Lookback: Week of Dec. 15 to Dec. 22

25 YEARS AGO — 1995
• City officials are blasting the base-reuse agency for its refusal to consider a plan that would use empty base housing and open up industrial land within the city. At issue is a two-year-old city plan to demolish most of the city’s federally subsidized housing units between Sharron Avenue and South Peru Street and move those residents into the newly renovated base housing, which is behind the Air Base Hospital and within sight of Rt. 9. David Holmes, head of the Plattsburgh Airbase Redevelopment Corp., wants no part of it. He says it would interfere with plans to create a retirement community on the base and that allowing the city to develop more industrial property would put it in a competitive position with PARC’s efforts.
• As of Dec. 1, City of Plattsburgh parking enforcement officers have been issuing parking tickets by pressing buttons on a hand-held, battery-operated computer. When done, a built-in printer spits out the ticket. No more hand-written tickets. The city purchased three of the units from a Texas-based company at $3,500 each, according to City Police Lt. Matthew Booth. The Cardinal Tracking System devices were funded by money from federal drug/asset seizures. He said that the system is more effective because it produces its own record, which can be downloaded daily into the city parking-violation computer.
• An Olympic Authority insider will lead the agency into an era when Lake Placid is no longer the fully equipped winter-sports venue in the United States. Ted Blazer, manager of Whiteface Mountain Ski Center for five years, will now manage all of the Olympic Regional Development Authority’s 1980 Olympic venues, as well as Gore Mountain Ski Center in Warren County. ORDA Board Member Jack Shea said the 39-year-old has the unanimous support of the board, calling him “a real local boy who understands what ORDA is all about.”
50 YEARS AGO — 1970
• The Supreme Court approved 5 to 4 Monday allowing 18-year-olds to vote for president and Congress. But in another 5-4 split, the court disapproved lowering through federal action of the voting age for state and local elections. About 10 million young citizens will be added to the electorate in 46 states and the District of Columbia by virtue of the court ruling.
• The children’s room of Plattsburgh Public Library will present the second part of their Holiday Film Program Saturday. Among the films to be shown are “Ti Jean Goes Lumbering,” “Drummer Hoff”, “The Black Forest Family Celebrates Christmas,” “The Chairmaker and the Boys,” and “Dick Whittington and his Cat.”
• A new AuSable Town office building on AuSable Street and a new hardware store on Front Street will soon be open for business on sites devastated by fires last spring. On the Essex County side, Everett Kelley is building a $40,000 hardware store on Front Street to replace his former store that went up in flames the night of March 31. On the Clinton County side, AuSable Town Supervisor Arthur Twa believes the new $40,900 town office building will be ready for occupancy in February. The Town Board has been meeting in the Grange Hall since a fire that started in a vacant house spread to the old town hall on May 15.
75 YEARS AGO — 1945
• A spreading epidemic of “flu” and colds shut down additional schools throughout New York State and invaded adult ranks. Influenza and milder respiratory ailments seemed especially prevalent in the area south of Rochester, the State Health Department noted, although Dr. Anne Bahlke said cases were “widespread.” Dr. Bahlke, medical consultant in the department of communicable diseases, said reports “definitely indicate an increased prevalence of the disease, which can be called an epidemic.” Most of the flu, Dr. Bahlke indicated, was in a broad Buffalo to Albany belt, with northern New York experiencing only relatively isolated cases.
• Intermittent periods of watching the moon’s eclipse and shopping in Plattsburgh’s stores occupied the time of evening visitors to the city’s trading area last evening. There were hundreds downtown and shops enjoyed their second evening of the holiday night schedule. Down Brinkerhoff street during the early evening hours there resounded the music of Christmas carols, played in the lobby of the YMCA and amplified into the night air.
• Pussy willows are bursting their buds in the Schuyler Falls area. Evidence of this fact was brought to the office of the Press-Republican yesterday by Mr. and Mrs. W.C. Kirby and Mr. And Mrs. Everett Doty, who found a large branch of the willows while searching for a Christmas tree.
100 YEARS AGO — 1920
• A splendid opportunity has been presented for the school boys and girls of 16 years or over to enter into a contest for the sale of baseball stock tickets on the new 1321 Buick Car to be given away Christmas eve. There will be three prizes — $25.00 to the boy or girl selling the greatest number; $15.00 to the second greatest and $10.00 to the third. The car is on exhibition in the Sales Rooms of Todd-Buick and will be placed on Margaret St. Friday morning.
• At a meeting of the Women’s Civic League and other interested people at the Y.M.C.A. yesterday afternoon, Miss Mary A. Steer, State Supervisor of the Board of Child Welfare, spoke on the subject of “Widowed Mothers’ Allowance” and what the State is doing for dependent children and the home. Miss Steer stated that mothers allowance laws had been passed in 39 states. New York is among these, having passed such a law in 1915. This law is a recognition by the State that where the individual responsibility for safeguarding childhood has become, for some reason or other, delinquent, the State must step in and assume the burden.
• The annual charity ball for the Champlain Valley Hospital, which for many years has been an institution in the social life of Plattsburgh, is to be held Christmas night at the Witherhill Hotel. At their inception, these dances were held primarily for the purpose of raising funds for this noble cause. Of course, the underlying motive is still the same, but the Christmas spirit and feeling of good will that prevails at these dances has made them unquestionably the leading social event of the season. It is not necessary to be of the dancing set to enjoy this dance, for the charm of the reception rooms and the comfort of the smoking rooms of the Witherhill tempt those who only “looked in” for an hour to remain.
— By Night Editor Ben Rowe
