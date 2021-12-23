Lookback: Week of Dec. 21 to Dec. 28

50 YEARS AGO — 1971
• Have you ever wondered what happened to the street corner Santa Claus ringing a bell? And how about the black kettles that would accompany these jolly St. Nick’s during the Christmas season? According to Capt. James Shotzberger, director of the Salvation Army Headquarters in Plattsburgh, these “kettle stands” are being phased out due to the decreasing amount of space in shopping areas. And, since most Salvation Army personnel are able to collect donations inside stores, the rarity of the shiny black kettles is becoming noticeable. Shotzberger said there is only one “kettle house” still in use in this area.
• Village officials here are concerned over an apparent gasoline leakage into the sanitary system. The incident supposedly has occurred at the north end of Lake Street, near the Rose Avenue intersection and several persons in that area have claimed to have become ill due to the fumes. The village has taken a “sample” and had it analyzed at Ayerst Laboratories here and the report is that there is evidence — although not conclusive — that gas is in the system. The village says a broken pipe — one that was broken, in fact, for six months — is to blame. Humble Oil recently repaired the pipe and the seepage apparently has come along since the earth was disturbed and the spillage allegedly moved around as a result. Meanwhile, village officials don’t want to be be held liable for any illness or anything that might result from the condition. They are so informing the Humble Oil Co., and urging that everything possible be immediately done to rectify what they consider to be a bad and very serious situation.
• The lines of President Nixon’s economic authority, however long-extended, will never meet in socialism, a Plattsburgh State University College history professor believes. Quite the reverse, Dr. David Glaser said in discussing the extension of wage-price-rent curbs that the president signed into law this week. “The president’s thesis is that if you favor the big corporations, the big unions, they generate more goods and services, prices go down and so does the cost of living. The goal isn’t to end inflation; it is merely to reduce its rate of growth.” Glaser’s theory is that government management in the United States is money-oriented and, in that sense, inhumane. Certainly, it is not people-oriented like Sweden’s or England’s brand. “The question ought to be not how much money we can earn, but what our human needs are,” he said.
75 YEARS AGO — 1946
• Following a custom begun in 1928, the Plattsburgh Rotary club will play host next Monday to college boys who are home for Christmas vacation. The affair will be a luncheon meeting at 12:15 o'clock at the Cumberland Hotel. Because no complete list of the students is available, no individual invitations can be sent. All are invited. The luncheon meeting for the Clinton County collegians has been an annual event for nearly 20 years except that during the war it was changed to include the men in the armed services. The custom is now being resumed in the same manner as before the war. The invitations include any Clinton County boys who are attending Champlain College and also any house guests of collegians in the county. Members of the armed forces at home on leave also are invited to attend
• W. C. Fields, who, as a young juggler, appeared on the boards of the Plattsburgh Theatre, destroyed by fire 18 years ago, died Christmas night at Pasadena, Calif., at the age of sixty-six. Born Claude William Dukanfield in Philadelphia, Fields had been critically ill for the past several weeks. From a juggler in vaudeville, Fields rose to the top ranks of his profession and was a star under the banner of Florenz Ziegfleld. Fields worked for 10 years with such other illustrious comedians as Eddie Cantor, Ed Wynn and the late Will Rogers and Bert Williams. He also worked with Fanny Brice. In 1924, Fields entered the movies. His motion picture successes were legion and he also found time to make trips back to Broadway, and innumerable appearances on the radio such as his famous feuding with Edgar Bergen's Charlie McCarthy. Fields left home and school at the age of 11 and for four years did odd jobs. Then, after having practiced juggling for as much as 16 hours a day, got a job at a Summer park at Norristown, Pa. He then went into vaudeville and around the turn of the century staged his act in Plattsburgh.
• Duke, six-year-old pointer, owned by Inspector May Brayton of Troop B, State Police, at Malone Barracks, took an unscheduled bus trip last week and in the wanderings of the canine pet lies a story. It appears that the dog, perhaps prompted by a high wind that prevailed at Malone on Monday morning, sought shelter in a Plattsburgh-bound bus and, unobserved by the driver, lay in the rear of the vehicle, enjoying its warmth. The bus made the trip to Plattsburgh and arrived at the Cumberland Hotel, where Duke, his fear of wind and cold gone, left the bus and started his wanderings. That place across the road looks like one where friends would be found, the dog guessed, and correctly so, for it was looking at the courthouse across the way. It did not hesitate. A minute later found him in the sheriff's office, receiving the friendly pats of the office staff. It was late afternoon and Sheriff Elmer J. Caron sought a haven for the dog. Dr. Robert F. Brown, veterinarian, was notified and brought the dog to his hospital on upper Cornelia street. Meanwhile, Inspector Brayton was becoming anxious over the absence of his dog, which he had let out of his home at breakfast time. There appeared a news item in the Malone Telegram, seeking information as to the canine pet's whereabouts. The bus driver, returning to Malone Tuesday, read the news article and immediately contacted Inspector Brayton to convey his suspicions that Duke might be located in Plattsburgh. The Troop B wires burned up for the next few minutes. Inspector Brayton sought the assistance of troopers from the zone headquarters at Keeseville. Always ready to serve, Keeseville operatives checked in Plattsburgh and found the pet at Dr. Brown's hospital. The dog was returned to its owner, none the worse for his experience.
100 YEARS AGO — 1921
• The kiddies of Plattsburgh barracks were well-remembered on Christmas Eve and all had the time of their lives at the Service Club where a Christmas Tree covered with presents had been arranged for them. Sleighs were sent around the Post after the children and a Christmas Carol was sang in front of each child’s home. The services opened with a prayer by Chaplain Webster after which Christmas Carols were sung and games played until time for the distribution of presents. Santa Claus had a bag of candy and a gift for every child and when the party was over, the little ones were happier than they had been in many days. The party was made possible through the generosity of both enlisted men and officers who contributed freely to furnish a good time to their little comrades.
• After forty years as an official at Clinton Prison, Joseph S. Nash has been retired from the service of the State with a record that few men can equal and certainly none surpass. Forty years is a long tiem, but when it is spent in one institution — and a penal institution at that — without a black mark and is voluntarily relinquished, taking with it the confidence of a long line of superiors who have come and gone, and the respect of the men under him, it is a record to be proud of — and that is the record of Joseph S. Nash. The retirement of Mr. Nash carries with it half pay. Mr. Nash will continue to live in Dannemora, where the best years of his life were spent and where he holds the sincere friendship and highest regard of his neighbors, earned through a high sense of duty and an exemplary life. There are, we hope, many years before him and, in this way, we but echo the wish of a host of friends all over Clinton County. Mr. Nash is a man who was always ready to help anyone in case of need and no worthy man every appealed to him for help in vain. He is a Republican in politics and a life-long member of the party. And best of all, he is an all-around good man.
• The county superintendent gave the inmates of the home a merry Christmas by providing a good Christmas dinner for them and had a huge tree in one of the dining rooms with a present on it for each one of them, also a package of candy. There also were boxes from kind friends and various towns and the City of Plattsburgh. Among those who remember the home were ladies from Plattsburgh, ladies from the Presbyterian Church and others from Chazy, West Chazy and ladies from Beekmantown.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
