Lookback: Week of Dec. 1 to Dec. 8

25 YEARS AGO — 1995
• Gov. George Pataki visited the Bombardier railcar plant here Friday, promising to do whatever he can to help the company land more multi-million-dollar contracts. The plant which started operations in August is building 34 passenger railcars under a $43 million contract with Metro-North. Bombardier officials also have several bid proposals for other major contracts, including a high-speed Boston-Washington rail system. If Bombardier lands that contact, it could be worth up to $800 million over several years. Inside the plant and with a backdrop of several railcars under construction, Pataki said: “There are 150 new jobs here and I want to come back when there are many, many more.”
• North Country computer sales experts and neophyte computer buyers agree that the No. 1 thing to keep in mind if buying a computer this Christmas is education: what you want, what you need and what is available on the market. Whether you want an Apple or an IBM type of machine, you’ll want to do a lot of research first. That is exactly what Plattsburgh High School teacher Barbara Wagner did before she put down the money for her PowerMac. Wagner said she wanted a machine to do homework and home finances and most of all it needed to be DOS compatible, which means it can be used with IBM programs. Jeffrey Recor, president of Mr. Computer on Margaret Street, says “you will want something that is Pentium-based, or at the very least a high-end 486 system (486 refers to the computer speed.)”
• When Tiffany Brown passes by Arsenal Green Park in Malone, she can’t help but look over to the picnic area. After all, it is her’s, sort of. Tiffany, daughter of Laurie and John Brown of Davenport Drive, and an 11th grader at Franklin Academy, is responsible for putting the colorful picnic tables in Arsenal Green Park. Tiffany gives a lot of the credit for her success to her grandfather, Bernie Harte, also of Constable, who is her role model.
50 YEARS AGO — 1970
• The first public performance of a theater organ combined with a psychedelic light show was played by organist Billy Nalle at the Strand Theater before an audience of over 500 persons. The light show was engineered by theater owner Richard Weber and Nalle, who used a combination of black (ultraviolet) light, psychedlic light forms and kaleidoscopic light effects. Nalle, who has been playing theater organ for 20 years, termed the show a “tapestry of music.”
• Mr. Rudolph Reindeer was recently spotted polishing up his luminescent proboscis with a can of crimson elf-wax and the store lights of Downtown Plattsburgh burned later than usual as the annual gift-buying pilgrimage began the day after Thanksgiving. At J.C. Penney’s, the accent is on “friendliness” according to Manager Lester Burton. King’s Department store has also taken on about 15 seasonal workers, according to manager Robert McKiernan. Montgomery Ward is in full Christmas swing also.
• This week’s announcement of the discovery of amino acid in an Australian meteorite is not conclusive proof of extraterrestrial life, according to Dr. Leon Harris, assistant professor of biological sciences at Plattsburgh State University. Harris said that consideration must be taken of the fact that amino acids can be synthesized. He said the acids may be synthesized from substances such as alcohol, formaldehyde and ammonia when exposed to ultraviolet light rays. The original substance on the meteorite, he said, may have been one of those three which change to amino acids when passing through the rays of the sun.
75 YEARS AGO — 1945
• For many civilian employees at Plattsburgh Barracks, the present month will wind up their tour of duty, it was learned yesterday through verification of reports that notices have been received by a large number at the military reservation. At the height of activities in the past year, there were upwards of 350 civilian employees occupied in various departments. The large number that were connected with the hospital proper were relieved of their duties a week ago. Many were absorbed by other service hospitals.
• A large white bird, believed to have been an arctic owl, a species rarely seen in this vicinity, was sighted by Clifford Bouyea of 7 George St. and other pedestrians early yesterday on Weed Street. The bird, described as more than two feet tall and with a wing spread estimated at more than three feet, dove low in front of Mr. Bouyea and, with its large wings flapping, hovered nearby for several seconds. Mr. Bouyea, reporting what he had seen, said the bird flew so close that it frightened him.
• Today marks the 25th anniversary of the founding of the Ladies Auxiliary of Plattsburgh Post No. 20, the close of its first quarter-century of patriotic, civic and social undertakings. No formal observances are planned. Aid to the Legion organization, welfare work, contributions to community organizations like the Sunmount Veterans Facility and American Legion Mountain Camp and assistance to the needy have been the concern of the Auxiliary since its formation in the City Hall auditorium on Dec. 7, 1920. Two women of the 20 who were present on that occasion are still member of the Auxiliary: Mrs. Myron Gordon and Mrs. Dora Hildreth.
100 YEARS AGO — 1920
• A horse was stolen from the stables at the County Home at Beekmantown at about 6 o’clock last night and, with the horse, disappeared a youth who had been at the home but one day. Superintendent Burke said the boy, who was 17 years of age, had been sent to the Home on Saturday from Mooers. At the time the horse was stolen, he had on a blanket and a headstall. It is believed the boy headed for Chateaugay or Malone as Mr. Burke traced him for quite a distance in that direction, but was obliged to turn back on account of the condition of the roads. Superintendent Burke has telephoned to all the neighboring towns in the direction in which the boy went with the stolen animal, and it is not believed he can get very far with the roads in the condition they are at present.
• The Baptist, Methodist and Presbyterian churches of the city are on the eve of opening a campaign, the object of which is to deepen the spiritual life of these three parishes. These devotional meetings will be held in various homes throughout the city. These meetings, which will be followed by others of a similar character, will prepare the hearts and minds of the people for the World’s Week of Prayer, which the above-named parishes will unitedly observe in the first week of the New Year.
• Although Altona is not exactly a strong Farm Bureau community a good attendance was had yesterday. One man drove eight miles over bad roads to attend. The Farm Bureau Flivver had to break a road for over three miles to get the speakers to the Town Hall, but the meeting was so interesting that everyone felt well repaid for the trouble. Every man present was interested and asked questions and a good discussion continued throughout the day. This is what makes a meeting a real success.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.