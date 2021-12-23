Lookback: Week of Dec. 21 to Dec. 28

PRESS-REPUBLICAN ARCHIVESA good example of the Christmas spirit helped to provide good times for 51 youngsters from John Collins Park Thursday. Here they flock into the Carrol’s Drive-In, U.S. Avenue, for a dinner donated by the management. Also, as part of the festive day, the youngsters enjoyed movies, gifts and a party, thanks to several groups at PAFB and JCEO. Several area Boy Scouts contributed by helping out as chaperones. (1971)