Lookback: Week of Aug. 18 to Aug. 25

25 YEARS AGO — 1995
• Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Arthur LeFevre — long and benevolently considered the Godfather of Plattsburgh — retires at year’s end. At 67, LeFevre has spent half his life in town government, first as a member of the Planning Board, then as a board member and finally being elected supervisor in 1967. Back then, Plattsburgh was a patchwork of cornfields and orchards, with a two-lane Route 3 snaking through. Today, Route 3 is five lanes, and the town is the North Country’s shopping center serving as a major drawing card for residents in neighboring countries and Canada. LeFevre, who appears to be just another easygoing guy, is anything but that to the people who know him. They say he’s one tough, shred negotiator, the impetus behind the town’s financial success.
•The decision to remove the guard at Plattsburgh Air Force Barracks Base is a sign of the times. Wednesday, Aug. 16, marked the last time a guard will be posted at the Old Base gate during daylight hours. The decision came as a result of the impending closure of the base by Sept. 30. A sign posted at the front gate cautions civilians of the base’s continued status as an active military base. The caution is written in both French and English. “We’re stressing an owner-user system,” said Capt. Lisa Sweeney, public affairs officer at the base. “There are approximately 200 military and 100 civilians at PAFB during the day. People know who belongs there. We’re using them to help keep an eye on things.” Security Police vehicles will continue to patrol the Old Base and will respond to any unusual activity.
•The oldest working carousel in North America is getting something new: new ears on the horses. The famous carousel made its annual appearance at the 140th Redford Picnic, held Sunday at the Assumption of Mary Church. The people waiting in line for a ride on the carousel included young and old. Three of them, the Lamora children, Brandon, 10, Alicia, 7 and Alexis, 8 months, had a special reason to ride this year — their dad, Joe, had helped restore the ears on the horses. “Father Allen at the church decided the horses needed to be restored,” said Lamora, a correction officer. “My friend, Dave Stone, kind of volunteered me. I’ve painted garages and other buildings, but never did any restoration painting. It took me longer to mix the pain than it did to actually paint the ears.”
50 YEARS AGO — 1970
• There are mixed reactions among local service stations as to the effect of the new low-lead gasoline being introduced to the public. John Douglass, owner of Douglass Texaco on 285 Margaret Street, said that the gas should not make any difference to the small car, but that it would help in the fight against air pollution. The drawback, he feels, is the higher price of the gas. He said that the gas was being used in the western states and that it was approximately four to five cents higher than normal high test gasoline. Clayton LaBounty, owner of LaBounty’s Chevron, said that he feels the gas will hurt a car’s performance. He said that older cars will have trouble and that unless they make new engines to suit the new gas, many cars will be having the same problems.
• Dr. Everett A. Manwell, conservation director of the Northern Adirondack Audubon Society, believes that tourist information centers would be a suitable replacement for commercial billboards that have sprung up along the Northway. Maxwell acknowledges that need for business to advertise and suggests the tourist information center as a means of meeting the need without polluting the eye. Permanent tourist information centers on a larger scale should be provided similar in scope to those that Vermont provides at a rest stop on its Interstate 91 near the Massachusetts border, Manwell wrote.
• The City Civil Defense Department has reached its goal of providing fallout shelters for the entire population of Plattsburgh, said James O’Conner, department director for the city. He said: “We now have 22 shelters stockpiled with all emergency supplies, food, sanitation, medical supplies and radiological detection equipment. These shelters will protect the people of the city, all 18,500 of them, for two weeks.” O’Conner also said that the department is planning a training course for shelter managers. “To get people to volunteer to learn how to manage, organize and run these shelters in case of a disaster.”
75 YEARS AGO — 1945
• Two Plattsburgh men are exhibiting a new type of fire alarm for private establishments at the Franklin County Fair in Malone this week. J.W. Tousignant, inventor of the alarm, and his assistant, Harry Strenglein, plan to demonstrate it. The device consists of a 42-inch metal tube placed on the ceiling. The tube, containing a very sensitive mechanism, is immediately affected by the least flame in any part of the room. Immediately, by means of a system of wires, a gong sounds to give the alarm that a fire has broken out.
• The Lake Placid Club and the Marcy Hotel at Lake Placid will be among 107 establishments to be returned to civilian ownership by no later than Nov. 15, according to an announcement by the War Department. This will mark the end of the Army Ground and Service Forces Redistribution Center in the resort village. Located at one of the east’s most famous vacation spots, the club and the hotel were taken over by the army on Aug. 7, 1944. The function of the redistribution center has been to give returning veterans a chance for rest and relaxation amid pleasant surroundings while army officers weighed their aptitudes for new jobs.
• The end of gas rationing has put a good many jalopies not registered since 1941 back on the roads of the county, officials of the Clinton County Motor Vehicle Bureau said yesterday. On the bureau’s first business day following the lifting of the curb on gas purchases, 22 passenger car licenses were issued. Since a “normal” days selling would not exceed four or five passenger car licenses, that represents a roughly 500 percent increase.
100 YEARS AGO — 1920
• True to its principles of keeping step with the times and the progress of modern science, the Physicians Hospital of the City of Plattsburgh has secured a quantity of radium as part of the hospital equipment and will use this remarkable substance in the work of the hospital in the treatment of cases of cancerous and tumorous growths. Radium is not only the most valuable substance in the world, but it is the scarcest. The State of New York has such faith in the powers of radium over cancer that it has recently expended $255,000 for a small quantity of the substance and placed it in the State Institute for the Study of Malignant Diseases in Buffalo. Under the present circumstances, the people of Plattsburgh and the vicinity may have the benefit of the treatment at their own door.
• Notwithstanding the fact that a large number of shirt factories throughout the country are having slack times at present, owing to the generally quiet condition of the trade, the Plattsburgh Shirt Company finds itself not only running to its full capacity but in need of help. Mr. Weir, the manager of the local company, said that his factory has all the work it can handle at the present time, but could handle much more if sufficient help was available. It is a notable fact that the Plattsburgh Shirt Company is one of the oldest manufacturing establishments in this city — certainly the oldest that has carried on continuously since it was started.
• People in the vicinity of the Custom House at about 12 o’clock last night were startled by a couple of revolver shots coming from the vicinity of Candyland at the corner of Brinkerhoff and Marion Streets. Upon running to the corner, they found Peter Lecatsos, brother of the proprietor of the confectionery story, with a smoking revolver in his hand. Lecatsos said that two men had entered the front door of the story and made away with some boxes of candy and that he had fired in the air to frighten them. Two young fellows were later found by Patrolman Elmer Gray and marched back to Candyland where Mr. Lescatsos identified them. The boxes of candy were found in the alley by Sgt. Marsh.
