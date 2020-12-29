Lookback: Week of Dec. 29 to Jan. 5

25 YEARS AGO — 1995
• Eight years ago, Linda Chevalier fulfilled her dream of owning a home overlooking Lake Champlain. Now she wants to pass that dream on to someone who shares her desire of living on the lake. Chevalier lives on Route 9B a few miles south of Rouses Point. The six-bedroom home she has used as a bed and breakfast for the past three years faces Kings Bay, with the picturesque Green Mountains of Vermont in the background. With today’s unstable economy, not a lot of people are looking for $200,000 homes. So after doing some research, she decided to give the house away as a prize in an essay contest. The theme of the contest is “Why I Would Like to Own a House on Beautiful Lake Champlain.” Chevalier has tapped five local people from diverse backgrounds to act as judges who will look for sincerity in the contestants’ reasons for wanting to live on the lake.
• On Oct. 18, 1899, a small group of men gathered in Andrew Steinbarge’s office at the railroad yard, better known as Mooers Junction, to hold the first Mooers Village Board meeting. At the stroke of midnight on Dec. 31, 1995, the work of those Mooers businessmen will be legally dissolved. The Village of Mooers, officially incorporated in Steinbarge’s coal and hop-pole office more than 96 years ago, will no longer exist as a government entity or taxing jurisdiction. The construction of Route 87 took vehicle traffic away from many small communities like Mooers. “Industry chose to settle near these major highway systems and people, in general, became much more mobile, traveling to larger stores in larger communities rather than shopping in small hometown stores and shops,” Mooers Mayor Larry Paola said.
• The action was fast and furious at the new Peru Skating Rink at Little Ausable Park. The town has recently opened the rink, and a lot of volunteer work from community members has made the effort a success. "I enjoy skating, and my kids do, too," said Bob Duquette, a member of the Peru Youth Commission who has been actively involved in developing the new skating rink. The pond was made several years ago when town engineers diverted water from the little Ausable River into the man-made pool, which is about 60 yards long and 30 yards wide. Town officials had often talked about using the pond for a skating rink, but it never froze solid because of the water constantly flowing underneath the ice. But this year officials blocked the culvert leading into the pond, and the ice has frozen solid and is at least 12 inches thick.
50 YEARS AGO — 1970
• Three existing New York State Parks, thousands of acres of Clinton, Essex and Franklin county forest land and much of Lake Champlain will be drawn inside the protective “blue line” of the Adirondack State Park under recommendations released this weekend by the Temporary Study Commission on the Future of the Adirondacks. Total increase of the Park is estimated at 350,000 acres, 6 percent above the present 6 million acres. The park expansion will include the entire townships of Essex, Westport and Willsboro in Essex County which for no reason the Commission could determine, were omitted from the original Park boundaries. The commission also urges continuation of both rail and airline service in the Plattsburgh-Saranac Lake-Glens Falls area — and suggests that oil shipments be by rail instead of lake barge to eliminate lake pollution and bolster rail transportation.
• Ward 3 Legislator Christopher H. Booth, a Republican, is heir apparent to the chairmanship of Clinton County government, it was indicated Sunday. The 1971 county legislature will organize Wednesday night in the courthouse. As chairman of the legislature, Booth would succeed Robert Bregenberg, the Champlain Republican who has been the head of county government for two years.
• Two Plattsburgh Air Force Base wives have been honored for their base and community service activities by being chosen to represent the base as the Military Wife of the Year. Mrs. Rose C. Reyes, wife of Staff Sgt. Juan S.A. Reyes, a fire protection and crash rescue specialist with the base fire department, is the base noncommissioned officers’ Wife of the Year. She was cited for her activities in a number of base social, cultural and chapel activities and her work with the United Services Organization and the Mayor of Plattsburgh’s United Nations Committee. Mrs. Beverly J. Gunn, wife of Col. Charles D. Gunn, base commander, is the officer’s Wife of the Year. She was cited for her many base and community activities including work with Red Cross volunteers and for her work with the Foreign Student Program and Japanese orphanage in Hanno City, Japan.
75 YEARS AGO — 1945
• Several hundred Plattsburgh women may get some little pleasure out of the discovery — in the December 31 edition of “Life” magazine — that somebody who once lived in Plattsburgh has, not only a servant, but “the perfect servant.” Sadie Buick, for the past six years “cook, nurse and housekeeper” for Mr. and Mrs. Leif Norstrand of Scarsdale, formerly of Plattsburgh, and their two children, is featured in a five-page spread of “Life’s” Modern Living department as “the perfect servant.” According to “Life,” Sadie “enjoys being a maid and works very energetically.” She cards for a ten-room house, does the marketing, cooking, and serving as well as light laundry, averaging a ten-hour work day. Mr. Norstrand, whose family came to Plattsburgh in the early 1920s, was proprietor of the Nortstrand Manufacturing Company here when it was sold to Berst-Forster-Dixfield about 1931. He is now vice president of a paper mill in New York.
• Donald Stewart, president of the Montreal Rotary Club, yesterday received a letter from the Plattsburgh Chamber of Commerce asking support of the Montreal club in the city’s bid to become headquarters of the United Nations Organization. The letter, Stewart told the Canadian press, asked the support be enlisted in Montreal for the plan.
• The law firm of Feinberg and Jerry, consisting of Benjamin F. Feinberg and Harold A. Jerry and established in 1925, with offices at 85 Margaret Street in this city, has announced that Clyde A. Lewis has been admitted to the partnership. Mr. Lewis is a well-known young lawyer in the city and has been associated with the law firm since 1941 except during the period of his military service from June 1942 to August 1945. Mr. Lewis enlisted in the United States Army Air Corps and rose to the rank of major. He spent 21 months overseas in combat duty as a bomber pilot and squadron commander.
100 YEARS AGO — 1920
• The High School building at Mooers was totally destroyed by fire at an early hour yesterday morning with a loss that will approximate $45,000. The fire was discovered by the night operator of the Mooers telephone exchange, who called Mr. C.E. Sample under the impression that his store was burning. The fire was well underway by the time the residents of the village had been given the alarm and began to gather at the scene. This made the two chemical engines owned by the village almost useless and there is no other means of fighting fire in the place. Nothing was saved from the building, which is a total loss. It is believed that defective wiring may have been the cause. It was believed that there was some danger of the walls falling and they were guyed off with ropes.
• The largest real estate transfer to be made in this city in some time so far as the business portion of the city is concerned was the purchase by the First National Bank of Plattsburgh of the building now occupied by the bank from C.E.M. Edwards. The bank paid $27,000 for the portion of the building owned by Mr. Edwards. This block is known as the Reed Block and now stands at the head of Bridge Street and is without doubt one of the best located buildings in town. It was built by the late William Reed, who for many years conducted a jewelry store at the north end of the building now occupied by the Hitchcock Pharmacy.
• This year’s Christmas business was much larger than last year, according to the reports of most of Plattsburgh’s businessmen. Maurice Schiff Inc. had the biggest and most satisfactory business that they have had since their advent into Plattsburgh’s business circles. The Lewis Store reported having $10,000 more business in the past six months than they had last year. The Standard Shoe House said that their yuletide business was a little better than that of last year.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
