Foreign Wars. The winners of the awards were: first prize for girls, won by Gail Thomas with her reading of “The Deck Tennis Match,” a cutting from the book “Our Hearts Were Young and Gay” by Cornelia Otis Skinner and Emily Kimbrough. The first prize for boys went to Paul Gordon for his delivery of an oration called “Citizenship of the World.”
• Members of the Mother’s Club will hold their annual Christmas party with a turkey dinner at Holiday Inn. All the members have been contacted, and a large turnout is expected. Each member has been asked to bring with her a gift not exceeding 25 cents in cost.
• Edward B. Hillis of Glens Falls said he’s still looking for the $20,000 he tossed out of his burning house Wednesday. Hillis, whose home and salvage yard were lost in the blaze, with a loss estimated at $200,000, said the money was in $1,000 bills in a leather wallet in a coat. He said he kept the cash at home because he had lost $28,000 in a 1930 bank crash and “since then I have never put money in banks.”
100 YEARS AGO — 1920
• The Plattsburgh Glee Club doesn’t often have a dance — in fact, this is its first occasion of the kind — but if their dance any way at all compares with their other entertainments, there is bound to be a grand old time. The dance will be held at Leonard’s Academy. Don’t let it slip your mind. All your friends are going to be there. In fact, this is going to be one of the real big social events of the year. There will be a six-piece orchestra and a splendid program of dances. The idea of this dance is to give a big evening’s fun for everyone. If they don’t have it, no one will be to blame but themselves.
• Tickets have been placed on sale by the Legion for the Official War Films which will be shown at the Plattsburgh Theatre for the benefit of the Legion. A special program is being arranged in addition to the pictures and anyone who attends will be sure of a good evening’s entertainment. The films are official war records and will feature the 27th and 77th divisions. They were taken by the United States Signal Corps and are actual photographs taken of the battlefield. If anyone recognizes himself or his buddy in these pictures, he will be presented with an enlarged photo of that part of the film.
• Rev. Charles T. Baillie will deliver a stereopticon lecture on Syria in the chapel of the Presbyterian church. This is a timely lecture because of the critical condition now existing in the Near East and on account of America’s special interest in the peoples of these land.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
