Lookback: Week of Dec. 7 to Dec. 14

PRESS-REPUBLICAN ARCHIVESNortheastern Clinton Central School junior Beverly Tellestone (closest to the display) and sophomore Betty Hemingway, work at applying the last of the necessary work to the Christmas Angel they've concocted to grace the bulletin board of home economics room at Northeastern Clinton Central School. It's all part of an overall program which has found the NCCS Buildings gaily and appropriately decorated as the holiday season fast approaches. (1971)