Lookback: Week of Aug. 25 to Sept. 1

25 YEARS AGO — 1995
• A new casino proposal was presented to the St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Council, this one a temporary facility with a goal of opening on Thanksgiving. With a plan to generate around $22 million a year with a temporary operation, Fabian Hart of Hart’s Enterprise, Akwesasne, proposed a two-phase program to bring casino gambling to Akwesasne. Hart proposes to build a temporary casino on his Frogtown Road property, just off Route 37, where he is now constructing a 38,000-square-foot health club. He said the club could be quickly converted. The next phase would be construction of a permanent casino adjacent to the temporary site. Hart said he would cede his property to the tribe for the casinos.
• The base reuse group has barred the media and the public from most of its meetings. The Plattsburgh Intermunicipal Development Council, which for the past two years held open forums as it developed a reuse plan, mutated into the Champlain Valley International TradePARC in July. PARC decided Monday to close the public out of future board meetings. Because of the group’s new status as a nonprofit corporation, PARC is not required to open its conference-room doors. Privacy will facilitate negotiations with possible tenants, as well as prevent the media from reporting squabbles at the Board of Directors table, which could convey to interested tenants an image of instability, according to David Holmes, chief executive of PARC.
• The practice of double ceiling inmates at Clinton Correctional Facility and other state prisons has so far yielded no problems. Prison officials also say the practice is saving the state millions of dollars. Superintendent Daniel Senkowski said that “the staff and inmates both have adjusted quite well to it.” Still, opponents of double ceiling are continuing their fight against the practice. Michael Cassidy of Prisoners Legal Services in Clinton County says “the cells are much too small for two prisoners.” Cassidy said that the group’s concern is that the practice will lead to violence and the spread of disease. “When people are forced to live in such small, confined spaces, small issues can evolve into bigger problems.”
50 YEARS AGO — 1970
• It took $36.9 million to run Plattsburgh Air Force Base during a 12-month period ending this summer. About half this amount probably entered the civilian economy. When it comes to local expenditures, the air base is sure what ones represent local purchases. The total is $5,838,536, spent on such things as food, utilities, auto parts and services like laundry. If the breakdown of salaries is realistic, this gives a total of $18 million that the air base has contributed in dollars and cents to the local economy.
• Fort Ticonderoga will hold an open house in commemoration of 150 years of continuous dedication to the preservation of scenic and historic resources. As part of the festivities, Gov. and Mrs. Nelson A. Rockefeller will be guests of honor at ceremonies featuring two well-known drill units from Montreal.
• The second attempt by Rouses Point in two weeks to hold its annual Old Home Day was a success despite a late afternoon rain and some rather chilly temperatures. Early in the afternoon, Mr. and Mrs. Homer Labarre were crowned king and queen of the annual affair. Both are in their 80s. He is a retired postal clerk and Mrs. Labaree, a retired schoolteacher. She was one of the instructors on the original Miner School faculty back in 1916. The Strawhatters — a new version of the Rouses Point community band — held their scheduled concert before the weather turned for the worse.
75 YEARS AGO — 1945
• Twelve-year-old Kay Sumpter of Saranac had a big thrill last week at the Franklin County Fair in Malone, when Gov. Thomas E. Dewey posed with him and his prize-winning Ayrshire heifer for pictures which later appeared in the New York Daily Mirror and the Malone Evening Telegram. Kay, who’ll enter sixth grade at the Saranac Central School next week, is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Sumpter of Saranac. He’s a member of the Saranac 4-H Club and “a pretty good farmer,” his father says. The publication of the pictures was a big surprise to Kay, who hadn’t seen them until a copy of The Daily Mirror in which they appeared and clippings from the Malone Evening Telegram were sent to him by Sen. Benjamin F. Feinberg of Plattsburgh.
• A civilian hobby turned into a full-time war job for WAC Corporal Avedia Reid, former schoolteacher at Dannemora. Photography had been her hobby for many years. And because she shows a real aptitude for that type of work, the Army gave her four months of intensive specialized training in photography at Lowery Field, Col., then assigned her to duty in the Base Photo Laboratory at Kearney Army Air Field, Neb. Both Cpl. Reid and her sister, Regina, are members of the Women’s Army Corps.
• Two hand grenades, probably duds and probably harmless, but both potential threats to public safety caused no little amount of excitement when they were found recently in a pile of scrap metal at the plant of the Plattsburgh Foundry and Machine Co. Workmen were occupied in sorting the scrap metal when, beneath heavier pieces of old iron, they came upon the two grenades, thought to have been of World War I vintage. Recognizing the possible danger, plant officers summoned local police. Police Chief C.L. Fleming, with the two potential high explosives in the rear compartment of his private car, drove the grenades to the lake and tenderly deposited them in a watery grave at a location where deep water will be assurance that they will not be recovered by stunt divers.
100 YEARS AGO — 1920
• The opening ball and social dance of the Knights of Columbus of Dannemora Council No. 2166 was one of the finest affairs of its kind ever held in Clinton County. Two hundred couples participated in the affair. At 10:30, the lower floor of the hall was prepared for the old-fashioned square dances. The hall was beautifully decorated in ground pine, large ferns and pretty flowers. Excellent music was furnished by the Lynch-Bordeau orchestra.
• City of Plattsburgh Policeman Edward Ayotte claimed that Roy Brown, aged 16, had broken the seal of a freight car and that he had caught him inside the car. When disturbed at his meditations, Brown, so the policeman says, was figuring out how to best get away with a box of codfish.
• Five alleged whiskey smugglers are said to have attempted a new trick to bring liquor into this country. The officials at Rouses Point charge that these men, who are from the Province of Quebec, unloaded about two cases of liquor in Rouses Point before they faced the Custom House officials and then went back for them. The trick, however, did not work and they were captured by Deputy Collector of Customs William Shaw.
