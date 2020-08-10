25 YEARS AGO — 1995
• Clinton County’s enhanced 911 system has concluded its first year of service. The system has the capacity to deliver the address of any caller to a dispatcher to direct emergency services to the caller’s location. The service received more than 19,000 calls in its first year — up from about 9,000 the previous year. James King, director of Emergency Preparedness, said the increase is a result of the consolidated number, which now fields calls for ambulance, fire and police services.
• Matthew Robert Patrick has soared in scouting. The Plattsburgh Eagle Scout’s nature-trail project earned him a letter from the president and paved the way for thousands of visitors to enjoy the natural surroundings of Point Au Roche. Patrick, along with fellow scouts from Boy Scout Troop 39, completed the Walker Botanical Trail last winter as part of his Eagle Scout Service Project. The natural trail, named for the late SUNY Plattsburgh professor of biology and Point Au Roche trail guide Dr. Phil Walker, extends more than a mile through the park. The scouts spent more than 250 hours over a 2-month period working on the trail.
• People around the North Country mourned the loss of baseball legend Mickey Mantle Sunday. Bernie Tavernia of Morrisonville has been a Yankees fan for 40 years. He said Mantle was the best player he ever saw. “I’m sad it happened, and surprised it happened so quickly,” he said of his hero’s death. Tavernia said the only player he could think of to compare to Mantle would be Eddie Murray of the Cleveland Indians. “He doesn’t have the same speed Mantle had, but he has the same numbers.” Gary Butler, Beekmantown Central School’s high school baseball coach, said he once met and spoke with Mantle in 1975 when he and Mike St. Louis went to Sherbrooke, Que., to try out for the Pittsburgh Pirates. “He was a normal guy, down to earth and very accommodating,” he said.
50 YEARS AGO — 1970
• Several professors at Plattsburgh State University College said Friday that they are willing to give up some of their time to chaperone a youth center if one is ever opened in the city. They are: Richard Robbins of the Social Sciences Department, John Caramia of the education department, Dr. Noel Smith of the psychology department and Brooks Anderson, a sociology professor. Also interested is Robert Dolan, a married student who is president of the Sociology and Anthropology Club at PSUC.
• Unlike the Fresh Air Children today, Joseph Barror, 87C Cornelia St., stayed in the North Country. Barror, at Age 74, calls himself the “Oldest Fresh Air Kid in Clinton and Essex Counties.” He recalls that when he arrived in 1908 as part of the Fresh Air program, he was met at the train station by Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Barror in a horse-drawn buggy. He left with the couple who two years later adopted him. Like the kids who participate in the program today, he was born in New York City. He says he remembers little about his mother and father. They died when he was young. But he remembers that he found an orange in his stocking the first Christmas he spent in Mooers Forks. “My first one,” he said.
• It is going to be up to the American public to decide the method they want to use to cope with the problem of drug abuse, Dr. David C. Lewis of Harvard Medical School said while addressing a session of the 14th Annual National Leadership Workshop of Plattsburgh State University. Some laws concerning drugs, he thinks, are too harsh. “The public will have to stand up and say ‘this is the way we think the drug abuse problem in this country should be handled,” he said. “We can no longer make criminals out of thousands of youngsters as our only solution,” he charged.
75 YEARS AGO — 1945
• Col. Richard E. Elvins is the new commanding officer of the Plattsburgh Barracks. Elvins, who recently replaced Col. Victor A. Byrnes, was transferred here from the AAF Convalescent Hospital at St. Petersburg, Fla., where he had served as commandant since June 1944. Ribbons seen on the officer’s chest are the Legion of Merit, the fourth highest Army award; the World War I Victory ribbon with three battle stars; the pre-Pearl Harbor ribbon and the ETO ribbon with five battle stars. He also holds the First Class Cross of Beneficientia, a medal awarded him by the King of Spain for saving the life of a Spanish subject in the Southern Philippines in 1927.
• Plattsburgh churches of all denominations have formulated plans for the proper observance of V-J Day and Plattsburgh business houses likewise will observe the day by closing shop and affording employees a full day off to follow the observance of their own inclinations. The Chamber of Commerce and its Merchants Bureau has released the following schedule of closing. If V-J Day is declared before business hours, stores will not open that day. If it is declared during the business hours, stores will close at once and remain closed the following day.
• With a total of more than 2,000 long distance calls placed from the Plattsburgh office of the New York Telephone Company Tuesday, an all-time record was established at the local office. The average for a 24-hour period at this season is fourteen to fifteen hundred and the surplus, telephone company officials said, came almost entirely from 7 p.m. to midnight. Local calls handled through the Plattsburgh office were ten thousand over the average or approximately 35,000 and one third of that number were placed after 7 p.m. Praising the wholehearted cooperation of employees, officials said that although every switchboard was in operation, the office was unable to keep pace with the unprecedented demand.
100 YEARS AGO — 1920
• Gov. Alfred E. Smith, with Mrs. Smith and the family were the guests of Warden Harry M. Kaiser at Clinton Prison in Dannemora. The arrival of the governor and his party was announced by the inmate bugler at Dannemora. The prison band played several fine selections before and during the inspection of the prison and the new tuberculosis hospital. After the inspection, the party returned to the Warden’s residence where luncheon was served, and at about 3 o’clock, the governor and his party returned to Hotel Champlain at Plattsburgh.
• Discovery of the date marking the first appearance of man in the Hudson, Connecticut and St. Lawrence valleys and substantiation of the theory that the glacial period passed because of climatic changes rather than volcanic disturbances will be the objects of a Swedish geological expedition headed by Baron De Geer. The commission is planning to spend some time on Lake Champlain for the purpose of making geological investigations in regard to these facts.
• The Plattsburgh Wallpaper Company Inc. of Plattsburgh, following its usual custom, has shut down for two weeks. Each year, and usually in August, all wallpaper manufacturers follow this custom to allow the machine printers and color mixers an annual vacation. During this period, extensive alterations will be made throughout the plan. Most important among these alterations will be the installation of a new drying system on two machines.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
