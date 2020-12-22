Lookback: Week of Dec. 21 to 27

25 YEARS AGO — 1995
• The work of Mooers Highway Superintendent Ken Billings and the Mooers Town Board helped pave the way for a smooth takeover of village operations in 1996. Their cost-saving measures will make the dissolution of the village far less costly than first projected. Village voters approved dissolution this past spring. The last day the village will exist will be Dec. 31, 1995. Mooers Mayor Larry Paola says it has been his longstanding goal as mayor to see that the village pay all its local creditors by the time the dissolution process has been finalized.
• The Wal-Mart project in Ticonderoga is getting national television coverage. Town Supervisor Michael Connery, who supports Wal-Mart’s efforts to build a store on Wicker Street, and Dr. Dean Cook, who heads up the anti-Wal-Mart forces, will appear on the nationally syndicated Phil Donahue show in January. Connery said the show is flying them to New York City on January 10 for the taping. “This will be an honor, just to be asked,” Connery said. “The subject will be ‘Small Town Wal-Marts.’”
• As Mayor Clyde Rabideau prepares his State of the City plan for 1996, the Press-Republican reviewed with him the status of major goals he introduced at the state of 1995. Most of Rabideau’s goals for 1995 have been accomplished, but the unplanned ones — like Bombardier — nearly overshadowed all others. Several economic development goals, such as erecting an incubator building for the Local Development Corporation in Northgate Industrial Park, are underway with bid proposals sent out recently to contractors. A plan to speed up the construction of a fish ladder at Imperial Dam on the Saranac River is moving ahead. As for next year’s goals, Rabideau declined to let out the details except to say they will be more “grandeur and strategic” than in past years.
50 YEARS AGO — 1970
• The snow lay round about: white, crisp, uneven and more, it seemed likely, than had been on the ground all at one time in the North Country since 1958. Nobody but a child could love it. In Ellenburg Depot, Bruce McGregor has been keeping weather records for 25 years and said on Tuesday that “we’ve got 36 inches of snow on the level now.” Plattsburgh Air Force Base informed its people that roads between Plattsburgh and Albany were clogged with snow, extremely slippery and treacherous. A hurried streets superintendent, Chris Repas, was striving to clear the streets, at least at key spots like intersections and hills, without halting traffic altogether.
•The new Northeastern Clinton Central School Senior High building will be state-aided to the tune of about 95 percent. So says School Board of Education President Eugene Lincourt. Lincourt also said that it has finally been decided that the interior construction of the school will be flexible — somewhere between the present construction and an “open concept.” That concept is the one big room, no walls type.
• A survey recently taken of the three stores which sell cigarette rolling papers in Plattsburgh points to the fact that approximately 10,000 individual “leaves” of the paper are bought here each week. This does not mean that many “joints” — marijuana cigarettes — are being rolled in a week. Often two of the papers are used for one “joint” and a relatively large proportion of the buyers of the paper could be using them for regular cigarettes. Charles Miller, part-owner and manager of the Universal News store on the corner of Oak and Clinton, said “it is up to the personal discretion of the buyer what is right or wrong” to do with the paper. “I don’t have the right to be a censor.”
75 YEARS AGO — 1945
• Possibility of Plattsburgh or other northern New York communities being designated permanent headquarters for the United Nations Organization was believed ruled out as the result of an Associated Press dispatch from London which said that “the committee which will go to the United States to select possible sites for permanent United Nations headquarters was instructed today to consider only three locations: One near Boston, one east of the Hudson River in New York state and the third in Connecticut.
• Blood plasma — the substance that saved thousands of lives on battlefields — soon will be available without cost to civilians who need it. The Red Cross last night told the Associated Press that it would distribute 1,250,000 units of plasma which had been declared surplus by the Army and Navy. This was estimated to be enough to meet civilian needs for two years. A three month supply will make up the initial shipment to health departments in each state. The departments, in turn, will distribute it to hospitals, health agencies and physicians.
• The Christmas season has brought trees and turkeys to this city, but though dinner tables will abound with an assortment of food, there will be little butter. A shortage of dairy products will not be novel for Plattsburgh residents, however, for there has been practically no butter for weeks, and for a time both light and heavy cream were almost unobtainable. Saturday shoppers, inquiring about butter, invariably met with the same “sorry, no butter” that has prevailed for some time past. A couple of the stores received small shipments, but the stock, dispensed in half-pound outs, soon disappeared.
100 YEARS AGO — 1920
•The children in the extreme southern part of Plattsburgh were surprised and delighted by a message from Santa Claus when late Tuesday afternoon Mr. Seymour, Chief of the Fire Department, called at the Wall Street School. He told the children to be ready for a visit from Santa the following day and urged them to bring all babies from home because Santa Claus, he said, is especially anxious to find them, fearing that he might otherwise miss them because of distance from downtown. After telling his eager listeners fascinating stories about dear old St. Nick, he, with Mr. Premore, searched the evergreens for a suitable Christmas tree, which next morning stood to the astonishment of the little ones, dazzling with brilliant decorations and surrounded by generous boxes of very useful gifts, also boxes of fruits, candies and nuts. That astonishment was soon interrupted by Santa’s real presence, who heartily greeted the children and distributed the gifts and goodies among the little ones. He then bade them goodbye and a Merry Christmas, promising to return to all good children next year.
•The employees of the Underwood Paper Mills of Plattsburgh presented the superintendent Fred A. Royse with a beautiful gold watch as a token of appreciation and good fellowship, and in recognition of the high regard in which they hold him. The presentation was made by Fred G. Eastland, assistant treasurer of the mill, and a delegation of the employees. Mr. Royse was taken completely by surprise but managed to recover himself and to express his thanks for the tokens of goodwill which the gift expressed.
• The “Midnight Owls” is the name of a new club organized by the night employees of the D&H shops whose duties begin at 11 o’clock at night and end at 7 in the morning. Membership is limited to the employees of the road who are working on the “owl” shift.
— By Night Editor Ben Rowe
