Lookback: Week of April 6 to April 13

25 YEARS AGO — 1995
• Senators and Assembly members in a joint legislative committee came up with a plan Tuesday that will allow drivers to go 65 m.p.h on several New York state highways for the first time since 1973. The higher limit would apply for five years to almost all of the New York State Thruway and Interstates 87, 81, 88 and 390. The deal would make New York the 43rd state with the higher speed limit. Critics argued that faster travel would mean more deaths. “I’m disappointed,” said Judith Lee Stone, president of the Washington-based Advocates for Highway and Auto safety. But both houses of the legislature have wanted to raise the speed limit and Gov. George Pataki has also supported it.
• The Plattsburgh Intermunicipal Development Council said Monday that the Air Force has offered only half as much for maintenance of the soon-to-be vacant base as is needed. The Base Conversion Agency has offered to pay $2.67 million annually for the general maintenance of the base, but the PIDC contends that upkeep will cost closer to $5.6 million per year. The council also voted at its meeting to spend $25,000 to study the feasibility of developing an arts center on the base.
• The Adirondack Park Agency, the state’s land-use oversight board, has approved a controversial 20-tee golf driving range off Route 22 in Willsboro. No lighting or structures are proposed. The plan was downsized from 13 to 9 acres and a parking lot was moved away from the road in an attempt to appease neighbors. Letters of objection then dropped from 25 to 12.
50 YEARS AGO — 1970
• The City of Plattsburgh was granted $68,000 in Urban Beautification funds in 1967, but apparently never collected it. Mayor Francis Steltzer said that he will look into the situation and find out why. The money was granted to the city by the Department of Housing and Urban Development in Washington in February of 1967. It was for the first year in a four-year plan which was slated to have been used for city parks, riverbank cleanup, planting of trees and work at the beach project. The plan was dropped after the first year because of what Mayor Steltzer calls “problems of mechanics with the program.”
• More than 30 educators have applied for the $22,000 job of president of Clinton Community College since the first president’s resignation was accepted on March 9. “Many of these applicants look on the job as a challenge; many say they want to be in the North Country,” college board chairman Leroy Douglas of Hawkeye said. Dr. John A. Mears was appointed the first president of the college at Bluff Point in 1967. He organized it and presided over its first term, which started last September.
• A number of SUNY Plattsburgh students who spoke at a student-sponsored forum during war moratorium observances are of the mind that there is no justification for violence in the cause of peace in the war in Vietnam. Dr. Arthur Newgarden advised the young people to agree on goals and seek legal counsel. “I’ve never read a letter in the Press-Republican from any lawyer protesting that people’s rights are being violated,” he said. “I advise you to find out what your constitutional rights are and get a lawyer to become, so to speak, a friend of the family.”
75 YEARS AGO — 1945
• Chief of Police Clifford L. Fleming will leave this weekend to attend the spring and summer session of the National Police Academy, conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Washington, D.C. Confirmation of Chief Fleming’s appointment to attend the session has been received by Mayor Merritt Spear in a personal letter from J. Edgar Hoover, FBI chief. During the course of training, each student learns to classify and file fingerprints in the FBI division, which contains the largest collection of criminal records in the world.
• Strawberry blossoms in the wooden area of the Adirondack foothills are a rarity on April tenth, but one, found yesterday, was displayed at the office of the Press-Republican last night. The blossom was found by Edward Russell, an employee of Bradley and Williams, while cruising in the vicinity of Keene.
• “There is nothing nice here,” Lt. Dana A. Weeks of the Navy Medical Corps summed up a description of Iwo Jima in a recent letter to his wife in Peru. Lt. Weeks, who practiced medicine in Clinton County for seven years before enlisting in the Navy in August. Calling Iwo Jima “the worst excuse for a piece of land I’ve ever seen,” Lt. Weeks said he had come away from the island very dirty and minus ten pounds of his former weight but, otherwise “fine.”
100 YEARS AGO — 1920
• The dance given in the auditorium of the Plattsburgh High School for the benefit of the Young Women’s League was a huge success. The number of people present coupled with the delightful music furnished by the Lynch-Mordeau orchestra tended toward making the evening a very pleasant one for all who were present. Punch and wafers were served and the members in charge of the affair were very well satisfied with the number of couples who attended.
• Joseph Join is a patient at the Champlain Valley Hospital suffering from gunshot wounds in the neck and shoulder received while resisting a U.S. Customs Officer at Rouses Point. Join, whose home is in Troy, was formerly a news butcher on the Rutland Railroad. He gave up his train job and purchased a Ford truck, and is alleged to have engaged in the business of smuggling liquor. Yesterday morning, Join drove his truck through Rouses Point and was met on the highway by Customs Officer Samuel Disco. The truck which Join was driving was seized and 24 cases of what the officers allege is Canadian liquor was found.
• The Metropolitan barber shop of 10 Clinton Street will be closed after business hours on April 10, 1920. Mr. John A. Hogue, for many years its proprietor, has formed a partnership with Mr. William Spinks, who has been in his employ for fifteen years, and together they have purchased the Witherhill House barber shop from Mr. Peter Malo.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
