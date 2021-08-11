Lookback: Week of Aug. 10 to Aug. 17

50 YEARS AGO — 1971
• The village of Champlain has purchased the old bowling alley building here, together with the 75x200-foot lot on which it is situated. The village was one of two bidders on the property and wound up buying it — with the high bid — at $2,000. Mayor Robert Morgan suggested to board members that the front building (the one which housed the alleys) be torn down. It was partially felled this past winter by heavy snow on the roof. He said a large barn, behind the main building, could be appointed and then used for storage of village equipment. Morgan said there are no immediate plans for the rest of the lot. He didn’t rule out the possibility that grass and flowers would be planted on the site once the building is torn down.
• Ward 1 Alderman Robert Burke and Ward 3 Alderman John Ianelli expressed different views Tuesday on the proposed operation and maintenance of the Crete Memorial Civic Center. Burke feels there is no guarantee that the city will not have to subsidize the center for several years. Ianelli is confident that the center will bring enough revenue into the city through sales taxes and industry to offset the city’s share in the operating costs. “I’m not against the grant, but I am against the location,” Burke said. Burke feels that the possible subsidy of the center by the city represents “a lot of tax dollars” and poses an unnecessary gamble by the city. Ianelli used the Olympic Arena located in Lake Placid as an example of his feelings. “I don’t know how much it is subsidized by the local government, but it doesn’t matter. Where would Lake Placid be without it?” he said.
• The new St. Mary’s Church carillon was heard for the first time in Champlain Sunday morning as the chimes were dedicated immediately following the 9 a.m. Mass. The carillon is a gift of the Knights of Columbus and has been given in memory of the late Rev. Arthur Desrosiers, longtime St. Mary’s pastor and first Council 3525 chaplain. Grand Knight James Hogle, Carillon Chairman Claude Lavoie and his co-chairman James Favreau joined hands to push the button for the first time. The carillon is tape operated and its music will be heard throughout the village on many occasions with special Christmas, wedding and other selections.
75 YEARS AGO — 1946
• More than 3,000 persons turned out yesterday for the “15th of Redford,” the annual festival of the Church of the Assumption that was inaugurated in 1855 and since that years has been featured with only two interruptions, one in the 1880s and one during World War I. Rev. Euclid Elie, pastor of the Church of the Assumption, said that the crowd was “well over 3,000” and estimated attendance at last night’s dance was at more than 500. Dinner, held out of doors on the church grounds, got underway at 11 o’clock and continued until 2 o’clock. A Morrisonville band was one feature of the day-long program. The picnic holds for residents of the community and a wide surrounding area the same attraction that similar functions held for the country’s early settlers. Relatives and friends who have not met for months or even years are almost certain to meet at the festival. Former residents now living as far away as the West Coast attend the picnic every year.
• Police were not far wrong five months ago when they deduced that a safe, stolen from the offices of the Cumberland Motor Sales Co. on the night of March 21, would someday be found in woods within 10 1/2 miles of Plattsburgh. Yesterday, the strong box was located in a pine thicket south of Valcour by an aged resident of that area who was blackberrying. The berry-picker, Thomas Sane, left his home in early forenoon and was picking berries on the old Everest farm a short distance from the Valcour underpass. Mr. Sane came upon the strong-box by chance while walking through the pine thicket. The safe’s green paint attracted his attention and, remembering newspaper accounts of the burglary and description of the safe, immediately realized that this was it. The combination had been chiseled out and its door was ajar. Valuable papers that were in the safe at the time it was stolen remained intact, but $123.13, reportedly in the strongbox on March 21, was missing.
• Damage estimated at $1,500 was caused to The Camera Shop at 32 Clinton Street shortly before 10 o’clock Saturday night by a fire whose origin firemen were unable to determine. Flames were confined to the shop, which deals in photographic equipment, but smoke damage was caused to at least one second-floor apartment nearby and to an adjacent business establishment. The blaze, discovered by a teenage youth who stopped to look at a display in the window as he was passing the shop, consumed a portion of a partition separating it from the New York Shoe Shine Parlor. The proprietor of the shop is Milton Gottlob.
100 YEARS AGO — 1921
• The guests of the Hotel Champlain today begin the series of events arranged by them for the benefit of the Champlain Valley Hospital fund, this afternoon’s opening number being a croquet contest, a clock golf match, a dance, a putting-and-approach contest and a bridge match. Mr. Greaves, manager of the Champlain, is donating the refreshments. From the merchants of Plattsburgh, the committee of guests cooperating with representatives of the Women’s Auxiliary have received suitable trophies for the winners in the various events.
• Sgt. Luther Thomas, of the Signal Corps, one of the most widely known of Army motion picture photographers, is at work at the Citizen’s Military Training Camp in Plattsburgh, securing several full-sized reels of training “shots.” Sgt. Thomas has been connected with the Army for thirteen years and is a veteran in the “movie” game. He has received many flattering offers from civilian firms, but has repeatedly turned them down. Thomas has traveled all over the United States and Canada during his quest for “movie news” and the commendations he has received show that he is no amateur in his line of work.
• Praise for the nurses of the Champlain Valley Hospital is contained in the report of inspection by an inspector of the State Board of Nurses Examiners, a copy of which reached the Hospital Authorities yesterday. Harriet M. Gillett, the inspector who surveyed the hospital on June 23, made the following comment to the state board: “The nurses appear to be very bright, intelligent young women and show evidence of good training. Their spirits seemed excellent. Sister Mary, who is the principal of the training school, had been a teacher before she took up nursing. The patients have the appearance of being well-cared for.”
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.