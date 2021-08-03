Lookback: Week of Aug. 3 to Aug. 10

50 YEARS AGO — 1971
• The Trebor Manufacturing Co. of Keeseville has asked the Joint Council for Economic Opportunity for financial assistance amounting to $48,000, ostensibly for a training program. But Bernard Amell, president of the JCEO board of directors, says the request is actually for an outright grant of $40,000 without limits on its purpose. Trebor, located in the Town of AuSable in Keeseville, employs about 80 persons in the needle trade. Due to the nature of the business, union regulations prohibit the training of personnel, since a large number of members are unemployed in metropolitan areas. But Robert Kirsch, president of Trebor, originally said the financial aid was needed by Aug. 1 if Trebor were to remain in business in the local area.
• The projected annual operating budget for the Crete Memorial Civic Center, as outlined in the city’s application to the Economic Development Administration, totals $189,500. The application, in a narrative summary of the project, operation and maintenance, states that: “the long-range operational objective of the convention center is that it be self-supporting out of its own income base.” The summary, however, concludes that in the first three to five years of operation, self-support by the center will not be the case. “Operational deficiencies will be assumed by the net gain derived from the total park complex facilities.” Should the park complex revenue also be inadequate then “in the earliest years” of operation, municipal fund revenues will be used.
• The Music Americana Concert is again to be presented as a courtesy of the Town of Champlain. The Town Board has decided to again sponsor the program, which is open free-of-charge to the general public. Once again, it will be at the senior high building, Northeastern Clinton Central School auditorium. The Strawhatters (new version of the Rouses Point Community Band) will entertain, along with the Plattsburgh Barbershoppers and the “Sweet Adelines.” The Strawhatters will deal with “light” American selections, while the two vocal groups will render contemporary and Gay ‘90s numbers.
75 YEARS AGO — 1946
• Plucked overnight from the skyways to be a starlet in Hollywood, Plattsburgh’s own Doris Fesette, a blonde Western Airlines stewardess, today holds the distinction of being the first flying glamor-gal to crash the sacred portals of the movie capital. Miss Fesette, daughter of Mrs. Della Fesette of Plattsburgh and a graduate of Plattsburgh High School in 1940, previously held the distinction of being the first ex-Wave (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service) to become an airline hostess. Last week, a talent-scout from the Samuel Goldwyn studios noticed Miss Fesette’s fresh, blond beauty aboard a plane high above Southern California. A quick once-over at the studio, squeals of pleasure from studio executives and BANG! — today, the attractive 23-year-old was signed up and immediately went into her first part in a feature film now in production: “The Best Years of Our Lives.”
• It is a matter of great pride to Benton and Leary, owners and operators of the Strand Theatre in Plattsburgh, that they are the first in northern New York to have completely installed “The Voice of the Theatre,” a new loudspeaker system which, perfected by sound laboratories of Altec Lansing Corporation, brings sound in full color and full presence, reproducing all the overtones of voices and sound in their natural balance and quality. Aside from the new loudspeaker system, the owners of the Strand have also installed the most modern screen, a Walker plastic molded surface which enlarges the reproduction of the film to a 20-by-15 foot measurement. By means of “The Voice of the Theatre” loudspeaker system, it is now possible to transmit in full color and living presence faint sounds such as the rustle of leaves, whispers and such, retaining their naturalness and original delicate tones in a degree previously unknown to motion picture patrons.
• Michaela McNamara, 6-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. D.W. McNamara of Altona, is pictured in the “Letters and Pictures” section of this week’s “Look Magazine” doing an elbow stand. Michaela, whose father is coach at Altona Central School, has been doing acrobatics since she was six months old, as the caption under the picture explains. Mrs. McNamara says she has taught Michaela a wide repertoire of acrobatic stunts — and the child also has been a pupil of Evelyn Erving, well-known North Country teacher of dancing. Michaela appeared in the annual Erving Revue at Rouses Point this spring. She would have been in the Plattsburgh edition of the Revue, too — but measles interfered.
75 YEARS AGO — 1921
• Stories of buried treasures said to have been hidden by the British when they were repulsed at the Battle of Plattsburgh are again being told by residents of Rugar Street in the vicinity of the main mill, for it is alleged that some of this treasure has been discovered on the old Woodward Farm which is at present occupied by Nelson Martin. No one has seen the treasure, but a mysterious stranger has been seen digging on the Martin farm and in the hole where he dug, a vault of cemented brick has been found. According to the story as told, the stranger came to the home of David McClatchie, which is a short distance up the road from the Martin Farm, one night last June and told the people there that he would have to spend the night there. He came on foot and carried a suitcase. At the time, the people at McClatchie’s home thought he was a Secret Service Agent because he was so imperative in his manner and state that he did not care to disclose the nature of his business. He was about 60 years of age, rather tall and slim, with grey hair and a grey mustache. He was well-dressed and near in appearance. Later, the people with whom he was staying began to think he was mentally unbalanced, as he stood for a long time looking at a paper which he held in his hand and then over across the fields toward the Martin property, muttering to himself: “Now I’m all right; they can’t stop me now.” Saturday afternoon, Mr. Martin passed the place where the old man had dug and, looking in the hole which had been made, saw about four feet from the surface a square vault of about 18 inches on one side, made of cemented brick. One side had been broken away and the inside was as clean as if it had been swept.
• Four trusties of Clinton Prison escaped from the road camp at Hollywood, St. Lawrence County, about nine o’clock Saturday night. A reward of $50 each is offered for their apprehension. The men were trusties who were employed with the road gang which is working on a road and were allowed a great deal of liberty. They escaped the vigilance of the night watchman ear, very thick in that vicinity, and although their absence was discovered almost immediately, no trance could be found of them. The men are: Tony Barabot, aged 40; Charles Obre, aged 29; Frank Rovolo, aged 27 and Charles St. John, aged 40. It seems strange that St. John and Rovolo, with less than three months to serve, would take the risk of serving several additional years.
• Two disastrous forest fires were reported as raging in Clinton County yesterday. The first commenced Thursday morning near Fern Lake and burned over to Arnold Hill, near Ausable Forks in the town of Black Brook. The other started at noon yesterday at Flat Rock, about a mile and a half southeast of Altona. The conflagration near Fern Lake consumed 1,500 acres of valuable young pine. It raged all day and all night Thursday and was still burning strong yesterday. Fire Warden William McKenzie and his assistant John Douglas, with a force of men, worked hard and by back firing managed to check it finally. Late last night it was reported as being under control.
