Lookback: Week of Dec. 7 to Dec. 14

50 YEARS AGO — 1971
• The Broad Street junior high will hold classes as usual today, despite a fire that put an oil-fired boiler furnace out of operation late Saturday night. Dr. Antonio M. Lancione, the superintendent of schools, made that announcement Sunday evening after an inspection. The Saturday night fire was minor compared with one that caused wide damage in the school building on Feb. 4, 1970. The school board is still wrestling with problems ensuing from the 1970 fire. A decision is pending whether to remodel, presumably without state aid, or to build a new building.
• The eastern half of St. Lawrence County will be added to Sen. Ronald B. Stafford’s senatorial district under the current plan for state reapportionment. By way of compensation, he will lose Hamilton and Herkimer Counties in the decennial shuffle, he learned Thursday. He would retain Warren, Essex and Clinton counties and probably Washington County, he was informed. Stafford, a Republican whose home address is Peru, had but one regret about the new district: Canton, where he went to college, won’t be in it.
• Mayor Francis Steltzer’s administration has decided to let the new city government determine whether financial assistance should be given the Joint Council for Economic Development when it moves from City Hall. The Common Council last week shelved a request from the JCEO to provide a cash contribution of $200 per month from Jan. 1 to Nov. 30, 1972 to help defray the cost of heating and lighting new JCEO offices which will be located at 4 Montcalm Ave. Heretofore, JCEO has occupied the third floor of City Hall and the City of Plattsburgh has, as a result, been able to claim an in-kind contribution of $682.50, representing office space, heat and electricity.
75 YEARS AGO — 1946
• The honesty of a theater manager and the cooperation of state police Sunday saved Clyde Carte, 22, of Peru a sum of $106. Carte, a veteran of World War II, had that sum in a wallet when he attended the 7 p.m. Sunday show at the Rex Theater in Keeseville. Following the show, Carte came to Plattsburgh. When he reached the city, he discovered that he was minus both wallet and money. Unable to determine where he had lost the money, Carte returned home only to discover that, in his absence, state police of Eastern Zone headquarters had telephoned his mother, Mrs. Noah Carte, with the information that her son’s wallet had been found in the theater. James Fuller, manager of the Rex, found the wallet as the theater was being closed for the night and notified police.
• Three diesel electric locomotives have been assigned to the Plattsburgh terminal of the Delaware and Hudson Railroad, it was announced yesterday by A.C. Woodward, road foreman of engines for the railroad’s Saratoga-Champlain Division. Two of the locomotives assigned to Plattsburgh are 1,500 h.p. engines for service on the branch lines between Plattsburgh, Lyon Mountain and AuSable Forks, and the other is a 1,000 h.p. engine for yard service at Plattsburgh. The two 1,500 h.p. locomotives are powered with 12-cylinder V-type four-cycle engines burning fuel oil, which drives the generator producing electricity to operate the traction motors geared to the axles.
• A universal interest in items which were unobtainable last Christmas — men’s shirts and underclothing, some lines of infant wear, hosiery, radios and other electrical appliances — is being reflected in customer purchases from city merchants. One retailer added the observation, however, that people are beginning to take a greater interest in the quality of their purchases and to buy less merely on price.
100 YEARS AGO — 1921
• A young man giving his name as H.E. Pippin was arrested at the D&H station last night by Patrolman Arthur Martensen and locked up on a charge of obtaining money under false pretenses. Pippin has been in the city for the past few days representing himself as the representative of the People’s Home Journal, a woman’s magazine of wide circulation. He is glib in tongue and claims to be a former member of the celebrated “Princess Pats” unit. (Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry.) The young man was quite successful in obtaining subscriptions and he might have been busily engaged here for some time to come had not the suspicions of an officer at the post been aroused. The officer sent a telegram to the publishers of the magazine mentioned, who replied that they had no representative in the section.
• Tuberculosis Sunday will be observed in churches throughout the state this weekend. In observance of the day, ministers will call attention to the progress of the tuberculosis effort in the fourteen years in which the national, state and local tuberculosis committees have been carrying on the fight against the Great White Plague, and point out the need of maintaining and further advancing the disease-preventive measures whose support depends upon the annual sale of Christmas seals.
• The members of the high school faculty were pleasantly entertained at the Young Women’s League yesterday afternoon with a supper served by the girls of the Friendship Club. The tables were attractively decorated with bittersweet berries and red candles. Miss Irene Racicot, president of the Friendship Club, acted as toastmistress. Raymond Hood sang a solo in his usual pleasing manner and his contribution to the affair was greatly enjoyed by all present. During the supper, excellent music was furnished by Frank Keefe and Samuel Racicot.
