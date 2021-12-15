Lookback: Week of Dec. 15 to Dec. 22

50 YEARS AGO — 1971
• The largest crowd ever to attend a Christmas Cantata at the Rouses Point Presbyterian Church was on hand for the 12th Annual cantata. Church officials say nearly 300 people jammed the Washington Ave. Church for the presentation: “The Year of Our Lord.” Twenty-seven adults sang in the Ecumenical Choir and there were 16 youngsters participating in the selections rendered by the Junior Choir. Said Mrs. Carlton Wu, director: “It was the best ever.”
• Northeastern Clinton Central School Board members heard a number of complaints as they met in regular session, one from an irate father who threatened to forbid his three youngsters from riding their present school bus unless conditions on it change. Wesley Hogle, of North Star Road, Mooers, said his three small youngsters are continually forced to stand near the front door area of the bus, that he feels they are in grave danger there in case of an accident. Hogle charged that there are times when as many as 30 youngsters are standing while the bus makes its run. And Hogle also complained of smoking by the youngsters on the bus. District Principal Daniel Maher reported that the bus drivers have the authority to stop the bus and make troublemakers get off, no matter where the bus may be at the time.
• What is thought to have been perhaps a wholesale escape plot at Clinton prison, Dannemora, is believed to have been thwarted by discovery of two bombs within the prison walls, it was announced yesterday by prison authorities following a two-day investigation. On Wednesday, as a result of information given to prison officials via the traditional grapevine of the prison, a search was instituted for contraband. The search uncovered what was described as two “Molotov Cocktails”, a type of hand bomb that was highly popular with the Soviet army at the outset of the war. The Russians used them against enemy tanks. The bombs, or grenades, were thrown by hand and often destroyed large pieces of war machinery. The two bombs found at the prison were of the homemade type contained in glass jars, and consisted of motor oil and gasoline, together with other ingredients. The oil was easily obtainable from the prison's machine shop and the gasoline possibly came from the prison's print shop. Prison authorities sent the two bombs to a laboratory for analysis to determine the extent of damage that might have been caused had the missiles been put to use before discovery.
75 YEARS AGO — 1946
• Frogs, if they only knew it, may hop more happily in their play ponds these days because white rats have pushed them out of biology laboratories. Dr. Francis H. Wilson, head of the Associated Colleges biology department, said at Champlain College last week that the white rat offers an easier comparison to man's own body than a frog—hence its use at the college in place of the frog traditionally sacrificed to dissection in freshman biology. Dr. Wilson, who taught zoology at Tulane University for 14 years before joining the staff of the Associated Colleges, is the owner of America's largest collection of bird lice, having more than 15,000 specimens including about 400 identified species. A louse is an animal that likes to feed on the feathers of birds. They vary in degrees, including his doctorate in size from a half-inch to a speck of dirt. Dr. Wilson started the collection while doing graduate work at Cornell University, where his collection is now deposited. There are a dozen or so well-known collectors of bird lice and they live in as distant points as South Africa, Brazil, California, Jamaica and Germany. The only collection larger than Wilson's is in the British Museum in London. Dr. Wilson corresponds with other collectors and they “trade lice as people do postage stamps.”
• An all-day session of entertainment and information, plus bountiful refreshments—all of it free—is in store for Clinton County farmers and their families tomorrow, when W. W. Finney and Sons of Plattsburgh and Peru, dealers in farm equipment and supplies, resume their annual John Deere Day after a three-year wartime lapse. Proceedings are scheduled to get under way at 10 a.m. at St. Peter's Hall, where the entire program will be presented. Besides an exhibit of the latest models of John Deere farm equipment of all types, fanners and their families will see a movie depicting the varied lines currently being offered by the John Deere Company and up-to-the-minute improvements In farm machinery. Howard Rushla of Canton, territorial manager for the company, will be on hand to discuss the models displayed at the hall. A free lunch will be served at noon and, at 2:00 p.m., the entertainment highlight of the day will feature a full-length movie: “The Windjammer” starring Bob Burns and his bazooka.
• Plattsburgh's trading area took on its Christmas lighting atmosphere yesterday afternoon when at four o'clock, the yuletide decorative bulbs were illuminated for the first time. The overhead strands of varicolored bulbs stretch across all thoroughfares and there are concentrations of strands at every street intersection. Last night, they presented an impressive picture to evening shoppers on the first of seven nights during which local stores will maintain evening business hours. Only a blanket of snow on the city streets is lacking to make the picture perfect.
100 YEARS AGO — 1921
• Plattsburgh Barracks is soon to have a bugle and drum corps if plans work out right and within the next few days a school for buglers will be started. Nine men have already signed up and more are expected. Each company is allowed two buglers and the plan is to instruct all the candidates in bugling and when that course is completed, teach them all to play drums. Later, the fife may be brought into service.
• The cozy lobby of the New Cumberland Hotel has been given an additional protection against the chilling winter breezes and in the front entrance of the building has been placed handsome revolving doors. There is not the slightest doubt that these doors will give additional comfort to guests of the hotel while sitting in the lobby and that warmth will be added to the entire lower floor of the house. With the cheery open wood fire as an auxiliary to the steam heat and the revolving doors instead of a chilling blast sweeping through every time a door is open, it makes the Cumberland lobby and office one of the most inviting and cheerful places in the city.
• The first-annual dance of Court Plattsburgh 3770 I.O.F. was held last evening in Leonard’s Academy and was well-attended. The affair as was expected proved to be enjoyable and reflected much credit on those who were in charge. The hall was nicely decorated for the occasion and excellent music was furnished by the Lynch-Bordeau orchestra. Shortly before midnight, a chicken supper was served in the Foresters’ Hall and the supper was equally as enjoyable as the dance.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
